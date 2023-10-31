Acero’s WWE RAW Review 10.30.23  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

HAPPY HALLOWWEEEEENNNNNN (sorta!)

The Judgment Day minus Finn and Priest is here as commentary lets us know what’s poppin tonight.

Rhea Ripley welcomes us, making sure we know that they run the show. They have taken down everyone that has stood in their way. Tonight, her Dirty Dom will put down Ricochet, and JD will remind Seth Freakin Rollins what it feels like to be an enemy of The Judgment Day. As for Rollins and Drew, they’ve got some decisions to make. Whichever one makes the right one will likely be the one walking out with the title come Crown Jewel.

Speaking of Crown Jewel, the odds are stacked against her, but this is just another opportunity to prove to us all that she is the most dominant woman in the WWE, and why Mami is always on top.

Sami Zayn has heard enough! He is so sick of hearing her talk about power and how Judgment Day has all the power, all the titles, and how they run RAW. His entire career, his entire life, he has fought people like The Judgment Day. They think as long as they chase power, they can oppress whoever whenever. If that’s the name of their game, fine, but understand that if that is their game, his name is not Sami Zayn, it is REBELLION, RESISTANCE, and he will fight all of them, five on one if he has to, as long as there is a breath of air in his body. He will fight. He will fight until The Judgment Day is no more.

Rhea laughs this off, says this is hilarious He can resist all he wants, it doesn’t matter. They don’t need the numbers when it comes to Sami. He can go one-on-one tonight against Damien Priest.

Dominik Mysterio tries to talk, but the crowd hates him. JD wants to double team Sami now, but here comes Ricochet to even the odds. JD leaves.



Ricochet vs Dominik Mysterio

Ric with a quick pin for 1. He then corners Dom and hits a chop. Rope work and Dom holds on, avoiding a kick. Ric gets sent to the apron, kicks through the ropes, but Dom catches it and pulls Ric’s leg, crotching him. A kick sends Ricochet to the outside where Rhea stands by to talk some shit. Dom sends Ric into the announce table fast first. Dom sends Ricochet inside the ring. He follows. Dom corners Ric and hits some shoulders. Chest first to the post. Dom stomps Ric in the corner. He taunts the crowd a bit then drops a boot to the chest of Ricochet. Dom whips Ric into the corner hard, back first. Ricochet kicks from the apron, springboard, lands on his feet, runs up Dom, enziguri to Dom. Ric is hyped. Northner Lights and he flips into a brainbuster. He sends Dom to the outside! Ricochet hits the ropes! He dives through them and hits a crossbody! Deeeyum!

WE are back and Dom has a side headlock on Ricohet. Ric escapes, hits sme rights, and Dom kicks then hits a supelx. He looks for the Three Amigos and actually lands them. Dom grabs the legs and catapults Ric onto the 2nd rope. Dom hits the ropes, 61—-nooooo, Ric ducks and hits a springboard elbow. Both men down. Dom heads to the top, tries for a frog splash, but Ricochet hits a superkick! He drags Dom to the corner, and walks up to the top. Rhea is on the apron, distracting Ricochet, JD is on the other side, Ric tries to kick him,

Dom grabs the hips and rolls Ricochet up. He uses the tights, AND puts his foot on the ropes to get the 1….2…3!!!!

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

Well they don’t call him dirty for nothin, ey? Perfectly average match.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 11:19

As Dom celebrates, Ricochet tries to superkick him, but Dom sidesteps and it hits JD, sending him flying to the outside. RECOIL to Dominik! Ricochet heads to the top rope, Rhea pulls Dom out of the ring. Ric drops to the mat as Judgment Day hightails it.



The Alpha Academy vs The Creed Brothers

We start with Gable and Julius. They do some mat wrestling, hitting a stalemate. They shake hands. Gable side headlocks then takes Julius down with a leg lock. Front face headlock. We get some more chain wrestling then a tag to Brutus. Tag to Otis. Brutus with the go-behind. Otis breaks the waist lock, sending Brutus flying. They go at it to the corner. Brutus ducks nder and hits rthe center of the ring. Otis sends him down hard. Brutus to the 2nd rope, he flies off with an axe. Tag to Julius. They whip Otis into the corner, and Otis comes out of it with a double clothesine. Gable off the tag flies with another double clothesline off th top rope! Otis grabs a Creed, Gable does too. They hit stereo T-Bone suplexes!

