Ace Steel On The Aftermath of All Out Brawl, CM Punk’s WWE Return

Ace Steel was a central figure of the All Out 2022 altercation, and the former AEW producer recently weighed in on the matter as well as CM Punk’s WWE return. Steel was a guest on Wrestling with Rip Rogers and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his experience in AEW: “Well, I worked with a lot of great people, some great, some not so much. Family still exists in this business, there are things none of us can say, and none of us will, you know, I think my wife’s the only one who could probably tell the story [of All Out] since she was there. Maybe someday.”

On CM Punk’s return to WWE: “I’m very proud of my number one student that I’ve ever coached in the world for heading back to show the world who the f**k he is… The reason people hate him or whatever is he’s not about the bulls**t, and the guy doesn’t take s**t, and he doesn’t take it lightly. And when you’ve had enough s**t, you either explode, or you take care of business yourself, and you defend yourself.”

On the All Out altercation: “You might hear something; I’m sure it’s gonna be on f**king Dark Side of the Ring someday; I laughed at the time, going, ‘All this s**t’s gonna be on Dark Side of the Ring someday,’ you know, someone’s going to want to know.”

On his exit in the aftermath of All Out: “No one gave a s**t about my mental health when that went on. I used to work for AT&T as a manager. For 10 years, I was a high-end manager of fiber splicers. No one knows why I left that position… That’s not reported out there; no one knows why you left this place to go work at this place. Why does that f**king matter?”