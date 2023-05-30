411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Ricochet Talks Money in The Bank, More

-Vice has a new season of Dark Side of The Ring starting tomorrow and I will once again have a weekly recap, right here on 411mania.com. I plan on hitting King of The Ring 96 and Great American Bash 96 in June and I will also have a look back at memorable show hitting the 25-year anniversary mark as well. For now it’s the fall-out from RAW. Let’s get to it!

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. For those wondering Jackie Redmond posted on Twitter that she will be back once The Stanley Cup Final ends. I’m cool with either Florida or Vegas winning, but I guess I will lean towards rooting for Florida.

-It’s Money in The Bank qualifying time! To the video as Ricochet qualifies by getting a win over The Miz. I mean, Ricochet in a ladder match is a given as he has taken the Shelton/Kofi/Morrison spot as the high-flying athletic freak who does crazy things in the match.

-To the video for what I classify as an upset as Nakamura beats Bronson Reed to qualify as well. I mean, Nakamura will give the match some star power, but I just assumed Reed was going to be the heavy for the match. I’m good with Nakamura though! With only six men I assume RAW gets one more spot and SmackDown will snag the other three.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Ricochet and he talks about the significance of being in and winning Money in The Bank. Beating The Miz sets him up for a future he can see and something he can smile about. He is going to use this momentum at MITB and he can’t wait to be holding the briefcase.

-Camp mentions that both Ricochet and Nakamura have been in two previous MITB Ladder Matches.

-Next week it’s the ladies as it will be Lynch vs. DeVille and Stark vs. Nattie. I mean, it would seem like it would be Stark and Lynch, but they seem to like having Nattie in these matches to direct traffic out there. I guess Becky could take that role this year, but I could see them having Trish screw Becky to keep her out of the match. I’ll still say Becky and Zoey qualify.

-Money in The Bank commercial!

-To the video as Cody Rhodes wants another match with Brock Lesnar. He plays on the fact that Brock wasn’t beast enough to make him tap-out.

-Scott and Matt discuss all things Brock/Cody and Camp makes sure to note that it was a ref stoppage that ended the match on Saturday. They both mention Brock isn’t afraid of anything and it was more of Cody just poking the bear.

-To the video as Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler win the vacated Tag Team Titles as has been rumored for months. Cool finish as Ronda suckers Shotzi into coming off the top rope and catches her with the submission. I am fine with Ronda off in the tag division and it should help the division.

-Camp is all about the facts as he says Ronda is the 25th woman to hold a piece of the Tag Titles and Shayna is closing in on passing Asuka’s mark as person holding a piece of the tag titles the longest (cumulative).

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Chelsea and Sonya. They rant at Cathy and demand to talk to a manager. Cathy just stares at them and throws it back to Camp and Stanford.

-Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark up next!

-NXT tomorrow night has Jacy vs. Gigi in a Weaponized Steel Cage! Cool!

-To the video from Night of Champion as Zoey Stark comes out from under the ring and sticks Becky with a Z-360. Trish hits Stratusfaction for the win as Becky ended up with a bloody nose.

-To the video as Becky interrupts Trish and Zoey and holds her own for a bit, but the numbers overwhelm her and she gets beaten down.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. Byron wants to know about the partnership, but Trish and Zoey agree it’s a business arrangement. Zoey calls Trish the GOAT and Becky got what she deserved on Saturday and tonight. Trish puts a Thank You Trish shirt on Byron and walks away.

-Stanford and Camp agree that Zoey is in a great place as she can learn from Trish. They must be high on Stark to put her in a spot like this already.

-To the video as Seth Rollins and AJ Styles teamed up to take on Judgment Day! The ref tosses Rhea and Prison Dom and Seth ends up hitting a Stomp on Priest for the pin. I do appreciate they tried find a way to explain why AJ was allowed to wrestle on RAW when he is SmackDown. Just a small little backstage segment like we got is all I ask.

-This Friday on SmackDown Roman gets a celebration for reaching 1000 days as Universal Champion. He joins Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales and Bruno Sammartino as men to hold a WWE World Title for 1000 days.

-This week on The Bump: Titus O’Neil, Chelsea Green, Sonya Deville. Camp has breaking news as Seth Rollins will be part of the show as well.

-Stanford wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!