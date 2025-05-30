Abadon Announces They Are Leaving AEW, Contract Expires In June

In a post on Twitter, Abadon announced that they are leaving AEW as their contract for the company will expire in June. Abadon originally signed with AEW back in 2020.

They wrote: “My time with AEW is coming to an end. My contract expires in June and I will not be renewed. The emotions I’m currently trying to manage are incredibly difficult and full of conflict as I reflect on my time there.

My goal is to not let this be it for me, because I love wrestling too much to just stop. I’ve put in a lot of hard work that I will now be able to show case more often.

While my heart is currently broken you can bet that I’m still going to show up for training next week. If you are looking to book me please send an email to [email protected]

Thank you.”