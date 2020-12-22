Acero’s WWE RAW Review 12.21.20  

Hey guys, I reviewed The Young Buck’s Book, because why not, right? Yes, I assume my opinion matter so much about two guys who assume they’re the biggest deal in wrestling. How’s that for an ego trip? Anyway, click to read!

So, Bray Wyatt was on fire last night.

Also of note, Charlotte returned to the surprise of no one, but teamed with Asuka to win the tag team titles to the annoyance of yours truly. I don’t remember, for sure, but was it not Charlotte who lost to Asuka on her way out earlier this year?

Charlotte gets some promo time after a recap of her return. She says she is in the Thunderdome, and what would it be without the queen. She is a champion at her core, and nothing has changed. When a friend asks for help, though, and there is something in it for Charlotte, all they have to do is ask. That friend happens to be Asuka.

Asuka comes out, grinning. They hug in the middle of the ring. Asuka speaks Japanese, then calls herself The Double Champion of Today. Nia and Shayna were not ready for Asuka, and they were not ready for Charlotte. Charlotte brings up the RAW Women’s Title, but gets cut off by Nia Jax.

Nia is so excited to see Charlotte. Took six months to heal that arm, but didn’t cure that robotic voice of hers.

Charlotte, the robot, expresses that she kicked Nia’s ass last night. Nia says not to get too comfy, because Santa isn’t the only one with a naughty or nice list. They do, too, and they’re here to hand out season’s beatings.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have something to say. She tells Dana that something looks different. Dana says no, nothing. They look the same. But Nia and Shayna look a little different. Dana tells Nia and Shayna to move over. Charlotte is curious to see this match of Dana and Mandy vs Nia and Shayna “Blazer.”

If you didn’t have enough Charlotte, she’s on commentary for the next match.



Match 1: Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

Mandy locks up behind, holds on, even as Shayna drops to the mat. Mandy with a takedown to Shayna. Shayna grabs the leg, switch, but Mandy pulls the leg out, hits the ropes, cartwheels, kicks Shayna in the back, covers for 1…NO!!! Tag to Dana. Tag to Nia. Dana is ready. She ducks under a right, goes for some rights of her own. Headbutt from Nia. She hits…something in the corner, kinda, like barely. Headbutt to Dana as Asuka calls them SEXY MUSCLE FRIEND! Splash from Nia in the corner. Nia rushes the corner for a splash, but Dana moves aside then hits a springboard back elbow, bounces off the ropes, locks the head and gets a head scissors takedown. Mandy tags in. Dana chops the leg, knee strike to the head to Nia. Dana baseball slides to Shayna. Sexy Muscle Friends stand on the apron. Crossbody from Mandy. Crossbody from Dana. They flex, and Charlotte takes offense, standing up at this little mini-challenge. Mandy sends Nia into the ring. Nia gets back out, and sends Mandy into the barricade hard.

We are back, and Mandy is fighting away at Nia with some little Paw Patrol punches. Nia sends her crashing down with ease. Shayna with a right hand to the middle section after the tag. Shayna works the leg of Mandy. Charlotte talks about how much of a bully Nia is. Nia is stomping Mandy’s leg. Nia with a clothesline, sending Mia down hard again. Nia hits the ropes and misses a leg drop. Nia pulls Mandy back, Mandy kicks Nia away, Shayna with a blind tag, right hand to Dana, then she turns into a punch from Mandy. Mandy with a clothesline, another. Suplex to Shayna. Mandy misses a splash, but hits an elbow, sends Shayna int othe corner. Rights into the corner. She sends Shayna down, hits the ropes, and hits a running knee. Tag to Dana who flips into the ring with a pin. Shayna misses a kick, Dana with a step-up Enziguri. Dana to the top rope. Senton into a cover for 1..2…NO!!! Nia pulls her out. Mandy flies off the apron with a kick. Dana cartwheels with an elbow. Dana rolls into the ring, tries to cover, getsa 1…2..NO!!! Shayna with a backbreaker.

Shayna tries to step on the elbow, Dana moves, sends Shayna’s head into the bottom buckle, rolls up for 1..2..NO!!! Shayna with The Clutch! Dana taps!



Winners: Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose

Boy, that was rough. So much to unpack. First, I love Mandy’s continued growth, but it felt like she was moving at a fraction of the speed she should have been, causing Shayna to slow herself down significantly. All this did was make both girls look bad. Dana flipped and cartwheeled so many times, The Young Bucks took notes, and when she was in the ring with Shayna, it was essentially a squash – but on Shayna. Yes, you read that right. Shayna got very little offense on either Mandy or Dana, pretty much looking like a weakling to their plodding offense. Poor girl. This isn’t a knock on Mandy, since she is still learning, but this was not the place for her to take the upperhand.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 12:49

Nia and Shayna stare down Charlotte. Mandy and Dana sneak up from behind and send Nia and Shayna over the top rope.

