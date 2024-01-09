Acero’s WWE Raw Review 1.8.23  

It’s Monday…you know what that means

Drew McIntyre is here to start the show! He’s got some regret. He had to talk to himself a bit. He told himself, convinced himself, that the better man didn’t win – he didn’t lose fair and square. It was Damien Priest! He tried to cash in? Why did he do it during the match? Why didn’t he wait till it was over and he had the title? Priest screwed himself and Drew. Between all these people, Cody using his political powers to get Jey here, CM Punk being welcomed to wide-opened arms. Maybe he should leave for nine years and get a hereoes reception when he returns!

CM PUNK’s music hits! He mentions that we are in Piper Country! He’s surprised Drew didn’t come out in a kilt, but then people might actually like him. Piper was known for talking. Punk is known for talking. Is Drew known for that? Since Punk came back, that’s all Drew has done. He figure since he heard his name, he’d come out and let Drew speak to his face. He’ll sit in the corner and allow Drew to say what he wants.

Drew smirks as Punk lays across the corner in his new Js.

First of all, he wants to say congratulations. It’s just over a month, and Punk is still here. Some guys and he have a bet that he’ll crash and burn soon. He’s costing people a lot of money, the longer he’s sticking around. Maybe him and Seth have more in common than they realize. Drew is one of te few that traveled the world with him for years. He knows the real Punk, so many things happened caused by him. First thing that comes to his mind…Punk was champion and used to refer to himself as the leader. He’d come into the locker room and announce it. Back then, he needed a leader, he was in a dark place. Drew is good now, he’s got it these days. But back then, he didn’t. He was just a kid. He had personal issues. His career was in a tailspin, and he could have had a real leader tell him it was be ok, but Punk say him as a threat. He spoke to Orton about this, but Orton couldn’t help him – he had his own demons. Punk is Straight Edge, he didn’t have demons, he IS a demon. Once he got fired, he stepped up and learned himself. He’s CM Punk’s leader now, kid.

Drew, mockingly, sits across the buckles ala Punk.

Punk says he called himself a lot of things in life, but a leader was never one of them. He led by example. If he wants his hand held, he can pledge allegiance to the Straight Edge Society. If he isn’t a leader, who did Drew watch walk out of this company? Who did he watch walk in and become bigger, faster, stronger. He won the Rumble, main evented Mania. Drew followed his way on the way out, and Punk is following Drew the way he did. And now he’s mad? As far as being a demon, he’s not a demon, but when pushed he is Satan himself, and if Drew is one of the few that saw that side, it says more about Drew than it does about Punk, because he’s a real real nice guy until it’s time not to be.

CM Punk looks at his watch.

It looks like it’s getting to be that time. He isn’t here for friends. He’s here to win the Rumble and Main Event Mania.

Drew says there is an issue here. Drew has won and main evented, something Punk has never done. But that wasn’t for him. Those title wins were for the entire world. Some of the roster stepped away, and Punk would have too if he were here. He will win the Rumble and win the title with live fans, and this time it will be for him.

Punk steps up to Drew, going chin to chest.

Its getting a little spicy, he says. He is going to lead by example and walk away before he knocks Drew’s teeth down his throat. There is one person who can stop him from getting what he wants, and it’s him. He got out of his way al ong time ago. Drew cant stop him, Seth cant stop him, Cody cant stop him from winning the Rumble. Leader to leader, in the Rumble, he’ll throw Drew out last.



Tommaso Ciampa vs Finn Balor

LOCKUP!!! Ciampa with a tackle knocks Finn on his ass. Chop in the. Corner. Another. Fin walks out, rope work and Ciampa tries for a Sunset Flip, but Balor hits a dropkick! Cover! 1..2.N!O!! Elbow to the dome from Finn. Thesz Press from Ciampa! Finn rolls out of the ring, Ciampa follows and runs into Priest. Ciampa eyes him down the enters the ring and Finn attacks. Priest distracts on the apron and Finn sends Ciampa flying into the announce table!

