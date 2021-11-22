Ace Romero Reveals He Auditioned For The Voice

In an interview with Limitless Wrestling Podcast (via Fightful), Ace Romero revealed that he previously auditioned for The Voice and spoke about the process to try to appear on that show.

He said: “I tried out for The Voice. I auditioned for that show. When I auditioned the judges were Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Blake Shelton. I never made TV. I made three rounds in the crapshoot called auditioning where they weave through and they make you feel good about yourself if you do really well and then they cut your brakes off and give you a hug and get you out of the building as fast as they can. I made it three rounds and I got cut, so I never made the TV. If I had made the TV, I probably would’ve picked Adam Levine if he picked me. Then probably CeeLo or Blake.“