BACKSTAGE, there’s a dude with a New Day shirt. Hurt Business come up on him to rip the shirt off of him. MVP hands over a Hurt Business shirt.

AFTER A BREAK, those same bullies head to the ring for some MVP Lounge love. They want to celebrate their title win. Shelton says that last night, they showed why they are better than any team in the locker room. Cedric says especially The New Day. The comeup is over, because Prime Alexander is here now. No more pancakes and unicorns, they are champagne and custom made suits.

Lashley says they are the most dominant force in the WWE, and get used to seeing this. They have proven their dominance. As far as the US title, he can guarantee that there isn’t a man alive that can beat him for this title.

CUE THE GONG!!!

Just kidding. A photographer takes a few shots of the crew. Truth stands tall on the corner to be in the picture as well, until some jobbers come out to chase Truth backstage.

JEFF HARDY and RIDDLE come out. They are The Hardy Bros. Creative leapt far for that reach. Riddle is digging the celebration, but they’re doing a few things wrong. Like, why they spending so much at the club? They can be chillin and relaxin with the homies. Get toasted. Listen to the Joe Rogan Podcast, or watch Dave Chapelle. Riddle says there is no reason to spread negativity and be a bully. We are all self-aware carbon matter on a rock hurling through the darkness of space.

MVP says Riddle doesn’t know what the fuck he’s talking about.

Jeff says there are more important things in life than status and money. They’d rather die full of their pride rather than live a life of greed. They gotta fight with one thing that is worth more than anything they can ever buy – their faith.

Man…that was rough.

Up next, Drew Gulak takes on Angel Garza.

Garza cuts a promo backstage with Sarah, giving her a rose, and offering an interview under the mistletoe. Sarah acts intrigued and interested. Yes, I said act.



Match 2: Angel Garza vs Drew Gulak

Garza stops the start of the match to remove his pants, then tosses them onto Drew as a distraction. Punches from Drew, and a backbreaker send Garza into the corner. Garza chops in the corner. Dreww kicks out, Garza catches, swings him onto the ropes. Punch and a knee to the ribs. Cover for 1…NO!!! Garza with a forearm to the head, looks for the ab stretch. Drew reverses, showing how it’s done. Garza turns it around, sending Drew down. Whip to the ropes, hip toss into a slam and a pin for 1..2..N!O!! elbows from Drew to the face, right hands.

Into the corner, whip, kick from Garza, right to the face, Superkick to Gulak!!! Double underhook. Wing Clipper and a pin for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Angel Garza

Not saying I needed a 10-minute banger here, but two minute matches don’t make wrestlers or superstars, and with this being kind of a reset of sorts for Garza, this did nothing.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:08

Backstage, AJ and his homie have a reaction to Miz entering himself into the match. Hot, livid, very emotional. Miz screwed him out of his champion. Charley asks him the tough questions – why would AJ join him on Miz TV next? AJ wants to know what he has to say for himself. Not gonna ask why he’d willingly team with him later tonight?

BACK TO THE RING, and Miz and Morrison welcome us to Miz TV. Miz talks about failing, and apologizes about it. This is not the only apology that needs to be given out, though. Miz welcomes out AJ.

Miz wants to explain himself. He’s usually not an impulsive man, but he thinks AJ would have done the same. AJ tells him to shut his mouth. Miz may be the biggest idiot on earth. He’s selfish and incompetent. He cost AJ the WWE Championship, and cashed in his MitB contract. They both lost.

Miz knows! That contract was everything. Ten years ago. He cashed in and won. He main evented Mania. This was supposed to be the same. For 15 years, he has dedicated himself to gain the respect, to be the poster child of the WWE, and nobody respects him or cares. But if he cashes in at the right time, he becomes champ and maybe they will respect him. Everyone, and he would have taken RAW to new heights. But he cant do anything about it, he can only make this right, so with everything he’s got, every ounce of dignity, he apologizes. They both were robbed. He blew it. Miz wants to give a gift to AJ. He wants to offer AJ a co-star spot in the new Marine.

We get a bad photoshop job on the screen. Omos yells not to defend Morrison, he’s the one that cashed in. Morrison argues with AJ. AJ wants to fight him, offering him a thundercookie. Morrison talks more food and fighting metaphors.

Miz says Omos is right. Morrison cashed it in. Not Miz. He is the only person. He demands his contract right here, right now.

