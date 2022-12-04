411’s WWE SmackDown LowDown Report: Ricochet On Winning The World Cup and Facing GUNTHER, More

-I’ve spent all day watching college football. I have no regrets about wasting a Saturday. Let’s get to it!

-We start with video of Ricochet accepting The World Cup and having a ton of pyro set off behind him. Cool for Ricochet!

-Scott Stanford (no Jackie, boo!) welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They discuss Ricochet getting the win and in 2 weeks he gets a shot at GUNTHER’S IC Title.

-More headlines: Teegan Nox returned to assist Liv Morgan against Damage CTRL. Shotzi and Raquel continue their issues with Shayna.

-To the video as Sheamus and Sami Zayn kicked off the show. Wonderful match that has The Bloodline brawling with The Brutes. The numbers are 1 better for the Bloodline though and Jey Uso helps Sami get the win.

-Later in the back, Sheamus attacks The Usos with a shillelagh and tells them that he and Drew will be waiting for them.

-The Brawling Brutes are backstage and it was a good night for a Fight Night. It doesn’t matter the result as they get back up and they fight some more. Everyone gets BANGER after BANGER after BANGER after BANGER after BANGER.

-This Monday The Usos defend their Tag Titles against Riddle and Elias. Then the winner (Spoiler: it will be The Usos) will defend the Tag Titles against Drew/Sheamus. Should be a good week for Tag Wrestling. Camp isn’t even pretending to give Riddle/Elias any kind of chance on Monday.

-Shotzi/Raquel and Ricochet still to come!

-Royal Rumble commercial!

-To the video as Damage CTRL cuts a promo and Liv Morgan interrupts and gets beaten down. The returning Teegan Nox is out to make the save and holds off all 3 women long enough for Liv to get a kendo stick to really turn things around. Nox/Morgan as a team should work well and gives the division another team.

-To the video as Shayna taps-out Emma. Shayna continues to bully Emma after the match, so Shotzi comes out and that doesn’t go well for her. That brings out Raquel and Shayna realizes she is outnumbered and takes a walk.

-Shotzi and Raquel are backstage to explain what happened. Shotzi says she is here to stomp all over Shayna’s games. Raquel mentions that Shayna and Ronda like to play the numbers game, but it was turned on Shayna tonight.

-Next week it’s Shotzi vs. Shayna with Raquel and Ronda in the respective corner.

-Ricochet up next!

-NXT Deadline commercial!

-To the video as we join GUNTHER vs. Kofi in progress. Braun Strowman interrupts and takes out the members of Imperium on the floor. Kofi puts up a good fight, but GUNTHER is too much and gets the win.

-Camp and Stanford discuss!

-To the video as The SmackDown World Cup concluded with Ricochet (USA) getting the win over Santos Escobar (Mexico). Ricochet is lucky there weren’t any Dutch wrestlers in the field I guess. Ricochet celebrates with his The Cup and that brings out GUNTHER to hype their upcoming match.

-Ricochet and his giant Cup are backstage. Ricochet talks about the honor of winning the first SmackDown World Cup. He told everyone nothing was going to stop him from winning this Trophy. He says this story started the day he lost his IC Title to GUNTHER and now he is back for his rematch. He earned this shot and he hopes GUNTHER is ready.

-Stanford jokes about how much beer you could put in that Cup. Matt: “Did you see Ricochet’s abs? You think he has had even a drop of beer?” Stanford agrees! Camp puts over that tonight GUNTHER beat a former WWE Champion. Ricochet is going to have to top what he did in the Tournament to take the IC Title off GUNTHER.

-One last plug for the two Tag Title matches next week and for next Friday as SmackDown will have Kurt Angle’s Birthday Celebration. With that we are out for this week.

-Thanks for reading!