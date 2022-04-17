411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: Sami Zayn Talks Conspiracies, Ricochet Will Fight Anyone More

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 04.16.22

-Welcome to my late night/early Easter morning recap of Talking Smack. A full day of Holiday activities had me running late with this one. If you get a chance check out my latest retro review here as I continue to march through PPVs that happened twenty-five years ago. Also, here you can find my recap of Steve Austin’s interview with Bully Ray. Let’s get to it!

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Matt Camp. Sam Roberts is the special guest this week and hopefully this is just a week off for Jackie.

-They touch on Usos vs RK-Bro being set for Backlash where the tag titles will be unified. Charlotte and Ronda continue their issues and next week it’s Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match.

-We get highlights of Ricochet’s successful IC Title defense against Jinder Mahal. Ricochet has already defended the IC Title three times successfully which is an epic reign in this day.

-Kayla is backstage with Ricochet and he says it felt good to shut up Jinder Mahal. He notes Jinder is a former World Champion and he showed tonight why he is flawless. This is just the start of his long reign as champion. Ricochet knows what it takes to hold a title and is ready to face anyone that wants his title.

-Sam Roberts joins the show and is asked who he thinks gets the next shot at Ricochet. Sam brings up that Ricochet called himself flawless and mentions people like Shanky, Butch, and Gunther could all be looking to make an impact. Well, I would take a match with 2 of the 3. No disrespect to Shanky. Camp wants to see Ricochet vs. Gunther, and really, who doesn’t?

-Rhea Ripley/Liv Morgan and Sami Zayn still to come.

-This Monday on RAW: The US Title and Woman’s Tag Titles will be defended plus a double wedding. I am sucker for wrestling weddings and they just need to go all out with them.

-Drew Gulak interviewed Charlotte on SmackDown, just so Charlotte could beat him down and force him to say I Quit. This was weird and I wasn’t a fan.

-Camp and Stanford discuss Ronda/Charlotte.

-Next we move to Rhea getting a win over Naomi to build heat towards the tag title match on Monday. I assume this will be the last chance for Liv/Rhea before the split and Rhea heel turn.

-Kayla is backstage with Rhea and Liv. They are checking out social media on their phone and they are in a good mood thanks to Rhea’s win tonight. Liv points out they each have a win over Naomi and Sasha the last two weeks and 1 + 1 = 2. Rhea talks about how in sync the two of them are and I am sure that’s going to last.

-Camp and Stanford discuss!

-WrestleMania Backslash commercial!

-Back with RK-Bro and The Usos having a verbal discussion and Orton just seems like he is having a blast even 20 years into his career. They accept The Usos challenge for the Title Unification Match. Riddle vs. Jimmy closes the show and Riddle gets the win with a SWANK RKO out of midair. It was so SWANK that Orton couldn’t help but jump in the ring before the ref even started to count.

-Sami vs. Drew happened tonight and Sami ran away again to keep this going for another week. Drew wins by count-out again which is why we are getting a lumberjack match next week.

-Kayla is backstage with her one time Talking Smack co-host, Sami Zayn. I miss those day! Sami says people can’t comprehend his master plan and he is sick of the way Kayla asks questions. His documentary is still tied up in a legal battle and now people are questioning his reputation. Sami tells us not to worry about him and wants Kayla to start asking better questions.

-Roberts is back and he rages against Kayla and the attitude she only has with Sami Zayn. He did an entire podcast last week about Sami being one the best in the world right now. He feels WWE is putting Sami in these situations and is buying Sami’s idea of a conspiracy. Camp mentions Drew is doing what he said and that’s rack up win after win until he gets gold. He points out it has been over a year since Drew held a Championship. Roberts puts over Drew as one of the best ever and credits Sami for doing everything he can to avoid the Claymore.

-Stanford wants Roberts thoughts on The Tag Title Unification Match and Roberts calls Orton one of his favorite wrestlers ever. The charm of RK-Bro is they are an odd couple and while they get along, they aren’t brothers that have been side by side forever.

-They say goodbye to Sam and Stanford wraps things up this week.

-Sami was the highlight and other than that, we need Jackie back. Thanks for reading!