WWE Live Event Results 10.01.17: Reigns vs. Strowman Main Events

Casper, Wyoming

Credit Robert Crawford and PWinsider.com:

WWE returned to Casper, Wyoming yesterday. Here are the results:

Jojo was the ring announcer.

Match 1: Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt: Good match. Crowd loved Balor. Balor wins with double stomp front top rope.

Match 2: Enzo Amore vs Neville: This match was scheduled to be for Cruiserweight title but Enzo talked about the clause from RAW where if any Cruisers touched him they would never get a title shot. Neville wins by DQ after Enzo hits him with title. After the match, Neville attacks Enzo and locks the rings of Saturn in on Enzo.

Match 3: Elias and Dash Wilder vs. Titus and Apollo Crews: Titus and Apollo win.

Match 4: Triple Threat for WWE RAW TAG TEAM TITLES: Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose: Good match. Cesaro is a tough badass to have worked through that injury at No Mercy and you could see his mouth was still swollen. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose win to retain titles after Ambrose hits Dirty Deeds on Dallas.

Intermission

Match 5: Fatal 5 Way match for WWE RAW WOMENS TITLE: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Mickie James vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss: All the women seemed to be excited and happy. All women in the match looked absolutely stunning and beautiful in person. Alexa Bliss retains title after pinning Banks

Match 6: FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE: The Miz vs. Jason Jordan: Before the match, The Miz was playing the crowd to get boos and while doing that took notice my sign that read said, “Miz you look stupid.” I asked the security guy to get it for me and he called for the Miz to look and see my sign. I handed it to my friend who came with me and she is a gorgeous lady. After I did that, the Miz told the crowd to quiet down and looked down at my friend as she held the sign and said ,”Ma’am I looked stupid?” and went into a five minute back and forth with my friend about the sign. It got the crowd booing the Miz and chanting “You look stupid!” The Miz is a master at getting the crowd reactions. Miz wins after hitting the skull crushing finale.

Match 7: Last Man Standing match: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Stroman: Good physical match. Braun is a monster and looks bigger in person than on TV. Reigns wins after spearing Stroman through a table

Overall, a good show. Jojo is amazing and nice. Rollins and Ambrose got a good pop and so did Sasha and Bayley and Reigns and Stroman.