Drew McIntyre comes down to read some poetry, calling it The Nightmare After TLC.

He, Sheamus, and Keith Lee take part in reading a verse. Sheamus says everything after 3 is a blur. Hahaha. Oh, Sheamus.

Drew, Sheamus, and Keith hop on the apron. They enter the ring, ready for a fight. All six go at it.

Sheamus wants to Brogue Miz, but Styles dropkicks Lee into Sheamus, and this pisses Sheamus off. Because of course it does.

Backstage, Lee and Sheamus argue over trust. Drew comes in between them, saying he’ll knock them both on his asses. He defends Lee, while he and Sheamus argue that they don’t trust one another. Drew tells Sheamus to go elsewhere and calm down. Drew turns to Lee, tells him Sheamus can be a prick sometimes, but he’s the man you want on his team. They need to get on the same page, and imagine the damage they can do together. Let Drew worry about Sheamus. Lee is coo with it, bumps fists, and leaves.

T-BAR stands in the middle of the ring like he’s waiting for Player Two to choose their opponent.



Match 3: T-Bar vs Ricochet

Ricochet rushes T-Bar, attcks the knee, then dropkicks the face. He springboards, but T-Bar catches him and knees the sides while holding him. Ali is smiling ear to ear, in a chair, ringside. T-Bar tosses Ricochet then beats on him in the corner. Huge clothesline to Ricochet. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Knee to the back with a chinlock added. They end up outside, and Riccohet hits a moosnsault to Mace. T-Bar attacks, sends Ricochet into the ring. Ali stops T-Bar, tells Ricochet to stop thinking with his heart, and think with his mind. When will he learn? Ricochet attacks with right hands to Ali.

T-Bar grabs him, gets a torture rack, then flips Ricochet onto his knee. Cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Ricochet



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:41

T-Bar grabs a mic, Retribution enters the ring. T-Bar says they are not the enemy, they are their ally. He will join them or end his existence.

Earlier today, The New Day are interviewed. They are happy for The Hurt Business. They will bounce back, that’s what they do.



Match 4: Jeff Hardy and Riddle vs Bobby Lashley and MVP

Jeff and Lashley start, but it doesn’t take loneg for Riddle to tag in, only for Lashley to make short work and send him into the corner. Tag to MVP who stomps Riddle in the corner. Uppercut in he corner. Tag to Lashey. Stomp into the corner. Cover from Lashley for 1..2.NO!!! Riddle crawls for a tag, but Lashley stops him. Riddle stands, kicks the side of Lashley, another. Lashley catches a third, so Riddle kicks him away. Tag to Jeff. He attacks Lashley in the face, whip, reversed. Inverted atomic drop, leg drop, dropkick to the face. Splash and a cover but doesn’t even get a 1. Whip to Lashley. Poetry in Motion. MVP enters. Inverted atomic drop, Jeff flips Riddle onto MVP. Lashley circles the ring. Jeff with a dropkick through the ropes to Lashley. Swinging kick off the apron from MVP, and we go to commercial.

BACK and Lashley runs into an elbow in the corner. He stops a Whisper in the Wind, and Hardy tumbles off the corner, falling directly on the steps. Ouch. That looked rough. Jeff looks to be ok, favoring his arm. Lashley and MVP celebrate in the ring. Ref starts a count. Riddle shows concern. Jeff rols into the ring. He continues to grab at his arm. Jeff tries to tag, but Lashley grabs the left arm and drops it on his shoulder. Tag to MVP who kicks at the arm. MVP drives a shoulder int othe back of the shoulder, then covers for 1…..2..NO!!! MVP has Jeff under the ropes, so has to reposition. Jeff kicks out again. MVP drives the knee into the face of Jeff. MVP hits the ropes. Ballinn elbow drop. Cover for 1..2…N!O!!MVP whips Jeff into the corner, Jeff pulls at his arm. MVP misses a kick in the corner. Jeff to the top rope. Whisper in the Wind. Jeff, please tag in Riddle. Jesus. Lol. Tag to Riddle! Riddle chops at MVP, kicks the chest, hits a kick to the face off the ropes. Kip up. Riddle rushes the corner with a forearm. Another. Cedric distracts, but Riddle still tosses MVP over his head with an Exploder. Broton to MVP. Fishermans. Pin. 1..2..NO!!! Lashley in to stop it. Tag from Lashley. Flatliner to Riddle. Lashley lifts Riddle, locks the head, hooks the arm, delayed suplex, Riddle hits some knees. Tag to Riddle. Pump kick. Poetry in Motion as Riddle hops off the back to the outside onto MVP. Jeff kicks MVP away. SWANTON to Lashley, but he misses.