We are back, and Gable gets an Ankle Lock! Brutus escapes with a rollup for 1..2.NO!!! Brutus with a Samoan Drop. He covers but only gets 2. Gable is up and locks up from behind. GERMAN from Gable! He crawls to Oits. Tag! Tag to Julius. Otis hits the ropes as they trey and double team. He rolls through, breaks up a double team. Hits a body slam, another. Clothelsine to Julius. Splash in the corner, Brutus rolls to the apron while Julius drops down to the mat. Otis calls for the caterpillar. He hits it! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!! Otis lifts JUilius, who shoots over the head and hits a running knee. Tag to Brutus. Brutus flies with a huge axe handle to the top of the dome. Julius with a standing shooting star, Brutus with a standing moonsault. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Gable breaks it up then sends Julius over the top!

Otis is up. He waits for Brutus to stand. They collide in the center, Otis still stands. Another clothesline from Brutus but Otis eats it. Brutus rolls under Otis, hits the 2nd rope, but Otis catches him! HUGE SLAM! Cover! 1..2..N!O!!! 450 splash from Julius onto Otis’ back!!! GABLE WITH A FUCKING MOONSAULT ONTO THE PILE OF BODIES!!!! All four men down!

Maaxine is on the apron, but homegirl with the Creed pulls her down! Iy and Maxine argue. Akira tries to break them up, and Ivy hits Akira wirth a GERMAN!!!! Gable is sent flying outside!

Otis hits a clothesline to Brutus in the ring. Julius gets a tag, grabs Otis. He puts him on his shoulders!!! Brutus to the top rope! BRUTUS BALL! COVER! 1…2…..3!!!!!

Winners: The Creed Brothers

What an awesome debut for these guys! Otis and Gable did the job and these brothers showed their badassery. Perfect debut.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 10:59

We see a recap of the next chapter of The Cody Story where this time his ankle is hurt.

Back to present time where Finn Balor and Damien Priest are chatting. Someone knocks on….I guess some random door. It’s two Trick or Treaters. They are invited in, and it’s The New Day dressed up as The Judgment Day. I think Woods is Dom, lol.

In comes Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Priest tells them none of that would have happened earlier if the entire Judgment Day was out there. Priest says he’s got a lot going on. He has Seth at Crown Jewel, and he might just cash in. But he is wondering when they got to decide matches for each other?

Rhea says there are no leaders. Priest is the punishment of The Judgment Day. He’s got this. Priest says ok, let’s make tonight about The Judgment Day, not about Priest.

JD joins in on the celebration and Priest looks on with a scowl. They all agree and are seemingly on the same page.

The Miz is up next.

Before we get to MizTV, we get a Nia package.

We head back to The Miz, who says this is Gunther’s first time ever doing an interview, so he’s hyped. He introduces Gunther, but Gunther doesn’t come out. Miz says it’s his first time, so he understands. He introduces Gunther again, but nope.

Finally, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovani Vinci come out. Ludwig says Gunther will not come down here for just anyone. Especially The Miz. He is literally everything that is wrong with the WWE today. He is the embodiment of what they absolutely despise. He is nothing but a clown.

The Miz says he’s never been antoher man’s sidekick, and that must make Vinci the third wheel.

Vinci says wasn’t Miz his wife’s sidekick on his reality tv show?

Miz is shocked that he talked! He makes fun of him, saying he has such a deep voice. He asks Ludwig if he is cool with his little buddy talking. Vinci says he talks when he wants, but Ludwig corrects him saying no, he talks when Gunther allows it, or when Ludwig tells him to.

Here comes Gunther! He’s wearing all black, holding his title on his shoulder, looking like a fucking champion.

Miz introduces him and welcomes him to have a seat.

Gunther does not.

He says Miz must not have understood the message he tried to get to Miz. He is not Miz’s guest. He came to make two things clear. It is 2023, and The Miz is trying to run a talk show? Secondly, this ring is sacred to Gunther and everything Miz does here is beneath him. In fact, The Miz is beneath him. He does not respect Miz.

Miz says that’s a hell of a way to break the ice. He has heard this before. He once interviewed an invisible John Cena in this seat that was more entertaining than Gunther. The Miz is the biggest star that the WWE has.

Gunther says this is what Miz’s issue is. Once the bell rings, it doesn’t matter how entertaining Miz is. When it gets serious, all that matters is how good of a wrestler you are, and this is why Miz is a talk-show host, and Gunther is the longest reigning IC champ of all time.

Miz says he can be serious when he wants to be. He was serious when he beat Orton for his title, when he beat Cena in the main event of Mania, when he won his second title over ten years later. He will speak slowly so Gunther understands. He was VERY serious when he made the title on Gunther’s should the most prestigious and relevant title in all of the WWE, and he has no problem doing it again.