Back from break. Running clothesline from Ciampa! Reverse DDT! Cover! 1.2…NO!!!! Ciampa lifts up for a powerbomb, Finn lands on his feet, shoots the leg, stomp to the chest. Finn in the corner, runs…right into a knee!!! Ciampa with a powerbomb onto the knees! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Slingblade by Balor! Dropkick to the corner! Finn to the top rope! COU—NO!!! Ciampa rolls out of the way! Crucifix Pin for 1.2..NO!!!! Ripcord right hand from Ciampa! He locks up, hooks the arm, Priest distracts and Ciampa with a right hand. Priest eats it, looks to attack, but Gargano is ther to pull Preist off the apron! Priest tries for a Razor’s Edge, but Ciampa flies off the apron with a knee!

Priest hops back up, tries to enter the ring, Finn kicks the ropes, allowing the nut shot. He tries to suplex Ciampa into the ring, but Gargano holds the boot and Ciampa falls onto Finn for a pin. 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

That was a fun little sprint after the commercial break.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 8:15

Becky confirms her entry into the Rumble.



Kofi Kingston vs Ludwig Kaiser

Kaiser drops Kofi quickly with a clothesline, seeking revenge for his partner. He mounts Kofi and hits some right hands. Kofi up and Kaiser hits another big clothesline. Kaiser drops some elbows. Kofi hits some of his own then corners Ludwig! Ludwig corners Kofi, screams Kofi took Vinci’s head, so he’ll take Kofi’s head! High kick from Kofi! Springboard crossbody to Kaiser! Big rights to Kaiser. He calls for the end. Tries for Trouble, but kaiser ducks under. Kofi sends him to the outside! Kofi tries for a suicide dive but Kaiser hits him with a right hand! He sends Kofi into the barricade! Kofi with a running kick that nearly decapitates him! Damn!

WE ARE BACK and Kaiser is dropping some boots to the chest of Kofi. Kaiser hops to the top rope and drops chin first into a boot. Kaiser rolls outside. Kofi gets to the apron, climbs the corner to the top rope. Kofi flies!!! Trust fall drops Kaiser! Kofi grabs Kaiser, whips him into—nooo, reversal! Kofi flies over the steps, lands on his feet, turns and flies onto Kaiser! But Kaiser sends Kofi into the ringpost!!! Running uppercut try, but Kofi leaves! Ref is at 8! Ref hits 9 as Kofi tries to slide in, but Kaiser grabs his boot and pulls him down. The ref calls for the end.

Winner: Double Countout

They had about eight minutes of really good action but this was all to get to the end result, which was kaiser smashing Kofi’s head in. They didn’t have to have a great match before that, but they did, and this droll feud just got super intense with last week’s accident and this week’s match.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 8:46

Kofi hits Kaiser with a right and rolls into the ring thinking he made the count. The ref tells him no and Kofi is pissed. SUICIDE DIVE TO KAISER!!! Rights to Kaiser over and over until Kaiser pokes Kofi in the eyes! He pushes his fingers into the eyes of Kofi hard until Kofi reverses. Kaiser rushes Kofi and Kofi sends him flying onto the announce table! Refs and agents come down to stop them. Crowd chants to LET THEM FIGHT. Kaiser has an announcer’s chair and launches it into the face of Kofi!!!

Refs and agents check on Kofi, but Kaiser isn’t done!! He grabs Kofi by the hair and brings him over to the steps. He holds Kofi’s head down and hits a bunch of right hands. Kofi’s head is draped over the 2nd step. Kaiser to the apron. Agents hold him back as a ref helps Kofi to stand. Kaiser holds his hands up and gives into the exit, but it’s a fake out! He runs around the ring and hits a shotgun dropkick to Kofi’s head INTO THE STEPS!!!

We are backstage after the break with Jackie, and she says she is working to get an update, but Ludwig Kaiser walks by her. She asks him what happened, and he screams that Kofi had it coming. Because of Kofi, he is the only one here. He carries the whole weight of Imperium because of Kofi Kingston. He took Vinci’s head, so tonight Ludwif took Kofi’s.

