Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.27.22  

Good golly, is it Wednesday already?!

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means!

I know I’m late to the party, but I’m 3/4s into Jon Moxley’s book, and what a read!

Speakin of Moxley, we’re startin off hot with Sir Moxley and Rush!



Match 1: AEW Interim World Championship Math

Jon Moxley vs Rush

RUSH attacks Moxley before the bell officially rings, hitting him with a knee on the apron. The bell sounds, and Rush sends Moxley back into the ring and attacks the leg in the corner. He rips off Moxley’s shirt then chops him away. Whip to the corner, hard, and Rush hits a splash, another. Dropkick to the back. Cravat from behind to slow it down. He bites the forehead of Jon, then releases the hold. Jon rolls to the outside to regroup. He takes a seat on security, lol. Rush sends Jon into security’s chair face first, and he’s bleeding from the forehead. Rush sends Jon into the barricade. He snapmare’s Jon down then breaks the count. Rush grabs a chair, he tries to smack the knee but Jon is up! Kick! Rush with a headbutt! He sends Jon into the ring. SUICIDE DIVE FROM MOXLEY! Snap suplex to Rush! Jon breaks the count and heads back outside.

Moxley grabs Rush by the head, headbutts Rush a few times, then smacks his head into the chair. Moxley sends Rush into the ring and corners Rush. He trisps him down then steps on the neck of Rush. Rush with a GOOZLE out of the corner. Moxley chops, Rush returns, they go back and forth. Kick from Rush, powerslam off the ropes from Rush! Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Rush to the outside, snapmare to Mox. He grabs some nearby camera rope and chokes Moxley up, which has got to be a DQ, right? Lol. Ref counts as Rush grabs a bottle of water.

We come back, and both men are chopping in the center of the ring. GERMAN from Rush! GERMAN from Jon! Rolling elbow from Rush, he hits the ropes, but Jon is there with a huge lariat! Rush rolls to the apron, Jon rushes him, Rush sends him to the ropes, quick GERMAN from Rush! Delayed cover from Rush. He gets a 1..2..NO!!!! Rush with a crossface submission! Jon is biting the wrist! Jon turns out of the hold, shoots the leg, kicks the mid, and he grabs the arm! Stomps to the side of the face over and over and over again!!!! Jon locks up from behind, back elbow, Jon gives separation, BELLY TO BELLY INTO THE BUCKLE FROM RUSH! Rush sits Jon up on the top rope, hard slap to the face! Rush locks the head. Jon bites the forehead!!!! Rush falls to the mat! We get a ref distraction by Jose, and Andrade runs down to shove Jon off the top rope!!!

The Lucha Bros run down to chase Andrade into the crowd!! Rollup in the middle of the ring by Jon for 1..2….NO!!!! HUGE Elbow strike from Rush!!! He stomps in the corner, hits the corner, runs…right into a clothesline! High knee from Rush! He crosses Jon’s arm for a PILEDRIVER!! Cover for 1….2…..NO!!!! Rush rushes the corner for a dropkick, but Jon moves! He grabs the head, locks the neck, SLEEPER FROM BEHIND!!!! Headbutt from Rush! Holy shit man….Right hand! Jon grabs the head!

DEATH RIDER!!!!! 1…..2…….NO!!!!!! BULLDOG! Rush is fading! Jon puts Rush on his belly. He hooks the Bulldog! Ref calls it!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Holy hell that picked up a lot of steam after the break! A star-making performance from Rush who, I’m sure some will argue, should not have gotten nearly as much offense as he did, was quick and hard enough to make us believe! Good lord.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 13:55

Jericho’s music hits, and out comes JAS with Anna Jay and Tay. Jericho tells Moxley he just had an amazing match. He’s done a great job. He is on a roll, but this roll is nothing compared to the one he is on. Look at tonight? Daniel Garcia in the main event against Danielson. Garcia will kick his head in and finish the job Jericho started. Sammy will annihilate Dante tonight. And then there’s Anna. Jericho gave her an opportunity last week and it paid off huge.

Anna Jay says she is a new Anna Jay….Anna Jay…Ay…Ess. She is the sexiest and toughest and she isn’t afraid to prove it. She will choke any of us out. Bet.

Jericho talks about being cut out of a spiderweb like a horsefly, but he beat Eddie Kingston, and he will be Jon Moxley. After two and a half years, he wants his rematch for the title. In two weeks, at “Quake by the Lake.” Lol. Rough name.

Jon Moxley: “God, I hate you Chris Jericho.”