Gunther laughs Miz off, asks if he is serious.

He has his cohorts smash The Miz’s pumpkins then drop Miz on his ass.

We come back to The Miz who is talking to Pearce. He wants a match with Gunther for the title. Pearce says he cant just give him a title shot, but he can give him a chance to earn one. He has a meeting with someone who has the same want, and in comes Bronson Reed.

Miz says didn’t he already get a shot? Fine, just know that Miz is taking the title off of Gunther. Miz leaves.

IN the ring, we are readying the reuniting of DIY!



DIY vs Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

WE start with Gargano and Vinci. Gargano sends Vinci into the corner, tag to Ciampa, double team to the chin. Stomp from Ciampa and a tag to Gargano. He sends Vinci into the boot of Tommaso. Vinci is able to get a tag and Ludwig hits a hard right. Ciampa hits a chop, Gargano is in with a kick, they double team some more, whipping Ludwig into a clothesline. They send Vinci off the apron, then Ciampa holds the ropes as Gargano dives though the ropes onto Vinci! They congratulate themselves with an applaus.e Gargano with a right to Vinci, but here comes Kaiser to hit a clothesline. Vinci grabs Gargano and hits a back suplex onto the apron. Ludwig with a diving dropkick!

We are BACK and Gargano hits a solid DDT to Vinci. Tag to Ludwig. Tag to Ciampa. Ciampa with a clothesline, another, one for Vinci, big clothesline in the corner for Ludwig, one for Vinci, he ducks a double clothesline and hits one of his own. Thesz Press to Ludwig. He beats down with rights. Ripcord right hand. Drops Kaiser on his head with a reverse DDT. Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Ciampa locks the head, double underhook, Kaiser escapes, hits a right hand to the face. Ciampa with a right, another, KAIser shoots him away, then hits a rolling DVD! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Gargano stops him. Vinci in, gets sent right out. Tommaso rolls up 1..2..NO!!! High kick from Ciampa. Clothesline from Kaiser! Tag to Vinci! Vinci grabs Ciampa, sets up for a piledriver, Kaiser on the top rope, Back body drop from Ciampa, Kaiser dives off, and Gargano runs in to Superkick Kaiser!!! Rollup from Vinci! 1..2..NO!!!! Reversal. 1..2….NO!!! HUGE chop from Vinci! Whip and Vinci runs up the corner, moonsault! But Ciampa moves!!

RUNNING KNEE FROM CIAMPA!!! TAG TO GARGANO! They MEET IN THE MIDDLE with double kicks to Vinci! Cover! 1…2….3!!!

Winners: DIY

Deeeeeeyum, this was fun. WE knew who was winning, but one thing I enjoyed was how great Kaiser AND Vinci looked, even in defeat. Solid affair, and Vinci keeps showing little by little that he can go.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 10:45

Shinsuke Nakamura cuts a promo in a fog-filled red-lit backstage area. He talks about poking a lion, says this is what a brave man does. He challenges someone to do it. He’s waiting.

We get a quick Candice LeRae video that is hyped by Cole saying it was for Candice Michelle. Lol.

Cole, you naughty naughty boy.



Candice LeRae vs Xia Le

Candice is pissed. She corners Xia with some lefts and rights over and over. She rushes the corner with a bck elbow then snapmares Xia over her shoulder. LeRae steps on the back then hits senton and covers for 1..2.NO!!! Xia leaves the ring and grabs the boots of Candice. She spins her around and hits the face with a right hand. Chop to Candice then she uses the apron to choke up LeRae. Candice hits the corner, Li enters the ring. Big boot to Li. Back elbow from LeRae. Rollup for 1..NO! Li with a high knee, spinning kick to the side of the head, and Candice goes DOWN! Li grabs Candice, the ref holds her back to check on Candice.

LeRae stirs, she’s back up, on wobbly legs, falls back on her ass. The ref holds Xia back. The ref calls for the match to end.

Winner: Xia Li via Ref Stoppage

That was a SICK spin kick.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:02

Sami Zayn is backstage. Here comes Jey Uso to tell Sami he saw him out there, and good luck tonight. Here comes Jackie. Sami ounces as she has a question for Jey. After Finn cost him the match last week, how does Jey feel? Jey says Sami will handle business tonight, Cody will handle business at Crown Jewel. But he was thinking about something else – the tag team titles. Maybe he and Cody can get them one more time.

Backstage, medics are checking on Candice. Hubby is there with Tommaso, as well as Indi.

