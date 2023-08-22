Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.21.23  

Boy that Hilary was no joke…

It’s Monday…you know what that means

Starting strong with some Judgment Day love. There’s a video package for them, showing all is well within the team, especially with the addition of JD McDonagh.

We head live to Quebec City, and start off with Sami Zayn to a hell of a pop. They sing to him like he’s Seth Rollins as he holds the flag of Quebec up high, then wraps himself in it like a cape.

We get an OLE chant that goes on for a while. Sami is super hyped, and this crowd needs no help in showing their excitement. Fuck yeah.

Sami has a mic, and he’s ready to speak to his fam. He welcomes us to RAW in French.

The Judgment Day cuts the lovefest short, and comes out to circle (square?) the ring.

All four hop up on the apron, looking to pounce. Sami tells them before they do whatever they are about to do, he has a question – did they really think he’d come here alone?

Kevin Owens makes his triumphant return to a HUGE pop! He clocks Dominik Mysterio coming down the ramp, stomping over and over. Finn Balor hits the ropes to attack Sami, but KO pulls his foot out and sends him into a barricade. Damien Priest with a GOOZLE to Sami! KO in! Kick! WHAM! STUNNER!

The Judgment Day scurries away as KO soaks in the cheers.

KO with the mic. Says its been far too long since he’s had a match on RAW. So tonight, KO and Sami against any two of JD.

He then says somerting in French. I can’t hear it all, but I think he said, “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir”

The New Day are here!



The New Day vs Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre

Riddle and Woods to start. Riddle under a leap and he shoves Riddle, then yells at him that they are not a real tag team. Woods whips Riddle into a kick from Kofi. Kofi gets a tag and hits a splash off the 2nd rope. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Riddle with a back suplex, but kofi lands on his feet and dropkicks Riddle. Tag from Drew. Kofi with a go behind, drops to the mat, whip to the ropes, tries for a move, circles around Drew’s arm and hits a dropkkick, then gets sent to the corner. He hops into Drew’s arms and Drew hits an over head belly to belly. Woods runs in and eats one, too. Riddle turns Drew around and gives him a big ol hug. Drew hugs him back…and BELLY TO BELLY TO RIDDLE ONTO NEW DAY OUTSIDE! Riddle is all happy with a thumbs up. Lol.

Kofi’s got Riddle hurting by the arm. Riddle stands, tries to escape, but Kofi hits a side Russian Leg Sweep. Snapmare int oa kick from Kofi. Tag to Woods who drops an leobw, Kof with a splash, fist drop to the forehead by Woods. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Woods works the left arm, mushing the face with his forearm. Riddle fights back with palm strikes, tries for an Enziguri, but misses. Woods tags in Kofi. Sliding DDT from Woods, Kofi with a splash to the back of Riddle. He spins Riddle into a pin, gets 1..2..NO!!! Kofi works the left arm again. Kofi with a right hand to the face. He trips Riddle up, heads to the corner, Kofi up top, flies and Riddle has a knee waiting for him! Riddle corners Woods up top, chops the chest a few times, clims up, locks the head, FISHERMANS SUPERPLEX off the top!

Drew wants in! Riddle kicks Woods a few times, gets up to tag, but DREW IS PULLED OFF THE CORNER BY ERIK OF THE VIKING RAIDERS! Tag to Kofi! Riddle turns. TROUBLE IN PARADISE! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winners: The New Day

The New Day are a breath of fresh air. I know it’s simple, and should be obvious, but Woods expressing Riddle/Drew are not a real tag team, then proceeding to defeat them with a flurry of tag team moves was a really nice touch.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:29

The Viking Raiders attack Kofi and Woods! Derw entesr te ring, big headbutt to Erik knocks him down. Ivar kicks, hits the ropes, SPIEBUSTER FROM DREW! GAHD DAMN. Clothesline to Ivar, sending him out of the ring.

Backstage, Jackie welcomes JD McDonagh, who is accompanied by Finn Balor She asks if there is tension between him and Judgment Day. He hopes his association with Finn makes Judgment Day stronger.

Finn says last week, Judgment Day handled Sami with the help of JD, so maybe….

In comes Rhea Ripley to cut him off and say they need Finn. She holds JD back, saying it’s Judgment Day bidness only.

Shayna Baszler wants to let the world burn, and says just as much in a short video package for her.

We switch gears to Chad Gable who won the chance to take on Gunther for the IC Title.

Earlier today, Gunther cut a promo, saying tonight we will witness the glory of The Ring General, Gunther. Time is not his enemy, it is his friend. With every day passing, he keeps building his legacy. Gable will not make a name for himself on his expense. Gable’s fairy tale story will end tonight.