Cole is in the center of the ring. He awaits Nia Jax who comes down with a grin. Cole says she shocked the world when she dominated Becky.

Nia says shocked, why was it shocking? She wasn’t. She is a different Nia, more focused. What would be shocking is if she broke Cole’s face. Nia is focused on the Royal Rumble. She will earn her main event spot, and take either Iyo or Rhea down. There isn’t a man or woman who can stop her.

Rhea Ripley has heard enough. She comes out.

Big MAMI chant.

She says these people know whats up, and they also know that Nia likes to talk a big game. She’s walking around acting like she’s already won the Rumble. But does she remember last year? Rhea threw her out. Becky Lynch is not Rhea Ripley. So until she wants to actually step to Rhea, stop walking around like she owns this division, because she doesn’t. Here is a warning – IF Nia wins the Rumble, it’s best to keep Rhea’s name out of her mouth. She gives Rhea all the credit, but don’t forget that Nia put her on her ass when she came back, and the only reason Nia isn’t holding the title is because Rhea is afraid to face her one-on-one. When she wins the Rumble, she will choose Rhea.



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green vs Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

WE start with Green and Carter. Carter corners Green, spins her, hits an elbow to the back, tag to Katana, she comes in with a cover for 1..2.NO!!! Tag from Carter as Katana holds onto Grene. Rollup for 1..2.NO!!! Carter tries for. Kick, misses, back kicks. In comes Piper, drop toe hold to Niven. Tag to Chance. Possible double team but Piper pulls Carter out. Green sends Chance into the buckle face first. Tag to Piper who hits a cannonball to Chance. She rolls Chance and pin sfor 1..2.NO!!!

We are BACK Carter has Green on the top rope in the corner. She locks the head of Green, Chance is on the apron, kicks Piper off the apron. They double team Green and cover for 1..2.NO!!! Green tries for an Unprettier, but Carter counters. Green hits the ropes! Leg Lariat! Cover for 1..2..NO!! Rollup from Carter for 1..2.NO!!! Tag to Piper. She sentons on the spine! Cover! 1.2…NO!!! Katana in to break it up! Big boot from Green. Kick from Carter sends Green out of the ring. Piper lifts Carter, Carter floats off, superkick to the chin. Piper staggers ot the corner. BIG Uranage out of the corner. Piper looks to splash with a Vader Bomb but Carter rolls Green into the ring to take her place!!!

PIPER SMASHES GREEN ON THE MAT!!! Katana enters to send piper out of the ring with flying Codebreaker. KEG STAND TO GREEN! COVER! 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

A good showing for the girls, and a firm victory to help solidify their title run. A necessary moment for the girls, as it appears they’re really trying with this division.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:48

BREAKING NEWS!

Cody Rhodes vs Shinsuke Nakamura tonight will be a Street Fight!

We get a video of R-Truth telling his life story and how/why he thinks he is a member of Judgment Day. Apparently, he told a doctor when he was a baby that one day, he’d be in Judgment Day. It’s as funny as you think it would be.

Judgment Day is backstage watching Truth’s video. Priest says it’s funny. Rhea wonders when it’s going to stop. Priest says when the time comes, he’ll handle R-Truth.

Finn Balor says DIY will need CPR, MRIs, EMTs! Damien Priest wants to talk about not handling Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley says they don’t need Drew as an enemy. Priest says Drew is too much of a joke to be his enemy. Speaking of which, was it smart for Rhea to make an enemy out of Nia Jax? Rhea says she will take care of Nia. JD needs to take care of The Miz.



The Miz vs JD McDonagh

R-Truth shows up by Dom outside of the ring, eliciting a huge chant! The miz drops JD with ease, then runs the ropes and ends with a hip toss. JD up, Miz ducks under ,hits a high knee, hits the ropes and goes for a running boot but JD duks and rolls out of the ring. The Miz gets some good crowd interaction as the ref counts. JD finally rolls in, Miz hits a chop, kicks against the rope into the corner. Some more kicks to JD. Miz rushes the corner and misses his bi clothesline. Big kicks from JD, mocking mIz. Miz catches one, sends JD down. Miz tries for Figure Four, JD kicks him, Miz with a neckbreaker, backbreaker combo and a pin for 1..2.NO!!! big chop from Miz. Miz whips. JD kicks Miz in the mouth, and runs right into a back body drop from Miz. Miz tries to finish it, JD rolls out, Miz kicks out of the corner. Dom kicks mIz while the ref was distracted. Jawreaker from JD. Elbow drop to Miz. JD and Dom celebrate with a pose, and so does Truth. Lol.