We get a Drew McIntyre video package that covers his return and title win. It’s a good one.

Zoey Stark gets her own little video package for the upcoming title match.

Seth Rollins is here to welcome us to Monday Night Rollins. He has graciously agreed to beat Judgment Day’s little bag boy, JD tonight. He will do this in preparation for this upcoming Saturday. He is a Drew fan, so he will say this as respectfully as he can. Boo-freaking-hoo. Cry me a river, you big Scottish baby. All of us were suffering in some way in 2020. There were people out there that had it worse than Drew. He tells Drew to get in line with guys like Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes (who he mentions not liking). You don’t hear them asking for pity. He will say this, Drew was a hell of a champion, and this Saturday, if he can take the title from Seth, he’ll be the first man t here to shake his hand and call him champ, just like he did in 2020. He’s not the same guy as back then, though. He is no longer The Architect. The Messiah is long gone. There is a reason why people sing his song.

JD McDonagh attacks from behind! Ooooo you sneaky bitch.



Seth Rollins vs JD McDonagh

Seth waits for the bell then takes JD outside and sends him into barricades over and over. The ref starts th count. He gets to 8 and Seth rolls JD into the ring. JD begs for mercy. He tricks Seth, corners him, but Seth ducks under a right and chops JD hard. Back body drop from Seth. Whip to JD into the corner, JD escapes, dives onto the apron, slings through the ropes to lock the leg of Seth and trip him up. Chop to Seth in the corner. Boot to the chen. Ref holds JD back. JD chokes Seth up on the ropes. Right hand after the ref breaks the choke. Seth fires back with rihts of his on. Chop to JD. Jawbreaker from JD. JD whips and gets hit. With an elbow on the rebound. JD runs and gets sent over the top rope with force! Seth hits the ropes. Suicide dive! Seth stands on top of the table as the crowd sings for him.

We are back and Seth sends JD into the bottom buckle head first as Cole talks about Seth going at a “Breakneck pace.” Seth with right/chop combo hits all the way into the ropes. Whip from Seth into a short clothesline. Another. Big kick to JD. Another kick and a spin then a clothesline. Right forearm from Seth, a splash is missed in the corner, but Seth hits a clothesline anyway. Seth locks the head, lifts up for a suplex, JD lands on his fet and rolls up Seth. 1..2.NO!!! Slingblade! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Kick from Seth! Double underhook! JD escapes! HEADBUTT TO SETH! JD to the top rope, tries for a moonsault, roll through, Seth hooks the arms, JD escsapes, bridges with a pin, Seth bridges out! Tries for Pedigree again, but JD escapes, Seth hits the ropes. SPANISH FLY FROM JD! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! JD sets up for a move, Seth flips out, lifts JD up for a Buckle Bomb! Hits it! Seth to the top rope! Seth looks to the ramp, and it’s Damien Priest! Seth dives for a splash, but JD turns it into a rollup! 1..2….NO!!! JD to the top rope. Priest watches by. Seth clips the legs and Jd crotches himself. Seth sees Priest now, then climbs the corner. JD hits some back elbows to send Seth off the top rope. Seth runs up the corner, locks up from behind, big back suplex off the top rope.

Double underhook from JD! Seth slides through! Seth underhooks! PEDIGREE! STOMP!!! COVER!!! 1….2…..3!!!!!

Winner: Seth Rollins

Beautifully done. Seth is a master, and gave JD plenty of time to make himself look good.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:45

Seth leaves the ring and goes to Priest. He gets in his face and tells him to make his move. Priest says it is inevitable. Seth yells at him not to waste it on him.

Priest leaves with his briefcase, telling Seth the clock is ticking.

Backstage, Ricochet is pissed at what happened earlier. Pearce offers him an IC opportunity, but Ric says he still has business to tend to with Dirty Dom.

Here comes Chelsea Green and Piper Niven dressed up as Anvil and Bre. Piper as Niedhart with fake beard and mustache is great.

Valhalla and Ivar tell Pearce that the gods want to talk to him about the IC title and they will meet them in his office.

Natalya is dressed as a dominatrix bunny and I….

Green and Piper come out to Bret’s music, and Green even goes so far as to pretend to give her shades out, only to pull them back at the last moment. Lol.



