411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 07.15.23: Santos Escobar on His Win, Possibly Facing Rey Mysterio, More

-I got to go golfing today, so that makes it a good day. Let’s get to it!

-We see highlights from last week of Jey Uso destroying Solo. That leads to highlights from last night as Paul Heyman tells Jey Uso that next week he and Roman will discuss The Rules of Engagement. He then wonders how the family will forgive Jey for what happened to Jimmy. Solo tells Jey he will never forgive him either. That leads to a fight between the two and Solo eats a superkick, but decks Jey from behind as he turned his attention to Heyman. Samoan Spike is ducked and Heyman ends up eating a superkick which pops the crowd huge. Solo gets blasted with a chair again for good measure as Main Event Jey stands tall.

-McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us to the show as I have no idea who is supposed be the full-time host of this show anymore. Matt Camp is here as well and says he isn’t sure what Roman has in mind next week with The Rules of Engagemnt.

-Next up they discuss the US Title Invitational and touch on Asuka/Bianca II.

-To the video where Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes faced off and Pretty Deadly found a way to win again. This time by making use of an exposed turnbuckle.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Pretty Deadly and they mention they beat the Brawling Brutes again. They note they won, but at what cost as they are now banged up. For anyone else it would be a career ending injury, but not for Ellie. He may only take a few weeks off and he will be spiffy again. Yes Boi! Kayla almost held it together during that interview but cracked at the end.

-Still to come: Asuka and Santos Escobar!

-SummerSlam: Ford Field! Detroit!

-To the video as we see highlights of the match between Bayley and Zelina Vega. Bayley gets the win with The Rose Plant. Shotzi shows up on the screen after the match and shaves her head to show that Bayley doesn’t have control over her after cutting off some of her hair. Bayley and Iyo seem a little freaked out!

-McKenzie reminds us that SmackDown will be on FS1 next week. Will be interesting to see the ratings for that one and how many come over to follow The Bloodline story. Roman being back next week will help!

-McKenzie and Camp discuss Shotzi vs. Bayley and Camp notes Shotzi will have a new look the next time we see her. Well, I mean she just shaved her head so that’s pretty obvious.

-To the video as Auska/Bianca II ends in a DQ as Charlotte, Bayley, and Iyo all get involved. Iyo teases a cash in, but Asuka sprays mist in Bayely’s face and bails to the floor.

-Kayla is backstage with Asuka and she cuts a promo in Japanese/English, and nobody is ready for Asuka.

-Camp notes he doesn’t speak Japanese, but you can tell Asuka means business.

-Santos Escobar is next!

-Cody/Brock video package! Brock returns this Monday and I assume the SummerSlam match gets made official. Also Liv and Raquel defend their tag titles against Chelsea and Sonya.

-Bobby Lashley popped up for the first time in forever and doesn’t even get in the building as he leaves with The Street Profits. I can go for them as a new group!

-To the video as Santos Escobar wins a match featuring AJ Styles, Grayson Waller, and Butch. The win means Santos advances in the US Title Invitational. AJ seemingly had the win, but Karrion Kross pops up on the screen, attacking The OC. That lets Santos get a pin on Waller.

-Santos and the rest of the LWO (minus Rey) are backstage. Tonight, was one of the best nights of his career and his life. The US Title is coming to the LWO. The rest of the LWO give Santos his props and Kayla brings up that Rey has his own match next week. Santos calls Rey the great Luchador of all time and when Rey wins, he will be honored to face him next.

-Next week on FS1 is the next match in the US Championship Invitational: Rey Mysterio vs. Sheamus vs. Cameron Grime vs. LA Knight.

-McKenzie and Camp discuss the match next week. It has to be Knight coming out of this one to face Santos Escobar. It needs to be Knight vs. Theory.

-Also, next week the latest chapter in The Bloodline as Roman and Jey lay down the Rules of Engagement.

-McKenzie wraps things up and we are done this week. Thanks for reading!