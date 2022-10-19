Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.18.22  

Fancy seein you here on a Tuesday evening. I hear we got some wrasslin to watch.

We are startin hot with some Orange Cassidy!!! He’ll be in Trios action with his Best Friends! OC comes out with a backpack over his shoulder, I’m assuming his belt is in there. Yes, yes it is.

Here are your Trios champions next, lookin pretty spiffy, actually.



Match 1: AEW Trios Championship Match

The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy vs Death Triangle

As soon as the bell rings, Pac hits Orange Cassidy with a big boot, even though he’s not the legal man! Trent is, and he tries for a rollup. He gets 1…NO!!! Pack hits the ropes, they ruin back and forth, with Trent hitting a clothesline to Pac. Tag to Penta, who comes in with a kick to the chin. Tag to Rey and Tag to Chuck He gets sent into the corner, high kick from Penta, right hand from Rey, Trent send Rey to the apron, monkey flip from Penta to Trnet and Rey kicks him on the apron at the same time. Rey to the top rope, senton off the top onto Chuck and a pin for 1..NO!!! Trent in the ring, Rey chops him in the corner. Right hand to Trent, Rey hops up, Chuck attacks the back from behind then tries for a backslide, but instead shoots him off and Trent slams him down with an awkward spinebuster. In comes OC who steps on Rey as Chuck and Trent hold ihm. Pac runs in to attack OC, sending him outside, Rey and Penta send Chuck and Trent outside, then Death Triangle hit the ropes and all three dive over the top rope onto The Best Friends and OC.

Pac and OC are legal, and Pac has his knee in the chin of OC. Kick to the back of the head of OC. Pac drives the knee into the neck, releasing at the count of 4. IN come Penta and Rey, kick from Penta, kick from Rey, kick from Pac, then a dropkick to OC from all three! Rey is the legal man, he sends OC to the corner and chops him hard as we go to break.

WE are BACK and Pac and OC are in the middle of the ring as the legal men. Pac with the kicks, folds OC in half. He tries for a suplex, but OC gets the Stundog! In comes Penta for a slingblade, Chuck hits a knee, Rey flies into an arm drag and a stomp to Cuhck, Trent in, corners Rey, locks the head, tornado DDT to Rey!!! Knee from Pac to Trent, Trent sends him to the outside. Trent eats a kick from Penta and Rey!!! OC up, head scissors both, but Lucha Bros hold onto him and in comes Pac with a dropkick! OC is out cold. Penta and Lucha send him into the wheelbarrow, long blower from Penta, stomp from Rey, GERMAN FROM PAC!!! Pin gets a 1..2….N!O!!! Trent and Chuck break it up. In come Rey to send Chuck out. Penta slides outside, Trent punches him in the face, Pac has OC in the ring, Rey gets sent into the ringpost. Pac to the top rope. Hops off, lands on his fet, in come Best Friends for Soul Food and a half and half combo! Penta gets a tag, runs in, gets kicked by Chuck, piledriver!!! Trent grabs Penta and hits a piledriver of his own!!! OC up! He looks down to Penta. THEY HUG!!! Trent and Chuck lay Penta prone, OC hops on the shoulders, hits a splash. Cover. 1…2..NO!! Pac there to stop it! Kick to Trent, kick to Chuck!

Pac to the outside. He grabs the ring bell hammer. Rey in, tells Pac no hammer. They argue. Rey rips it from his hands and Orange rolls Pac up! 1…2…..NO!!!!! OC hits the ropes, goes for. The pnuch, misses, GERMAN FROM PAC! ORANGE WITH THE ORANGE PUNCH!! BOTH MEN DOWN!!!! Tag to Trent. Tag to Penta. High kick from Penta. Pac still in the ring. Penta runs up Pac’s back for the Destroyer, but Trent holds on, Chuck flies off the top rope! Strong Zero! Cover from Trent! 1…..2…..N!O!!!

Rey in to stop it! Double cutter from Rey to Trent and Chuck! Rey dives off the top, misses a dive, bounces off the ropes, hits a high kick, knee to the head, piledriver and a cover for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Death Triangle

Lawd, give me a cigarette. Rey getting the victory, and in convincing factor was great, especially considering he had a point to make, which could ultimately spell doom for his team, but smell the intrigue! A shame my boy lost, but it’s ok. Solid opener, fast action, loved it.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

Backstage, Britt and her crew are here with Tony to say that they are disgusted that they are not champions. Jamie says by the end of 2022, one of them will have the title, but Britt wants to jump ahead. She drops the Interim as Jamie says Tony Time is over and Britt says Shida later.



