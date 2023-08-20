411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.19.23 – Edge Addresses the Crowd After SmackDown and More!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp.

-Straight to the video as Grayson Waller has Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar as his guests, but Austin Theory is out and wants The US Title back. LA Knight (to a massive pop from Toronto) is out and challenges Theory to a match with the winner getting a US Title Match. Pearce books the match!

-To the video as they have a solid match, but Miz gets involved and Theory steals another pin as he is one to do. Knight has an out with the loss, but he needs to win the eventual showdown with The Miz.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Austin Theory and he is going to become US Champion for a third time. He didn’t need to win tonight but did and last week he was disrespected. He corrects that when he beats Mysterio for his US Title.

-Megan and Camp discuss Theory vs. Rey and transition to Knight’s issues with The Miz. Camp notes that Miz is jealous of Knight.

-Payback! Pittsburgh! I really want to go, but have to wait until last minute to see if anyone is free to go with me.

-Next week on SmackDown it’s Waller vs. Mysterio in a non-title match.

-Grayson Waller is backstage with Kayla Braxton. Waller notes he is making these legends (like Rey and Edge) relevant again. Everyone wants to be in Waller’s House. He rants about Mysterio not letting go of the spotlight and then tells Kayla green is not her color.

-Camp and Megan discuss Mysterio vs. Waller and yeah, that is going to be the biggest match of Waller’s career to this point.

-To the video as Charlotte and Bianca get a win over Damage CTRL with Bayley eating the pin by Bianca. Later in the show, Damage CTRL gets their heat back with an attack on Bianca. They take out her knee with a chair to play off the injury from SummerSlam.

-To the video where The Street Profits get a win over The Good Brothers of The OC! Some new offense from The Profits as they debuted a new finisher. Bobby Lashley congratulates them after the match.

-The well-dressed Street Profits are backstage with Kayla. They don’t play games anymore and note New Day is still name dropping them and they should know better. Lashley pops in and says it is time to celebrate so throws it back to the studio.

-To the video as Edge and Sheamus have a BANGER in front of a white-hot crowd in Toronto. I remember thinking that I had seen Edge’s last match in person at WrestleMania XXVII. It is cool that he was able to make it all the way back and go out on his terms (if this was it). Edge gets the win and pyro goes off to close an emotional night.

-To the video as they show Edge’s comments to the crowd after the match. “Steven” was the reason I was able to get back in here and he wants to hear it from Sheamus. He puts Sheamus over huge for his work ethic and notes he hits like a mule. “I’m okay if that’s a one and done.” He points out one of his trainers. Ron, and makes him stand up to take a bow from the crowd. Cool stuff here! Edge notes Ron gave him his wrestling training for free! He then continues that seven years later he trained a pretty lady named Beth Phoenix. He loves his wife and calls his children rock stars. He doesn’t know what the future holds as he needs to talk to his family and see what they want him to do. He thanks Toronto for everything and for being a city he is proud to represent. He admits to pandering with the Leafs’ gear, and Toronto will always be first in his heart. He is damn proud to be Canadian and says this is his last time in front of the fans in Toronto. That’s not a downer and he will never forget it. When he is 84 and can’t remember much, he will remember this. HIT THAT MUSIC! Just awesome they included all of that on this show!

-Camp and Megan give a brief retrospective of Edge’s career. I love me some Edge. He is one of the handful of wrestlers that spent my money on more than one of their t-shirts: Hogan, Punk, Raven, and Edge are the four.

-Plug for The Bump as Edge will be the guest. Cool!

-Megan closes the show and gives Edge another thank you as we close. Thanks for reading and thank you Edge!