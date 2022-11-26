411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Team Damage CTRL and Team Brawling Brutes Talk War Games

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 11.26.22

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is alone in WWE HQ as Matt Camp is joining us from Boston. He is there for Survivor Series and it seems there will be a special edition of The Bump from Boston as well.

-We start with Sheamus/Drew winning the advantage for their team at War Games. Always weird to see a babyface team win the advantage, so I assume there have something interesting planned.

-World Cup Final is set with Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar. Should be awesome!

-Bray Wyatt and LA Knight continue their battle which has been a joy so far.

-To the video as Team Damage CTRL are in the ring and interrupted by Team Bianca. Bianca brings out their 5th team member and as rumored, it’s Becky Lynch. Big pop for that! Everyone hits everyone and we get a showdown between Becky and Bayley. They tease Rhea vs. Becky, but not contact as Team Damage CRTL backs off.

-Team Damage CTRL is backstage and Nikki is sitting on top of a locker and antagonizes Meghan. Bayley says they aren’t concerned and they have a long night ahead of them tomorrow and need to leave. They have a match to win and all, but Nikki take their leave as she just laughs.

-Matt and Jackie discuss. Camp brings up the tease of Rhea/Becky and obviously that is coming at some point.

-To the video as GUNTHER and the rest of Imperium play mind games with Bruan which lets Ricochet get a crucifix for the upset win in the World Cup. Imperium attacks Strowman and Ricochet makes the save.

-To the video as Ronda and Shayna attack Raquel and Shotzi backstage. Raquel gets her arm slammed in a case which makes the tag match a handicap match until Raquel shows up late. Raquel fights with one arm, but she taps to Ronda’s armbar as Shayna forces Shotzi to watch.

-Shotzi is backstage and she is pissed. They hurt her friend and laughed about it. Friendship isn’t a joke to her. Tomorrow (tonight) she will teach Shayna and Ronda a lesson.

-To the video as Santos Escobar and Butch battle in the other World Cup semi-final. Butch has to deal with his team fighting in the back and LDF running interference and it’s too much as Santos wins with The Phantom Driver.

-Camp and Jackie discuss! Camp notes Ricochet and Santos have met in the before (LUCHA Underground). He notes that Santos has been solely focused on winning The World Cup while everyone else in the tournament has had something else going on. Good point!

-To the video as Drew/Sheamus take on The Usos and everyone else in War Games (minus Roman) gets involved. Sami and KO have a moment which leads to Sami getting caught in the ring and as he is put out by the ref, KO hits a Stunner and Sheamus gets the pin to win the advantage for team. Rare pin loss for The Bloodline.

-Team Brawling Brutes is backstage. Drew says they feel awesome as they beat the Best Tag Team in The World. They worked as a team and have the advantage going into War Games. I love that Kevin Owens isn’t as much as part of the team as he is just seeing this as a way to get back at Roman. It adds another layer to this story. The Brutes and Drew are all chummy and KO just wants to get in the cage and get to Roman.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Camp notes that KO is laser focused as well. Jackie brings up the KO/Sami conversation that Jey Uso listened to and how Sami lied to Jey. I am all in on this story and can’t wait for this match tonight. Jackie: “So many layers to that match.” Damn right!

-Jackie and Camp run down the card for tonight’s show. If the two War Games matches deliver this could be an epic show.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out. Thanks for reading and everyone enjoy Survivor Series tonight.