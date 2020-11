A-Kid Wins NXT UK Heritage Cup (Pics, Video)

– On today’s episode of NXT UK, Trent Seven faced A-Kid in the finals of the Heritage Cup Tournament. A-Kid was victorious and won the finals. You check out some highlights, images and clips from the matchup released by WWE below. You can also check out Ian Hamilton’s full recap from today’s show RIGHT HERE.

WHAT A MATCH! @trentseven & @AKidWrestler want to be the winner of the #NXTUK Heritage Cup and they are willing to risk everything for it! pic.twitter.com/qCy8ePScoq — NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 26, 2020

It all comes down to the finals of the #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tournament! Will it be @AKidWrestler or @trentseven? pic.twitter.com/IVDAH5azsV — WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2020