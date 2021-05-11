411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Charlotte & Braun Hype WrestleMania Backlash, Jinder Mahal Wants WWE Title Back

-Happy 8th Birthday to my nephew, Neko! Hope it was a great dad buddy!

-Proud papa, Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and he is joined by his co-host, R-Truth. Kevin asks Truth if he would like to be godfather for his child and Truth accepts. Patrick tells him there is a list of things to do and he needs to meet his wife next.

-We go back to moments ago as Braun took out Lashley and Truth says that Bruan was pissed off. He then apologizes and corrects himself and says that Braun was mad. Braun then drops Drew with the powerslam and with his dominance tonight he has no shot on Sunday.

-Earlier Tonight: Alexa Bliss interrupts the Women Tag Match to continue her creep stuff moving forward.

-Also earlier, Damian Priest defeated Johnny Drip Drip and now it was be Miz vs Priest in a Lumberjack Match on Sunday.

-Our lineup for tonight is Braun, Charlotte, and Jinder Mahal.

-NXT on Tuesday commercial! KUSHIDA vs Escobar 2 out of 3 Falls!

-WWE Superstars want you to get vaccinated so we can get back to our lives.

-Braun Strowman is our first guest this week as Patrick mentions the massive impact on the show tonight. Braun did what he said he was going to do. There is nowhere on Earth you will see three men like this do battle as it is Kong vs. Godzilla vs Hulk. What we saw tonight is a sample of what he can do and he is leaving WrestleMania Backlash as the WWE Champion. Patrick asks him if he feels disrespected and Strowman says that you don’t always win and sometimes you get caught. Lashley and Drew have caught him in the past, but he has learned and there will be a new WWE Champion. Braun wraps up as he needs to hit the showers.

-Kevin wants Truth to make a pick and Truth says there is nothing wrong with being on the fence. Truth makes his pick: “Drew Braun Lashley.” Truth then asks Kevin who he picks and he states he is an impartial journalist. Truth: “You deliver mail too?” Kevin breaks on that one!

-Shawn Michaels A&E Bio is Sunday! I quite enjoyed the one on Booker T this past Sunday.

-SmackDown commercial!

-Jinder Mahal and his crew is out next. We had two matches on Main Event this past week with Ricochet/Ali and then Hardy/Jinder and it’s the latter that gets to take happen again on RAW. Jinder introduces his entourage and Veer used to be a Pittsburgh Pirates’ minor league player and it seems Shanky is an accountant and protégé of The Great Khali. Jinder mentions he just came back from his knee surgery and he was looking for someone to watch his back. He found 2 of the finest from India and they have his back now. Jinder says he is here to win Gold and that could be WWE Champion, US Champion, Tag Team Champion, and maybe even 24/7 Champion. Truth isn’t happy to hear that and starts to laugh hoping they are joking. Patrick wants Jinder’s thoughts on Drew/Lashley/Braun and Jinder says that no matter who wins their days are numbered.

-We see Charlotte Flair walking!

-Hype video for Bianca vs Bayley!

-WWE Most Wanted Treasures commercial. Sgt Slaughter is the special guest this week.

-Charlotte Flair is our final guest and Kevin wants to know where her head is at right now. She jokes that she asked her dad to pay her $100,000 fine. She is still on a PPV with WrestleMania in the name and she is back on top again. She claims WWE officials are holding her back. She has never been jealous of anyone and says Asuka deserved what happened to her tonight. Charlotte and Truth bond over being from North Carolina. Charlotte says that Truth admires her confidence and Truth says that confidence and cocky are cousins. She admits to asking nicely if Rhea and Asuka could have their 1 on 1 match tonight. Charlotte says her strategy is to take every opportunity on Sunday to walk out as RAW Women’s Champion. She is going to take what is open. Charlotte says that Rhea looks good with the Title, but she looks better with it. Charlotte and Truth bond some more before she takes her leave.

-Kevin wraps things up for this week and we are out!

-Just a run of the mill RAW Talk episode here as they added a little more build for Sunday and made sure to feature the returning Jinder Mahal. Even Truth was a little subdued compared to normal this week. Thanks for reading!