Lashley goes for a Spear. Hard blocks, goes for Twist of Fate, but Lashley with The Full Nelson. Jeff taps.

Winners: The Hurt Business

Nothing bad here, but certainly nothing good, either. Jeff nearly kills himself, but it’s Jeff Hardy. Dude is made of Teflon.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 11:46

WE RETURN to Elias and his bearded friend, whose name totally doesn’t come off as racist.

Elias says his music is powerful. Tonight, Ryker has a match, and before this match, Elias would like to….

Well, we don’t know, because he is interrupted by Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado.



Match 5: Gran Metalik vs Jaxson Ryker

Ryker drops a bunch of clubbing blows to the chest of Metalik as Elias sits on the top turnbuckle and plays guitar. Metalik sends Ryker into the post, then runs up to the top rope and head scissors Elias off the corner.

Lince plays the guitar of Elias as Ryker clotheslines Metalik, then chokeslams Metalik and covers for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Ryker

-sarcastic slow clap-

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: :55

That Ryker…he sure looks proud, boy. I tell ya.

BACK FROM COMMERCIAL, and Randy Orton makes his entrance. He looks at the ring where he burned his friend Bray. I don’t know why. This isn’t Pompeii and there are no ashes.

Orton has been called man different things, he says. Last night, he proved that he is each and every one of those things when he burned The Fiend alive. Orton is not normal. Last night, he enjoyed every single second as he stood y and watched The Fiend burn. IT was right here, says Orton, exactly where it happened, and if he closes his eyes, he can see and smell it. He says burning flesh has a tendency to linger. He didn’t sleep last night because the voices in his head were gone. His lullaby. They don’t exist anymore. The only thing he hears is the sound of The Fiend, gasping for his last breath. The Fiend is no more, and Orton is the evil SOB that took him out.

Or did he….

Lights go out in stages, as Orton whispers, “no, no, no.”

They come back on, and Alexa is on a swing in the middle of the ring. She grins, wondering if Orton was expecting someone else. He built this set for her. It’s Alexa’s Playground. She asks Orton to come play. Bray could be at a tanning salon, or he could be at the beach, but she hopes he doesn’t get sunburned. Ha. Or, he could be at his favorite restaurant, eating his favorite food – BBQ. But Orton is right; it was right here where you can still smell. Funny, Bray isn’t here now, it’s almost as if he absorbed into the mat, under the ground, under each layer of the earth. He’s home, but if he ever leaves home, he may come back to her playground, and if he does – it’ll be like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

Lights go out, and they come back on to commentary looking like they just got done watching Inception.



Match 6: Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans vs Asuka and Charlotte

Peyton and Asuka to start. Asuka is quick to try for the Asuka Lock, but lacey gets a blind tag. She misses a stomp, kicks Asuka. Tag from Peyton. Hip attack to Asuka and she turns into a kick from Peyton.

Back from the break, and Lacey is on the 2nd rope. Peyton gets a blind tag and covers for 1..2..NO!! Lacey is upset. Peyton drives some elbows, then hops onto the apron. She heads to the top rope, and Lacey gets a blind tag herself. She trips up Asuka then flies over the top rope and drops an elbow and a cover for 1..2.NO!!!! Peyton tags herself in, and she and Lacey argue about being a team. Asuka looks for a tag. Peyton cuts her off and shoves her head. German from Asuka! Tag to Charlotte. Clothelsine to Peyton. Back suplex to Lacey. Kip up. Chop to Peyton. Antoher. Charlotte looks for the Figure Four, but Lacey comes in. Charlotte tosses her out of the ring. Royce wrabs the knee and gets a Single Crab locked in. Lacey pulls Asuka off the apron. Lacey hits a shoulder, Asuka rolls in. Kick to Peyton. She pulls Lacey off the apron. Kick to Lacey.

Charlotte drops, looking for Figure Four, but Peyton rolls her up for 1..2.NO!!! Charlotte trips Peyton up. Figure Four. FIGURE EIGHT. Peyton taps.

Winners: Asuka and Charlotte Flair

The whole “team that doesn’t get along”has been done to death. I could have said that any time in the past five years and it’d still be true. But this year, and on this SAME FREAKING SHOW, no less, it just comes off as tiresome.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 8:04

Holiday Street Fight is next.