Match 2: AEW Interim Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida vs Toni Storm

Handshake to start. Shida backs Toni into the corner. They break. We circle the ring. Dueling chants. Lockup, and Toni gets a side headlock. Right hands from Shida as Toni takes her down. Leg scissors from Hikaru. Toni us able to slip out of it and slide into a side headlock. Shida hits the abs, rope work, tackle from Toni. She hits the ropes again, dives over the prone Shida, kick to the stomach, whip, Shda hits the ropes, and a dropkick. Shida on the apron, crowd lovin her, Toni counters a kick, then hits a hip attack, sending Shida to the outside.

We are BACK, and shida gets kicked right in the knee. Toni hits the ropes, head scissors from Shida, she blocks a right, hits one of her own, whips to the ropes, Toni gets a knee in her face this time. Shida corners Toni, mounts, and hits the right hands to the head. She gets a full ten before Toni leaves the corner. Shida turns on the top rope, dives with a dropkick. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Shida locks the head, Toni esapes, breaks the hold, right hand, right from Shida, they go back and forth. Both girls down after a hard shot from each. Shida to the apron. She heads to the top rope. Toni rushes with a chop to stop her up top. Toni locks the head between her legs, trying for a Storm Zero possibly. But Shida sends her off the top and hits double knees! Gutwrench slam to Toni and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Shida lifts Toni, goes for a Falcon Arrow, Toni floats over, switch form Shida, Shida to the top rope, flie off with a kick, Storm dodges it. GERMAN to Shida! Toni rushes and hits another HIP ATTACK IN THE CORNER!!!! Toni grabs the head, tornado………SHIDA CATCHES HER!!!Slams her down hard, covers for a 1..2…NO!!!! It looked like it was supposed to be a suplex, but she couldn’t quite do it so called an audible. Hikaru tries for a kitana, but Storm reverses! Shida rolls her uP! 1..2..NO!!! GERMAN FROM TONI!!! 1….2……NO!!!!

Toni holds on. Back elbow from Shida. Toni with a forearm, a huge tornado DDT!!! Storm Zero! Cover! 1…2…..3!!!

Winner: Toni Storm

These girls did not take a single pause. This was balls to the wall action without so much as a resthold, and it resulted in a hard-hitting, hard-fought battle. Solid work from both girls.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 8:34

Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Britt are here! Britt comes out separately with a Steelers jersey.

Out comes Saraya! Her and Britt go at it!!

I nthe ring, Rebel with a crutch to the back of Toni Storm! Saraya sends Britt into the crowd. Jamie goes out to help.

We got another person coming and it’s………RIHO!!

She runs down all smiles, rushes Rebel, hits the ropes, dropkick to Rebel! In comes Jamie, Riho holds the ropes, Jamie flies t othe outside. Riho to the top rope. Crossbody off the top!!!

Recap of The Kingdom making their presence felt last week. Wardlow and Joe tell them that they will hurt them. Pick a championship. Joe calls Maria a cackling bird. Lol. Nice.

Renee is backstage with FTR!

Renee calls their 2022 insane. She asks when they plan on expanding their collection.

Dax says all he and Cash ever wanted to do was be the best. He doesn’t know if they’ll ever reach it, but 2022 was a good starting point. They have all these titles, but coming with that, there is a huge target on their back. Target or not, they want the fourth belt – the AEW World Tag Team Championships is their ultimate goal.

Cash calls this year a dream, but at the end of the day, they need the AEW titles or they cant live with themselves.

Here comes Swerve and Lee. Swerve says FTR been making every other company their priority, and now all of a sudden, they want the titles?

Lee cuts Swerve off, apologizes to FTR, and says for once, he agrees. They do deserve a shot.

Dax respects both of them, and if they want the shot, have it next week. FTR vs Swerve in Our Glory for the #1 Contendership.

Jay Lethal tells Marvez that he’s got Darby’s number. Darby comes up and shoves them, and Jay just punches the fuck out of him. Jay then sends him into a half opened sliding door. They then close the door on Darby and stomp Darby out. Jay isn’t done. He grabs the legs of Darby and locks a Figure Four in. lol. Nice.