WE ARE BACK and Miz escapes a rest hold. JD locks up from behind, Miz lands on his feet off the flip, back elbow to JD. Miz runs into a sleeper from JD, but Miz drops him with a jawbreaker. JD to the apron, kicks miz down, then spins into a splash onto Miz. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! JD stands…tall? He grabs Miz, but mIz wit a left, another, chop attempt but JD with an Enziguri. JD argues with Truth. Truth says he is cheering for Jd. JD SUCKS chant. JD with right hands to the fxe, Miz fights back on his knees, stands, hits another left, another, more into the corner. Miz hits his clothesline in the corner. He heads to the apron, slides through under and stacks up for 1.2..NO!! Kick to JD. Miz with the IT kicks! JD ducks under the final kick, rolls through for a pin, but Miz kicks out at 2. He swings the leg of JD onto the ropes and drives a knee to the back of the leg! Big kick trips JD up! Another kick sends JD flipping in the air. Shoots the legs nad Miz gets a Figure Four! JD gets to the ropes! JD rolls out of the ring. Truth tells him to get back in the ring. JD hangs Miz up. Dom comes to check on him.

Miz flies with a dropkick to JD and Dom! Miz rolls JD into the ring, Miz hooks up. Skull Crushing Finale! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: The Miz

A little too long for my liking, what with all the distractions going on. Gotta love Truth, though.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 12:00

Backstage Judgment Day says this cant keep happening. Priest says this has got to end.

Seth Rollins is here! He says we are in the home stretch! Rumble is coming and after that, we are on the Road to Wrestlemania! He says he’s never taken his title into Mania. That all changes. This is the year of Seth Rollins. He turned a title that didn’t even exist last year and turned it into th most important title. He says he has some work to do tho, and the work is ont done. Who will he beat at The Rumble? Who is he going to beat? The crowd chants for Punk, and Seth says in his dreams, because the roster is stacked.

Here comes Jinder Mahal to interrupt. Seth is bothered by this interruption, asking commentary if they knew about this.

Jinder says of course Seth is out here singing his own praises? How is it that in less tan five minutes, he was more of a revolutionary than Seth has been the past five years. Seth’s only purpose is to entertain these clowns. These degenerates. Seth speaks no truth, brings no value, throws childish temper tantrums. But he digresses. Seth provides opportunities, except to someone deserving like Jinder. Seth has the audacity to overlook him? Let him remind Seth – he beat Randy Orton with ease. Jinder sees through all of this. He has Seth’s attention now.

Seth says he may say something that might surprise Jinder, but yes, he is right. We have been overlooking him. But this has been on purpose. We’ve been trying to forget him,but he showed up last week and The Rock put his balls in a vise. He respects the fact that Jinder shows up one week later, though. What he doesn’t respect is him coming out and ruining the party and getting in Seth’s face. So yeah, he has Seth’s attention. Sick of being overlooked? Want to do something these people will remember forever? Take a swing, Jinder.

Jinder doesn’t, Seth says, “Same ol Jinder, then turns to toss the mic, and that’s when Jinder attacks. Seth tries to fight back but Jinder hits a clothesline. He pulls Seth up but Seth hits a superkick. STO—NO!!! He tries for a Stomp, but Jinder rolls out of the ring and they have a staredown.



Otis vs Ivar

It’s the match of the four letter named men! Haven’t we seen this already?