Match 7: Holiday Street Fight

Sheamus, Keith Lee, and Drew McIntyre vs AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison

Sheamus and Morrison to start. Morrison actually gets the upperhand with a hard right, then a grapevine of the leg and a tag to Miz. Miz comes in, shoving Sheamus onto the middle rope. Morrison kicks him in the chest as Miz distracts the ref. Tag to AJ, and he comes in to get an uppercut from Sheamus. Another. Right hand drops AJ so sheamus lifts him and hits a clothesline to send him back down. AJ sends Sheamus into the corner. Morrison in, Drew in! Morrison hops up off a hold in the freakin air and attacks the knee. Morrison stomps the knee, then kicks it and hits a Dragon Screw. Morrison grabs the head of Drew. Drew with a headbutt! Drew hits a right to the back of the head. Drew locks the head. Tag to Lee. They double team Morrison with a suplex, tossing Morrison across the ring.

There’s not a whole lot of Street Fight thus far.

Lee grabs the arm of Morrison, twisting the wrist, then backs up and tags in Sheamus. Commentary is in awe at their teamwork. Shoulder tackle to Morrison. Sheamus and Lee slap each other, saying great job, until it gets super aggressive, and Lee chops Sheamus. Drew enters the ring to talk them back into friendship.

WE ARE BACK from break, and Sheamus is working AJs left arm. AJ stands and hits some rights, then gets a tackle for his troubles. Sheamus brings Miz into the ring. Drew attcks the incoming Morrison. We get Miz on the apron. Drew gets Morrison on the apron. Drew and Sheamus do a cute little ten beats onto the chest, then toss Miz and Morrison into the arms of Lee down below. He sends them into the apron. Lee then tosses Morrison into a big ol pile of presents. Then Miz. Lee sends AJ into the ring. Sheamus with a chin lock. Sheamus with some clubs to the chest, then a knee drop. Another. A third. Sheamus drives the knee into the chin of AJ. Ref looks for the pin. Sheamus drops another knee. Sheamus with right hands. Morrison tosses a present into the ring. Sheamus misses a tackle and gets posted. AJ tags in Miz. Miz kicks Morrison enters and attacks as well. Drew comes in to stop Morrison. Sheamus sends Miz over the top rope, Morrison is dropped down onto the apron. Sheamus grabs him, fireman’s, rolling senton. Sheamus to the top rope. Morrison is up. First to Morrison. Aj on the apron. Sheamus turns to him. Morrison runs up and sends Sheamus through a table on the outside of the ring!!!

Morrison hops down and grabs Sheamus, rolling him into the ring. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Miz. They double team Shemaus, dropping him onto some knees. Miz hops on the back of Sheamus, dropping the hips. Miz pulls back on the face of Sheamus. Miz locks the head. Sheamus tries to tag, Miz stops him with blows to the back. He beats down on Sheamus, DDT to Sheamus! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Tag to AJ. Kick to the chest of Sheamus. Kick to the back of the head. Pele kick to Lee on the apron! Sheamus with White Noise! Tag to Miz. Tag to Drew. Clothesline. Again. Whip to Miz, Belly to Belly to Miz! Morrison in. He gets one, too! Drew gives Miz another one. Ip up.! Drew hurts his knee. He screams through it. Elbow in the corner, he grabs the legs of Morrison. Alabama Slam ONTO THE MIZ! Spinebuster and a pin but AJ breaks it up. Lee in to send Styles out of the ring. Morrison kicks and Lee is out. Irish Cursh fro Sheamus sends Morrison out, AJ sends out Shemaus. He’s got a kendo stick He attacks Drew’s knee! Drew rolls outside, AJ follows. Drew sends AJ into a Chistmas tree! He then powerbombs AJ onto a table covered in Egg Nog! Sheamus has a kendo stick! He attacks Morrison! Morrison hits back with his own!

Drew and Miz in the middle of the ring. He wants a Claymore. Sheamus tags himself in!!! He asks for a Brogue! Lee tags himself in, though!!! Lee pushes Morrison into Omos’ arms. Omos drops Morrison THROUGH A TABLE! Hahaha. Spirit Bomb to Miz!!!!

Winners: Keith Lee, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre

Seeing Sheamus and Lee and Drew toss people around is fun, it’s just a shame that AJ Styles was one of those people. I really don’t see the necessity or desire he would have to team with Miz and Morrison, especially considering this is the same guy that wouldn’t defend the IC title, and got a buy in the tournament and decided to chill. It’s against his character. That aside, the match was the highlight of the night, and even though I bitched about Lee and Sheamus throughout the show, what happened at the end of this match wouldn’t have worked without them.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 17:33

Drew holds Lee and Sheamus hands in the air. Sheamus with a Brogue Kick!!! Drew screams that he vouced for Sheamus! Told Lee he was cool! WHY?!?!

End Show