Regal is in the middle of the ring with Tony, looking to bless us with his accent licked words, but MJF ain’t having it because his music cuts off the gentlemen quickly.

He comes down to the ring, Tony is quick to leave, and Regal smiles. MJF notably removes his diamond ring, says he is not here to fight. Regal, who has his knucks on, is ready. MJF says he is here to talk.

MJF says he will tell a story, and he doesn’t care how long it is, Regal will listen. He owes MJF that.

MJF was 19, training to be a wrestler. He is pulled aside by Pat Buck who told him they got him some WWE extra work, so he packed his best gear, put on his best suit, and drove to the Barclay Center. He and the extras, they were all put together and greeted and spoken to by Sir William Regal. Regal told them all that they will go to the ring and have tryout matches before the show. Regal then had them up against a random opponent in a single file line. MJF was set to go on 2nd. The first match went on. Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, Adam Pearce, and William Regal were the onlookers. They locked up, Malenko rang the bell, and told them to get out.

The pressure was on. MJF was shaking like a leaf, he got in the ring, but he knew what he was fighting for – his life. Pro wrestling is his life. After the match was over, he was victorious, and everyone looked at him like he had 8 heads, and Regal pulled him away and said, “Follow me.” Regal took him to a ring where it was just the two of them. He told MJF he had 3 minutes to sell himself to Regal, GO! And boy did he. By the time he was done talking, Regal’s jaw was on the floor and he said, “Kid, I’m going to get you a job here today.”

And then what happened?

He was hyped, ready, he was going to be a superstar! He had done it! His dream was about to be accomplished, then with a grin, Regal asked his age, MJF said 19, and Regal said kid, sorry, but you’re much too young. Regal then told him he doesn’t put his name on many, but when he does, they get jobs. Who? Jon Moxley, Danielson, and Claudio! He told MJF to send him a match and a promo a month.

He did just that. For the first couple months, he responded. Month 3 comes along, and Regal sends him a promo that MJF has read every single day since, and he wants to read it live:

Regal’s e-mail tells Max he’s a busy man, tells him to make a name for himself. Be a high level performer. The game has changed. WWE hires the best talent in the world. When you are one of them, maybe send me your stuff.

MJF says this is the e mail Regal sent to a 19 year old kid – a child with a dream and Regal squandered it! When MJF read that e mail, he wanted to quit. That e mail made him want to kill himself. He then realized if he did, they would win. Regal would win. The year is 2022 and Regal is nothing more than a sad old man who got fired. Now, he has snuck into MJFs company like a flea-ridden rat by sticking to talent better than Regal ever was. MJF is the kid on top of this business. He is a generational talent, and he is also the man who WWE now would be willing to take several human lives to just get him to put pen to paper. MJF reads that e mail every day, but only to laugh. That’s what Regal has become – a joke, while he is about to become the AEW Champion of the world.

MJF is better than him, and you know it.

Regal asks for a mic.

CROWD BOOS REGAL!!!

Regal brings up being 19. At 16, Regal left home to work a carnival, to fight grown men to get in this industry. He wasn’t trying to cast MJF aside. He saw exactly in him what he saw now. He saw a big star. He wanted to light a fire under him. WE live in a day and age where you cant have people smashing your face in at 16 and 17, when you’re crying every single night and you want to quit because blood is pouring out of every hole in your body. If a bloody e mail is what it took to get MJF to this place and he held onto this place, he’s had it easy, SUNSHINE! MJF has had it easy! You mastered something he seems to forget. This is what MJF needed to practice. Every time he brushed his teeth, whne he pics up a mic. He saw it then. He saw him against Wheeler last week. MJF is 26. Before MJF was born, Regal was insulting Schiavone, he was beating people, but he would never lay a hand on Tony. Anyone between these ropes, that’s fair game, but you never put your hand on someone like Schiavone. He wanted MJF to be where he was. He knew it was in him. The only problem is you’ve let Regal down by taking shortcuts.