He also hates this type of bullshit. He tells Jericho to take his “interim” and shove it up his ass. Jon used to look up to Jericho. He still believes that in his own way, Jericho is the greatest of all time but everything he is doing right now is pathetic. This is the AEW Championship, and he made it that way. If Jericho wants it, and has the balls, leave all that sports-entertainment trash at home. Leave all the people that carry your bags at home. Moxley doesn’t want The Wizard; he wants the guy he used to see on VHS tapes he used to order on the back of magazines. He wants The Lionheart. If the AEW Title is going to be defended on his watch, it will be Jon Moxley vs The Last Survivor of the Hart Dungeon, Lionheart Chris Jericho. This is for the World Championship, baby. Any one else but the best need not apply.

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Dante Martin in his AEW shirt. Dante says he is keeping his head on a swivel. He knows Tay will be ringside because Sammy knows he cant hack it on the roster anymore. Too many vacations while Dante’s been working to earn the respect of everyone. Remember what that feels like? Dante will have someone in his corner…and she is Skye Blue.

Danhausen is here for his title shot!

Sick ass Ricky Starks video package before his entrance.



Match 2: FTW Championship Match

Ricky Starks vs Danhausen

Dan tries to curse Ricky, so Ricky kicks him then mocks the curse and poses as only Ricky can do. Pump kick out of the corner from Danhausedn. Northern Lights! Pin for 1..NO!! Ricky punches the mid section. Dan tries fo ran abdominal stretch, Ricky hits an enziguri! Ricky rushes the corner he misses and favors his neck, Dan rolls Ricky up for 1..2..NO!!!

Dan misses a clothesline. SPEAR OFF THE ROPES! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Ricky Starks

Cursed Squash!

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:26

Ricky on the stick. He says Danhausen was very nice, very evil, but not Absolute. He favors his neck. He says just like last week, he’s got some left in the tank, so he wants another challenger.

Taz says how unintelligent this is as the crowd chants for HOOK!

IT’S HOOK!!!! Taz calls this a big mistake then expresses how he has goosebumps, and I’m legit popping for Taz watching his son.



Match 3: FTW Championship Match

Ricky Starks vs Hook

Hook with orange trunks, crowd is HYPED. Bell rings. Starks misse a right, Hook with left, right, left, right, nito the corner. Headbutt To Starks! Whips to the mid, holds on, TAZZPLEX!!!!!!!!

I HAVE CHILLS!!!

Ricky with a right! Chop! Back suplex to Hook!!!! Ricky whips, Hook comes back, lands on his feet from a hook toss!!! He tries to gutwrench, Starsk counters!!! SPEAR!!!!!!! Ricky lifts Hook for the finish, but HOOK WITH THE TAZZMISSION!!!!!!!! Ricky to the mat!!!! HE TAPS!!!!!!

HOOK WINS THE FUCKING TITLE!!!!!!!



Winner: HOOK

Holy shit, that was beautifully executed! THIS! This is why taking time and developing character matters! Maybe it was the emotion from Tazz, maybe it was everything just done write since Hook’s debut, but the culmination was right now. The crowd ate it up and so did I. This was a moment, y’all. A MOMENT! Wow.

Total Rating: *****

Match Time: 1:31

Ricky, on one knee, holds his fist in the air. Hook pounds it and leaves the ring.

Wow.

We come back to Ricky and Hobbs in the ring with Tony. He lost, he’s not stranger to losing. He turned that title, what people thought was a noose, into a tie. He brought the title back to prominence. No one can say they did it. He exceeded all expectations. Never gave it less than 100% and he deserves to be here for more than 40 seconds. Be patient? Wait your turn? He odnt wanna hear it no more. His time was last month, last year, RIGHT NOW! He hasn’t had a string of bad luck; it’s been bad timing, and that’s why he and Hobbs

HOBBS ATTACKS RICKY FROM BEHIND!!!! Holy cow!

Spinebuster from Hobbs to Starks!!!!!

The Acclaimed have a music video debuting on Friday.



Match 4: Sammy Guevara (w/ Tay Conti) vs Dante Martin (w/ Sky Blue)

LOCKUP! Sammy sends Dante to the mat, then hits a shoulder tackle. Hits the ropes, tries to stomp Dante, Dante rolls into it, kicks high, side headlock, under, Sammy over, dropkick to Dante, and a kip up. Sammy is showing he’s the aggressor. Chop to Dante. Right hand, whip to the ropes, Sammy ducks low, Dante hops over, lays under, hops high, dropkick to Sammy. Dante mocks Sammy then kips up. Sammy attacks from behin,d then sends Dante to the outside. Sammy hits the ropes, slides to the outside, Dante aready in the ring, boots to Sammy, Dante hits the ropes, flips backwards and lands on his feet as Sammy slides into the ring in surprise.