They lockup to a stalemate. They hit the ropes and collide with clotheslines! Otis drops Ivar with a spinning back elbow. Iar to the corner. Otis rushes but Ivar sits down onto his chest. Icar chokes Otis on the ropes.He kicks, cornering Otis. Right hand to the face. Ivar with a right, Otis looks to hulk up but Iar hits a knee. Ivar springboards, but Otis CATCHES HIM AND HITS A HUGE SLAM!!!!! Cover! 1..2..NO!!!! Damn that coulda ended there! Otis to the top rope, Ivar up to give rights to the back. Ivar with apowerbomb to Otis!! Cover! 1.2….NO!!!!! Ivar tries for a leg lariat, but Otis rols through. Drops Ivar then does a little dance. Caterpillar to Ivar!

Ivar up, blocks an elbow, right hand, they dodge moves, and spinning heel kick drops Otis! Ivar drags Otis to the corner. He climbs. To the top. MOONSAULT! COVER! 1..2…..3!!!

Winner: Ivar

They kept it short and sweet.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 3:47

Akira Tozawa runs in the room and gets in the face of Ivar. Ivar shoves him, sending him flying.

Backstage, Jey Uso is with Jackie. She wishes him happy New Year. Does Jey have any resolutions. Jey says he will get his first ever WWE Singles Championship.

Bronson Reed walks in to call him Jimmy Uso’s little brother. He also has plans to be champ, so his advice is to not get in Reed’s way.



Street Fight

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Cody Rhodes

Cody is quick to force Shinsuke outside and hit a baseball slide. They fight up the ramp towards the big screen. Cody takes him to the side and they go shot for shot. Cody fights Shin back towards the ring, with Shin getting the uppehand quickly. Cody hits ak nee, attacks the back, then chops hard. Cody enters the ring, Shin follows, rolls out, then grabs a broom and smacks Cody with it. Lol. Shin has a kendo stick now and attacks the back.

We are back and Shin is driving some knees into the side of Cody on the mat. Shin with a kick to the chest. He kicks Cody in the face, the chest again, smacks him one time, just toying with Cody. Another kick to the face. Shin tries for a big kick, Cody catches it, so Shin hits an Enziguri! They both get to the ropes, Cody with a right hand, hops over Shin in the corner, Powerslam to Shinsuke! Cody with a Disaster Kick! Cody rolls outside and lifts te apron skirt. He gets the table the crowd so badly wants! Shin got the nunchucks! He attacks Cody, again, big clothesline sends Cody over the barricade. Shin does some nunchuckery then attacks Cody with one across the dome! Shin flies, Cody punches the stomach. Cody grabs a chair! Shin with the mist! BUT CODY DUCKS AND HE GETS THE TIMEKEEPER! Cody realizes what happened and checks on the guy. Shin has the chair now and beats Cody across the back with it!

WE ARE BACK and Shinsuke is beatin that ass with the chair. The table is still folded up in the ring. Cody with a right, another, Shin hits his own, they go back and forth. Cody ducks under a right, some shake, rattle, and roll, Shin with a kick, Bionic elbow from Cody! Another! Cody drops to his knees. Shin is out! Cody grabs the table. Cody lifts Shin, Shin hits a headbutt. Lays cody on the table. He hits a few right hands then goes to the corner. To the 2nd rope! Shin dives with knee onto Cody into the table! Admittedly, looked kinda weak. Cover! 1..2……NO!!! Shin leaves the ring and grabs another table! Shin sets the table up in the corner. He tries for a reverse suplex, Cody lands on his feet, Shin drives him into the corner. Chair was in the ropes. Big kick to the face. Shin swings Cody and tries the sliding German. He hits it! Shin to the 2nd rope! He dives with an elbow! Shin looks to inish, but cody hits a big kick! PEDIGREE!! CoVER! 1..2…NO!!!! CODY CUTTER! COVER! 1…2…..NO!!!

Cody tries to end it, Shin revereses, Cody escapes, sends Shin into the corner face first. CROSS RHODES! COVER! 1..2….3!!!

Winner:

They gave this one a lot of time, and although there were times where it felt like we’ve seen this already, they did a good enough job of upping the ante. This was Cody’s match to lose, and he’s well on his way towards Mania with this win.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 24:02

