411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: Charlotte on Win Over Toni Storm, Nakamura and Sami Zayn Discuss Their History

Once again, Merry Christmas. Now to Talking Smack. Let's get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They discuss Boxing Day since Jackie is Canadian. Speaking of Canadians, they talk about Sami Zayn winning the gauntlet match to become the #1 contender to the Intercontinental Title.

-More Headlines: Drew and New Day win Miracle on 34th Street Fight and Charlotte retains her SmackDown Women’s Championship.

-Now the focus shifts to Paul Heyman and how he was fired by Roman Reigns last week. Camp thinks Paul will figure things out and they throw to Kayla’s interview with Heyman that was shown on SmackDown. Kayla and Paul have a wonderful relationship and play so well off each other. Paul tells us that all he did was tell the truth and he was fired, punched in the face and embarrassed for it. He paid a price for telling the truth. He doesn’t regret telling the truth because that was his role. He tried to explain this to Roman even after the firing, but all his stuff was tossed out of the back like a rookie. He notes Roman is the greatest Universal Champion of all time, but he needs protected from Brock Lesnar. Paul doesn’t know what’s next for him as he is too far in the game to find a top talent from NXT. He put everything into serving Roman because he believes in him. Without that it may be time to acknowledge that his career is most likely over. This was amazing as you would expect.

-Jackie and Camp discuss and Camp feels Paul will have something to say or do at Day 1. Jackie agrees.

-We see the close of Charlotte retaining her title against Toni Storm. Charlotte tries to cheat to win (like Becky), but the ref catches her. No matter though as Charlotte gets the win with a reversal to a small package.

-Megan Morant is with Charlotte and she doesn’t know why Toni’s name is being mentioned. She calls Toni an elf and not on her level. Tonight she won Flair and Square.

-Camp and Redmond discuss! Sami and Nakamura still to come!

-Edge/Miz Day 1 hype video!

-Highlights from The Gauntlet Match as Cesaro gets distracted by Holland which lets Sheamus get the win. Ricochet is out next and he pins Sheamus with a roll-up. Next his run continues as he beats Humberto and then Jinder Mahal. The run ends though as Sami is out at 12 and gets the win with The Heluva Kick.

-Nakamura and Boogs are standing with with Megan. Shin mentions he and Sami wrestled five years ago and made a masterpiece. They sure did (NXT Takeover). He is excited for the match. Boogs calls Sami a whack job. They agree Kinshasha will end it.

-Now over to Sami for his rebuttal as he is standing by with Megan. Sami talks about winning a Battle Royal and now he has won a 12 man gauntlet. He is better than he was five years ago. He hasn’t seen that magic from Nakamura since their match five years ago. We all have to acknowledge that Sam is the man. He is taking back his IC Championship!

-Jackie and Matt discuss! Matt puts over how many people Sami has beaten in the last month with the battle royal and gauntlet.

-Reigns/Brock Day 1 hype video!

-Back as we get footage from the annual Miracle on 34th Street Fight. It’s usually a fun match that entertains the crowd as we get gifts as weapons, cookies thrown around, and eggnog poured on someone’s head. Drew pins Moss with The Claymore! Jackie doesn’t understand how the cookies actually hurt.

-They run down the entire card: McIntyre vs Moss; Tag Gold: Usos vs New Day; Edge vs Miz; RAW Women’s Title: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan; WWE Title: Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley; Universal Title: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar.

-They throw a little more hype on the show before Jackie wraps things up for this week.

As always, this show was just another in a long line of the new Talking Smack. It was fine and served it's purpose.