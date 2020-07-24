AAA Announces New Drive-In Wrestling Concept ‘Auto Luchas’

During a virtual press conference (via Lucha Blog), AAA President Dorian Roldan announced a new drive-in wrestling concept for the company called Auto Luchas.

The event will happen at Six Flags Mexico. Fans will park in assigned spots to watch a show in the ring, which will be raised higher than usual so everyone can see it. There will be screens set up around the area as well. Fans will buy tickets online. They will have to wear face masks and stay in their cars during the show. Roldan didn’t mention COVID-19 testing for the wrestlers, but earlier in the conference said no one on the roster tested positive.

Special merchandise will also be sold, including masks. Cars will be limited to four people for a regular-size car and seven for an SUV. AAA will also have commentary on the radio for people to listen in.

They are still waiting on the government to give them the okay for running the shows, so there is not a start date yet. When that happens, they will run on the weekends multiple times a day. Matches will be limited to singles and 2v2 tags, leaning more towards singles. There will be no international wrestlers due to travel issues. The ticket prices and venue capacity have yet to be announced.

Roldan also mentioned that while there is talks of streaming the series, that is not confirmed yet. He noted that wrestling isn’t profitable in Mexico right now so while running TripleMania in an empty arena isn’t feasible, they would actually make money from Auto Luchas in ticket sales and sponsorships.