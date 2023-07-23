411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 07.22.23: Karl Anderson is Angry, Bayley is Scared, More

-It was a warm down in SW PA, so I got to spend it with my wife and two boys in our pool. I have to say, it was a good day! Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond, who says we haven’t gotten rid of her yet, welcomes us to the show as Megan is still out recovering from her kidney donation. Good luck to her again! Matt Camp is here as well and they get to the Headlines: Roman and Jey agreed to terms on a match, Bianca vs. Charlotte vs. Asuka at SummerSlam was announced as well.

-To the video as we join the US Title Invitational Match in progress. Rey Mysterio gets the surprise win as it seemed like LA Knight was going to cruise to a match with Theory at SummerSlam. As mentioned, Rey gets the win and will face Santos Escobar next week to see who faces Theory for his US Title.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Rey vs Santos and behind them we see Santos getting a win in a non-title match over Theory. Rey vs. Santos should be fun next week!

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with the LWO and she congratulates the group on a big night. Rey notes Santos had his back tonight and he appreciates it. Santos notes that Rey believed in him, and it will be an honor to share the ring with Rey next week. It’s a love fest with everyone on the LWO and may be the best man win.

-Still to come: Iyo Sky and Bayley and The O.C.

-SummerSlam! Detroit! Ford Field! 2 Weeks!

-To the video as Pretty Deadly annoy Butch during his NXT Title Match against Dirty Prison Dom. Ridge chases off Pretty Deadly and that lets Rhea get involved and Dom cheats to win. The ending was all kinds of ugly though!

-To the video as Charlotte took on Iyo Sky. Shotzi has a video appear on the Tron that freaks out Bayley. She bails and Iyo gets left alone and loses to Charlotte. The WWE has a history of beating the person with the briefcase so this isn’t shocking. Asuka attacks after the match and hooks Charlotte in an armbar. The crowd was solidly behind Asuka in that exchange.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Asuka vs. Charlotte vs. Bianca at SummerSlam. It should be fun and I hope they keep the title on Asuka. We really need that Asuka vs. Iyo series once she cashes in. I know they have the story of people cashing in on Charlotte over and over, but I want Iyo vs. Asuka and their promos against each other.

-Kayla Braxton finds Bayley trying to leave the building with Iyo. Bayley tells us that Iyo is a future WWE Champion and cuts things short as she hurries out the building.

-Camp notes Bayley has unlocked something in Shotzi and she understands why Bayley is freaked out.

-The O.C. is up next!

-This Monday on RAW: Drew and GUNTHER come face to face. Becky Lynch faces Zoey Stark and there will be a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

-We go back a week and see where AJ Styles had his US Title Invitational Match won, but bailed to save The O.C. as they were being attacked by Karrion Kross. Santos ends up getting the win!

-Next week Karl Anderson vs. Karrion Kross. Good for Anderson getting a singles match!

-Kayla is backstage with The O.C. and before AJ can say anything, Anderson cuts him off and delivers a strong promo. Good fire from Anderson here. Great to see!

-Camp notes this was a Karl Anderson we haven’t seen in recently in WWE as he wasn’t plugging OC merchandise. Kross is going to have his hands full next week. I am kind of pumped for that one now.

-To the video as Roman Reigns and Main Event Jey Uso decide they don’t need to sign a contract as it is Tribal Combat now. They shake hands before Solo ties a Samoan Spike. Roman stops him as that is against Tribal Combat I guess. Jey superkicks Solo while he is distracted by Roman.

-Camp notes there was an understanding between Roman and Jey about what this means. There is more on the line than The Gold and it seems the winner is going to be the new Tribal Chief and leader of The Bloodline. They face off in two weeks T at SummerSlam and I wonder if that will move some more tickets now that we have the big matches on the card official.

-Jackie is curious about the issues between Roman and Solo that have been brewing. Oh that is coming somewhere down the line before Roman gets back to WrestleMania. They still have Roman vs. AJ Styles and even Lashley if they want to run that over the Fall and Winter.

-Jackie and Camp give props to Megan Morant for donating her kidney. We get some photos of her in the hospital and she will be back on RAW Talk this Monday. Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!