Regal tells MJF he still hasn’t proved anything. Getting paid doesn’t mean anything to Regal. He doesn’t care about the money. MJF hires people to do his bad things, wears a ring to knock people out. When Regal used the knucks, its just because he liked hitting people with them! Don’t take shortcuts. You want to be the devil? Do it right. Beat everyone in front of him, Regal doesn’t care what liberties he takes with competitors inside the ring. If he wants to be the devil, show the world, right now…

Regal turns around, showing his back to MJF and asks if he is going to just take another short cut and whine and cry.

Regal outstretches his hands. Turns. Looks at MJF.

“You still have a lot to prove.”

The Acclaimed and Billy are backstage with Renee. She brings up Sterling.

Billy welcomes Renee to AEW then tries to pull a Rock, but the crowd doesn’t bite. Max warns Sterling, tells him they are hot forever, and on Friday, they’re going to stomp his nuts.

We are back to an “Earlier Tonight” segment with Renee, Bryan, and Wheeler. Danielson says it was not fun losing the title shot against Jericho. IT was not ideal.

Renee says the reaction to Garcia was obvious. Bryan says he has high hopes for Garcia. He can surpass Bryan and do things at such a young age that he feels with the right guidance, Garcia can be the best wrestler they’ve ever seen.

Yuta doesn’t fully agree. The best wrestler he’s ever seen? How is Bryan surprised? Yuta and Claudio could have seen it a mile away. Garcia has “Dragon Slayer” in his entrance video. He is a snake. He though when he bled for BCC, he thought it meant something. It means something to Mox, to Claudio, but Yuta guesses he should not have met his hero, because it doesn’t mean anything to Bryan, clearly.



Match 3: ROH Heavyweight Championship

Dalton Castle vs Chris Jericho

Jericho offers a handshake. Dalton is too coo for it. He, instead, reaches into his trunks and pulls out a middle finger. Jericho chops Dalton a few times against the ropes. Jericho hits a right and, whip to the ropes, shoulder tackle from Dalton, antoher tackle. Hip toss from Dalton. Dalon tries for a running fist but Jericho sends him to the outside! Dalton gets fanned down by his boys, then runs in for a suplex to Jeircoh, another, drops down and hits a third over the head suplex. Gutwrench to Jericho, but Jericho lands on his feet after a spin. Dalton does it a few more times before finally tossing Jericho. Hager on the apron. Dalton elbows Hager off of it. In comes a boy, and Dalton shoots him through the ropes into Hager. Another one gets tossed. A third all onto Hager.

We come back to Dalton getting tossed over the top rope. He is fanned by his boys, then heads back to the apron, only for Jericho to try his dropkick Dalton stops it with a right to the back. He runs the apron and hits a high dropkick to Jericho. Dalton whips on the outsid,e Jericho reverses, Dalton slides in, then out, head scissors and a rana to Jericho .Hsger tries to attack, but he boys are there to attack Hager. Hager struggles to keep the hat on, making this his number one prioritoy.

In the ring, Dalton and Jericho hit the ropes then a double crossbody. The Boys steal Hager’s hat, and he is pissed. He destroys the boys with ease and puts his hat back on. He likes this hat.

Dalton kicks Hager, and Jericho rolls him up. 1..2..NO!!! Jericho shoots the legs, goes for the walls, Dalton reverses, looking for The Julie Newmar. He’s got it locked in. Jericho is able to escape, then gets the Walls in. Dalton gets to the ropes. Aubrey breaks the hold. Jericho ducks under a right, Dalton hits a clothesline. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jericho tries to springboard, Dalton catches him. GERMAN! Cover! 1….2…NO!!! Jericho attacks the back of alton, ducks under a clothesline, tries for a Codebreaker, Dalton catches the leg and spins Jericho over and over then slams him down. This is apparently his finisher. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

Jericho eats some slaps, misses a backfist, but Jericho doesn’t, as he hits the Judas Effect in response to the missed move! Dalton is out! 1…2…3!!!



Winner: Chris Jericho

First time seeing Dalton. I get the appeal. Solid affair, another Jericho win, and some fun to be had. Solid.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 12:26

Jericho cuts his music, tells the crowd to honor The ocho. He said he would desecrate the legacy, and he is doing it. Dalton – Out. Ring announcers – Done. Even commentators.