Sammy is over it. He grabs Tay’s hand and leaves up the ramp.

Dante runs up and attacks Sammy from behind, then tosses him stage side. Dante rushes up the stage and FRONT FLIPS ONTO THE HEAD OF SAMMY!!!!! Tay runs to check on Sammy as Dante runs into the ring.

We come back and Dante flies over the top rope but SAMMY with a knee strike!!! OUCH!!! Sammy enters the ring and flies right back over the ropes onto Dante! Sammy sends Dante into the ring. Dante with a right, but Sammy hooks the arm. Standing Spanish Fly! 1..2…NO!!! Dante with a surprise backslide and a pin for 1..2NO!!! Sammy tries for a knee strike, Dante dodges, bounces off the ropes, locks up from behind and flips Sammy inside out! Cover for 1..2.NO!!!! Dante hobbles over to the apron. He smacks his leg a bit. Dante tries for the moonsault, but Sammy runs up, tries for a Spanish Fly, Dante lands on his feet, hits his own STANDING Spanish Fly! Cover for 1..2NO!!! Single arm from behind into a sit out slam. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

Dante to the apron, Tay stands nearby. Dante checks on her, goes for the nosedive, Dante lands on his feet, Sammy follows, CUTTER!!! Sammy with a GTH! Cover while staring in the eyes of Blue Sky! 1..2……3!!!!

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Love watching them, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t worry with every knee to the face.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 8:45

Sammy and Tay stomp Dante a few times. Sky watches by outside of the ring. Come on, girl. Sammy to the top rope. Sky runs in and stands in between Sammy and Dante. Tay comes in to get in her face. Anna Jay runs down to attack Blue from behind. Tay kicks Sky in the stomach, and Jay stomps her. Jay lifts, Ray with a right,

BUT HERE COMES RUBY, ORTIZ, and KINGSTON!

Sammy and the girls hightail it.

Daniel Garcia is backstage with Tony. Tony calls this a big night in his career. Garcia wonders where Bryan has been? Working on his garden? Garcia is fresh and sharp, and if Bryan hesitates for a moment, he’ll send him back to his garden and wife.

We return to Jungle Boy and his pet dinosaur! JB is wearing the jacket Christian laid over his face after he attacked him. Tony is in the ring with him, wondering if JB has anything to say to Cage.

JB calls Cage the biggest PUSSY he has ever met in his entire life. Crowd eats that up. He has heard the bullshit over the weeks, and congrats to him because he is now the most relevant Cage has ever been. As soon as JB gets here, Cage runs? He didn’t get it at first; why he was so angry. It’s cuz JB tossed Cage out of a battle royale? He guesses Cage missed out on a bonus? For someone that has been wrestling as long as Cage has, this shouldn’t be a big deal, should it? Then he realized why Cage needed the money…he was strapped for cash because his wife had just divorced Cage’s bitch ass.

Tony takes the mic away, wonders about last week with Lucha, why? JB says just like all the bad guys in the movies with the turtlenecks and small pricks – what do you think happened to the wife? Ouch. Lol. Cage needed someone to protect him. He found himself a monster. But that monster is his best friend. Cage was only being protected for JB, because the only person who was gonna beat Cage’s ass was HIM!

Three years ago, JB was standing in a dirt hole with his uncle Dave and a shovel, watching his tears fall into the dirt, turning it into mud…

Cage is backstage!!! He cuts JB off, tells him to hold on a second. He doesn’t mean to interrupt, but Lucha being JBs best friend? Did Lucha not see how he guided him? Lucha’s future was nothing but main events and gold, but he threw it all away to be JB’s lap dog. H isn’t afraid of JB. He was afraid of what he would do if he stayed. Cage can kick up dirt and cozy up right beside his dad, because he will leave JB in a body bag. He knows all of JBs secrets, and he’s going to use them.

Deeyum.

The Young Bucks are backstage, and Cutler informs them that he makes a great third wheel, and the trios championships are thing now.

Matt asks him to turn the camera off as they walk. Here’s Hangman. Matt wishes him happy birthday. Matt’s been wanting to talk to him.

