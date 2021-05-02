wrestling / News
AAA Rey De Reyes Results 05.01.21: Andrade Challenges Omega, New Champions Crowned
Results from Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide’s Rey de Reyes are below (h/t Fightful).
* Fatal-5 Way Match To Determine No. 1 Contender For AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Latigo defeated Toxin, Dinastia, Aramis, & Arez
* Laredo Kid came out after the match and asked Latigo to shake his hand, but was waved off and walked out on.
* Latin American Championship Triple Threat Match: Taurus defeated Octagon Jr. & Villano III Jr.
* Daga relinquished the title before the show due to travel issues.
* Villano III Jr. was revealed as the surprise contestant, making his return to AAA after departing in October 2020.
* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Faby Apache defeats Lady Shani, Chik Tormenta, Lady Maravilla, Flammer, & Sexy Star
* The belt was vacated by Taya Valkyrie after she signed with WWE.
* Hija de Gatubela is now portraying the character of Sexy Star.
* Deonna Purrazzo is on commentary and has the IMPACT Knockouts Championship with her. She went to the ring after the match to congratulate Faby Apache and challenged her for a Title vs. Title match at the next TripleMania. Faby Apache accepted the challenge. Deonna proceeded to beat down the new Champion.
* Rey de Reyes Match: Laredo Kid defeated Texano Jr., Murder Clown, Abismo Negro Jr., Hijo del Vikingo, Mysteziz Jr., Aerostar, & Drago
* Laredo Kid won the match as the #1 entrant. He will now carry the Rey de Reyes Sword.
* Main Event: Pagano & Psycho Clown vs. Chessman & Sam Adonis ** Ended In A No Contest **
* Adonis was revealed as the surprise participant in the match.
* Puma King and Diamante Azul made a run in to attack everyone but Sam Adonis.
* Andrade appears via video and challenges Kenny Omega to a AAA Mega Championship Match at TripleMania.
* Puma King refers to their group as “La Empresa.”