Parker and Menard grab the announcer, and hold him as Jericho readies his belt for the attack. Here comes Jerry Lynn to stop him! Jericho kicks him! PILEDRIVER ON THE BELT!!!! It is, quite possibly, the softest piledriver ever. I know it’s for protection, but if that’s the case, simply don’t do it. Lock in the Walls, superkick the guy, anything but the one move you have to telegraph big time in order to do.

So Moxley makes his normal entrance, but Hangman is there to stop the fun and attack Jon in the crowd before the match starts.

Hangman sees opportunity for craziness. He hops to the top of an overpass and moonsaults off onto Moxley before the break.



Match 4: Jon Moxley vs Hangman Adam Page

We come back from break to see that Moxley is, of course, already busted open. The match has officially started, and Jon is laid out on the ring steps. Hangman sits on his back and starts punching the forehead hard. The hometown crowd boos and Hangman is A-ok with it.

Moxley is in the ring, unable to stand, as Regal is asked about MJF, and Regal would rather not talk about it. Page grabs Jon for a snap suplex into a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Page kicks the back, then a boot to the face. Jon eats it, wants another. We get a leg scissors from Hangman, and he rips at the wound on the head of Jon. Page seems healthy and primed for action, while Jon struggles to stand in the corner. Chop to Moxley. Another in the corner. Hard whip to Jon into the buckle back first. Hangman with a Fallaway Slam. SURPRISE CUTTER from Jon! Clothesline in the corner! He mounts and punches the forehead of Hangman! Over and over! Jon bites Hangman. Chop to the chest. Jon with a rake of the back! He locks the head.A toss to the mat hard! Jon covers. 1.2….NO!!! Jon stops the pin!!! He stomps Hangman’s head in a few times, then tries for an arm bar! Page holds the fingers, Jon breaks the grip so hangman claws himself to the ropes immediately! Jon hold on till 4.

We look up top, and MJF is missing!!!

Jon and hangman on the apron. Jon locks the head, tries for a piledriver, but Page with a Deadeye on the apron!!!

WE ARE BACK and Jon and Page are on the top rope. He holds onto Jon, scoops the crotch, and hits a fallaway slam off the top rope! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Page goes for Dead Eye again, Jon slips down, tries for a finish, Page hits the ropes, german but Page lands on his fet. Lariat by page. He hits the corner, flies out of the corner, but Moxley with a HUGE Lariat, turning Page inside out! We get a doc checking on Page. Page looks to be hurt. Jon slinks over to him, checking on Page. Page is rolled to his back. Jon climbs over to the ropes. The ref calls the match.

Winner: Jon Moxley via Ref Stoppage

Man oh man, I hope Adam Page is ok.

Total Rating: No Rating

Match Time: 11:32

Justin Roberts says the doctor is stopping the match. Jon wins, asks for his hand to be held high.

Here comes Regal. Jon asks what’s going on. He and Regal clap hands.

Jon celebrates in the corner as commentary tries to explain why this match was stopped.

We head to a rundown of the card for Rampage, so this might be serious.

We see commentary, obviously stalling for time and a bit flustered. Tazz is very worried, hoping things are ok.

Jon is on the mic now, he hopes and prays that Hangman recovers and can come perform for all of us. He calls this a dangerous game to play, to risk it all. You gotta put it all on the line to play this game, and since Jon is on live television and he still has a lot of energy, he was watching someone talk a lot of shit. He usually lets this go, but they’ve still got some TV time, so if MJF wants to prove just who the hell he says he is, how bout you come out and prove it.

MJF’s music hits!!!

He runs down with a ref! MJF removes his shirt slowly. We got three minutes. Jon flips off MJF.

MJF then grabs the chip and rolls out of the ring. He hands it over to Regal then runs up the ramp. MJF grabs a mic:

They want to talk about cutting corners and being a man? These people know he’s a man. He is going to cash in, but he doesn’t want Jon at 50%, he wants 110%. No excuses. He wants to make sure that when he beats Jon clean, in the middle of the ring, that there is no question that he is better. He is cashing in at Full Gear. He talks directly to Regal; for the first time in MJF’s miserable life, he is going to earn it.

Jon on the mic, says MJF will earn the heel of his boot in MJF’s mouth. MJF will earn Jon’s fist going directly up his ass. Jon will squeeze his head till it pops off. MJF has a date with destiny. He has a date with Moxley, the best wrestler in the world. We’ll find out exactly what MJF is made of, and he will make MJF an example.

End Show