Here comes the much more excited Dark Order! They wish him HBD, then ask if everything is ok. The Bucks walk away, a little morose, and Cutler calls that exchange just a little awkward. Lol.

Tony Nese is here for some action.



Match 5: Swerve Strickland vs Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

Nese and Swerve to start. Swerve tries to swipe at Sterling, but Nese attacks him. Swerve catches a boot and drops Nese on his knee back first. Clothelsine to Nese.

On the outside, Swerve blocks a right hand and sends Nese back into the ring. Nese throat thrusts and rushes the corner. Swerve sends him to the apron then hits a right and hangs the arm up on the top rope. Swerve to the apron, Sterling grabs his hair, Nese uses the distraction to slam him on the apron back first.

We come back from a break, and Swerve ducks a backfist, another, kick to Nese, and Sterling gets an accidental tag. Ref calls for him to enter the ring. Nese grabs the trunks, Swerve with a right hand to Nese. Uppercut from Swerve in the corner. He flies off the middle rope with an uppercut to the back of Nese. Swerve looks to grab Sterling, but Nese grabs his trunks. Swerve sends him to the apron, trips him up and kicks him, causing Nese to hang from his feet off the ropes. Swerve flies over, stomps the chest. Sterling into the ring, Swerve cuts him off in the midle of the ring. Swerve runs up, steps on the shoulder of Sterling and kicks the side of his head! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Swerve Strickland

A little long, but most of it was during a commercial, so why not.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 6:43

Backstage, we see Keith Lee laid out! There’s a dude standing over him. It’s Josh Woods with the title in his hand1

Swerve turns in the ring and sees his partner laid out. Nese has the title! He attacks Swerve from behind!

The House of Black have a video promo against Miro talking about living in a society where there is nothing of value. God and The Devil are the same thing now. That’s where they come in. Miro has spent his life worshipping the throne. Black will make it so he sits on that throne, and everyone will kneel to him.

Brody talks about Darby’s tats on his chest, saying he makes an example of Darby simply because he can. He challenges Darby to a coffin match.



Match 6: AEW Women’s Championship Match

Thunder Rosa vs Miyu Yamishita

LOCKUP! Miyu works the arm, Thunder reverses, Miyu flips out into a chin lock. Rosa tries to sit out of it, gets a side headlock takedown. Roll into a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Miyu whips ot the corner, Rosa flies over the back, rolls over the back, rope work and Rosa hits an arm drag. Arm drag from Miyu. Crucifix pin from Rosa for 1..2..NO!!! Miyu reverses for 1…NO!!! They each trade a one count pin and stand for a standoff.

The girls meet in the middle of the ring. Rosa drops to her knees, goes for a right hand, but Miyu stops it. She sends Rosa int othe corner, rolls out, rushes the corner, gets sent to the apron, misses a right. Miyu hangs her up. Knee from the apron by Rosa. Another. She locks the head and drags Miyu to the apron. Rosa tries for a suplex, Miyu locks up on the ropes, lands on the inside, holds the head, sweeps the leg of Rosa, and Rosa drops to the outside. Miyu follows. Rosa chops her against the barricade! Whip to the apron but Miyu stops herself with the boot then flies off the apron with a kick!

We come back to a Northern Lights by Rosa for 1..2.NO!!! Rosa to the top rope. Miyu up, high kick to Rosa, dropping her to the mat! Rosa with a right, Miyu with an elbow strike! Back and forth from both, Rosa gets the better of it. Kick from Miyu, both girls with a right, high kick from Miyu, hits the ropes, Rosa with a dropkick, running kne from Miyu. More rope work, wheel barrow, Rosa tries for a rollup, but Miyu with a GermaN! HIGH KICK TO THE HEAD FROM MIYU! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Rope break! Rollup for 1..2..NO!!! Rosa shifts weight for 1..2.NO!!!

KICK FROM MIYU! ANOTHER TO THE HEAD!!! Knee fom Rosa! She tries for another, Miyu tries for a kick, Rosa hits a kick to the head, locks the head, Thunder Driver! Cover for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Thunder Rosa

There is…something missing from this reign. I can’t quite put my finger on it, but whatever it is that’s missing makes matches like these – full of great wrestling – feel relatively unimportant.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 10:00



Match 7: Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia

Bryan makes a quick entrance then ATTACKS Garcia in the corner!! YES KICKS!! More kicks! One to the chest from Garcia. Bryan sends him to the outside! Suicide dive!!! CROWD IS HYPED!!!