Trick or Street Fight

Natalya vs Chelsea Green

We START with a pie to the face. Damn that was fast. Green leaves the ring to grab a kendo stick. Natalya grabs it from her and hits the mid section, then the back. Spinning clothesline to Green. Natalya gets smacked by a trashcan lid. Another big hit to the back. Piper and Green move a table nearby and Green smacks Nattie again across the back. She lays Natalya across the table then walks the barricade with the help of Piper. Green with a senton, but Natalya moves and Green goes through the table! Nattie sends Green into the ring. Nattie takes Green towards a tin of water and apples and forces Green to bob for apples. She then grabs Piper and looks for a sharpshooter, but here comes Green, only for her to fall onto Piper. Nattie goes for a double Sharpshooter but Green kicks Nattie into the post, and a nearby skeleton. Green sends Nattie into the apron. Green tries to send Nattie into a table, but Nattie stops the move and grabs a pumpkin. Nattie kicks Green. Green removes a pumpkin off the table, another, and when she lifts the third, Nikki Cross’s head is just there. Lol. The pumpkin falls onto Green’s head and she walks around aimlessly. It falls off and breaks and here comes Nattie to send Green into the ring. Green has a black bag. She opens it and dumps out the contents and it’s…..

CANDY CORN!!!!

Nattie with a powerbomb off the top and a pin ONTO THE CANDY CORN! 1…2..NO!!!!! SHARPSHOOTER! Piper is on the apron. Nattie attacks, Piper grabs her and holds her hands.

Here comes a pie, and Green hits Piper with it!!! Green turns, Nattie is distracted. UnprettiHER! Cover! 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Chelsea Green

Well…that was a thing that happened.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 5:32

Rhea is next to have a video package for her upcoming defense.



Sami Zayn vs Damien Priest

Lockup! Priest gets Sami into the corner and ref breaks it at 4. At 4, Priest sucker punches Sami. Another punch to the jaw. Sami drops. Priest sends Sami into the corner, misses a right hand. Sami with a chop, another, righ hand, to the 2nd rope and he drops an elbow to the head. Cover for 1…NO! Priest rolls out of the ring. Sami follows and Priest hits an elbow. Whip to Sami. Sami hops up onto the barricade and hits a moonsault. Sami sends Priest into the ring. Sami rolls in, Priest with a HUGE kick to the face. Priest with a kick to the chest. Another. Priest with a right hand. Whip to the corner, Priest with a back elbow into the corner. He lifts up and hits a Falcon Arrow and a cover for 1..2.NO! Back elbow from Sami out of the corner. High kick to Priest. Sami locks the fingers, chops the chest, walks the ropes. TORNADO DDT TO PRIEST! Priest rolls out of the ring. Sami hits the ropes, tries to dive, but Priest moves out of the way. Sami leaves and he flies over the steps, but GOOZLE!!! CHOKESLAM ONTO THE APRON!

We are back and whips Sami into the ropes, who bounces off of them and over Priest, then hits a clothesline.

Here comes Dominik and Finn.

Sami turns, turns again and we get another GOOZLE but Sami rolls up Priest as a counter for 1..2NO!!! Kick out of the corner from Sami, Dom hops up on the apron. Sami knocks him off. Priest high kicks then calls for the end. He hits The Reckoning. A definite message to Cody Rhodes. Priest locks Sami up after dropping the straps for a finish, but Sami slinks off and Priest splashes the corner. Finn enters the ring, ref is distracted, Dom with a cheap shot.

Here comes JEY USO!

He runs down straight for Dom. Clothesline to Dom! Uppercut for Finn! Jey hops onto the apron. He enters and Priest grabs him. SUPERKICK TO PRIEST! That is enough for a DQ.



Winner: Damien Priest via DQ

Not a bad match, even ith th overbooking. I don’t think the winner ever really mattered as it was all just a way to get Cody out there for the big save.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9:06

Jey checks on Sami, and here comes Balor and Dom to attack! They are outnumbered for a while until Cody Rhodes runs down to attack Priest. Priest and Cody are outside of the ring while Sami and Jey make short work of Finn and Dom. They hit the ropes and we get both of them flying over the top rope onto Finn and Dom.

Meanwhile, Cody is getting the table ready for Priest. He lifts Priest up and stands atop the table with Priest in his clutches. Here comes JD McDonagh to save Priest and send him into the crowd. HELLUVA KICK OUTTA NOWHERE TO JD!!!!

Cody wants JD. He tells Sami to bring him over. Sami brings him to Cody, CROSS RHODES TO JD ONTO THE ANNOUNCE TABLE!

Cody grabs a mic, tells Priest that this is his story. He gets knocked down and gets back up. What’s Priest’s story? He’s not the leader. He’s a walk-behinder. He’s done it to Finn, Ripley, and even Dom. He’s back on his path, and this Saturday, his path goes straight through Priest.

End Show