Bryan send Garcia into the ringpost shoulder first. Bryan sends Garcia in to the ring, crawls in, but Garcia drives some elbows to the face. Bryan mounts, asks for more hits, Daniel takes chops to the chest t hen drops some sick ass elbows to the face!!!! Nicely done.

UPPERCUT from Garcia! Another! Elbow to the side of the face. Garcia lifts Bryan, turns for a possible neckbraeker, but Bryan stops it momentarily Garcia ends up hitting it! Cover for 1..NO!!! Garcia sends Bryan to the outside. Garcia follows. Whip to the barricade and Bryan hits it shoulder first. Garcia removes the mat from the floor, exposing the concrete. He drags Bryan over for a whip, Danielson hits it with his hips, and gets a clothesline to Garcia! YES KICKS as Garcia is seated in a chair! Bryan runs with a dropkick!!! Bryan celebrates in the crowd. Bryan sends Garcia into the ring. Bryan to the top! He flies! DROPKICK! Bryan appears hurt. He doesn’t hop up. Ref checks on him. Bryan seems ok. Garcia stirs. Garcia mounts and drives a bunch of rights into the head. Garcia stands Bryan in the corner .Chop to Bryan. Another. Bryan flips over Garcia, lands on his feet, hits the ropes, and collapses!!! Bryce checks on Bryan as he rolls out of the ring. Garcia follows!!! He grabs Bryan, sends him into the ring steps! Garcia grabs Bryan…locks the head. DDT ON THE CONCRETE!!!!

We are back, and Bryan is bleeding from the forehead. Garcia is in the ring with a bunch of stomps to Bryan. Garcia corners Bryan, chops him hard. Stomps in the corner drop Bryan to his ass. Garcia scrapes the face. Garcia sits Bryan on the top rope then bites his forehead. Bryan slinks down, sits Daniel up on the top rope back first. He locks his legs up then attacks the back over and over with right hands. Bryan drops to his knee. He climbs, locks the hips, goes for a back suplex. HITS IT!!! CHOP TO BRYAN! Bryan wants another! Grcia holds the chin, hits another chop! Bryan takes it, hits one of his own, kicks the thigh, chop, kick, chop, back and forth, Daniel to his knees. YES KICKS!!!! To the chest, back, arm, chest, arm, chest, HEAD!!!!

Bryan looks for the repeated kicks, but Garcia hooks the leg, stands, SLEEPER!!!! Garcia drops, Bryan rolls through, CATTLE MUTILATION!!!! Daneilson stands. TIGER SUPLEX INTO A PIN FOR 1..2….NO!!!! He locks the arm. Garcia with an Elbow but Garcia holds it and hammers in some of his own elbows!! BRYAN NO SELLS!!!!! He’s uP!!!! He drops Garcia to his knees!!! He drops the elbows!!! Bryan lifts Garcia, hooks the leg, shoulder capture suplex INTO A PIN!! 1…2…NO!!!! Crowd is STANDING!!! Running Kn—NO!!! Garcia counters! He stops with a knee of his own, spinning suplex!!! 1..2…NO!!! Scorpion Dea—NO!!!! Bryan rolls into a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Garcia slaps Danielson in th face!!! Garcia misse a second! Rolling elbow from Bryan! He hits the corner, runs, KNEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!! Bryan grabs the arm! LABELL!! NO!!! Garcia hooks the ropes with his leg!!! Bryan to the apron! Diving knee off the apron!!! Bryan rolls Garcia back into th ring! He slides in!! There’s a hand holding Bryan back under the apron!!!!

PILEDRIVER FROM DANIEL GARCIA!!! He grabs the legs! SHARPSHOOTER!!!!!GARCIA LEANS BAACK INTO THE HOLD!!!! BRYAN PASSES OUT!!! REF CALLS IT!!!



Winner: Daniel Garcia

I’m torn, because my immediate reaction is that I did NOT like that ending, but I’m having trouble figuring out if it’s just because I’m acting like an angry mark, and not a dude who writes for 411. Logically, this was Bryan’s call, and Garcia is homegrown getting a HUGE opportunity here, even if helped by Hager. There’s also much to be said about the actual quality of this match, which was amazing. The concussion stuff doesn’t bother me much, as I would assume that was also Bryan’s doing. All in all, a banger of a main event, and yet another star made.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 17:08

We see Jake Hager enter the ring to celebrate with Garcia as commentary points out that was the same hand that held Bryan down. Jericho runs down to celebrate with Garcia.

End Show