In present time, Gable is with his homies, and in comes Saxton to ask for final comments.

Otis cuts in, tells Gable at his lowest point of his career, they came tag team champions, but tonight it’s about Gable. Maxxine says she would have never been the person she is if it wasn’t for Gable. IF anyone can do the impossible, it’s Chad Gable.

Gable says there’s only one thing left to say…and he thanks us.



WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Chad Gable vs Gunther

Crowd is pro-Gable. They lockup. Gunther corners him, swings wildly with a chop, but Gable ducks under it and hits a chop of his own. LOCKUP again. Gunther works the left arm, lifts Gable and drops him down to the mat, then drops a knee to the arm. Gunther doesn’t let go, instead getting a hammer lock. Gable stands, tries to hook the leg, but Gunther drops to the knee. Gunther spins the arm, side headlock, and he kinda hip tosses Gable forward. Gunther works the left arm, Gable tries to shove him away. Gable chops, rolls into a bridge, flips up, spins, drop toe hold, spins atop the back, front face lock, but Gunther stands and tosses Gable out of the ring. Gunther is pissed.

Gable slides into the ring, stands, and Gunther hits a HUGE chop as we hit our first commercial break of the match.

We are BACK and Gunther is kicking off the apron to Gable below. Gunther sends Gable into the barricade with a back suplex. Ref starts the count as Gunther enters. He gets to 9 as Gable enters the ring. Double underhook, Gunther lifts Gable upside down, delays, then slams him back down. Gunther pins for 1..2..NO!!! Chest first into the corner goes Gable! Gunther kicks Gable around a bit, then whips him, but Gable collapses, not even finishing the run. Gunther drives a boot into the chest of Gable, Gable kicks out of the corner. Another kick. Hehops to the top rope, kkeeps kicking. Gunther chops, Gable holds on and gets an arm bar across the ropes! Ref counts him till 4. Gunther backs up, Gable dives, HUGE CHOP! CLOTHESLINE! Cover! 1…2….NO!!! Gunther hits the ropes, Clothesline, rolls Gable over, covers! 1..2…NO!!!! Gunther is getting pissed. Gunther to the ropes again, but Gable grabs the arm, drags Gunther down! Crucifix pin! 1..2..NO!!!!! sleeper from Gunther! But Gable blocks it. Gunther gets it in fully. Gable turns, Gunther still on top of him, Gable stands with Gunther on his back! He drops, hits the ropes, right hand, another, off the ropes and another, one more as he ducks under, Sleeper by Gunther, but Gable with a back suplex. Gunther with a knee to the mid section. He runs for another, Gable stops him, DRAGON SCREW! INTO AN ANKLE LOCK! Gunther ties to break it, Gable pulls ihm to the center, Gunther ot his back, kicks Gable away. Chop to the chest. GABLE WITH A TAKEDOWN! He mounts! Punches to Gunther! Left and rights! Gable with a chop to the ear! Another to the back! LOCKS THE WAIST!! DEADLIFT GERMAN!!!!!! 1…2……NO!!!!! Gable to the top rope. GUNTHER SHOVES HIM OFF!!! Gable crashes against the barricade. The ref starts the count again. Gunther leaves at 4 to chop the nipples off of Gable. Big kick to the face. HE screams at Gable that this is his ring. Another big chop, but Gunther stops mid chop, sends Gable into the post, then chops, but GABLE DUCKS AND GUNTHER CHOPS THE RINGPOST! The ref is at 7.

GABLE WITH A GERMAN SUPLEX OVER THE BARRICADE TO GUNTHER! Gable slides into the ring! The ref hits 10! Chad Gable wins!

Winner: Chad Gable

Balls to the wall action and although the finish may upset some, I’d GLADLY watch fifteen more minutes of this. The rematch bout to be lit.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 13:19

This gives Gunther his first loss in a Singles Match since debuting, but doesn’t give Gable the IC Title.

Gable yells at Gunther that he’s coming for that title.

Backstage, The Judgment Day are trying to figure out who is going to be in the main event. They cant decide and Rhea gets pissed, telling Finn and Priest to figure it the fuck out.

Gunther is backstage yelling at his cohorts. Giovanni Vinci tells Ludwig Kaiser he’s going to make this right. Kaiser asks him what he is going to do, then walks away.

Backstage, Cody Rhodes tells Saxton that Balor sat on him like furniture, then compares JD to a Funko Pop.

He then says this isn’t working for him. He wants Saxton to walk with him. Cody takes the mic and he and Saxton both head to Gorilla then out to the top of the stage.

Cody asks Quebec what they wanna talk about, but in French.

Saxton gets on the mic, asks Cody what he would like to talk about.

Cody says first, he wants to say hello and welcome to the newest commentators, Cole and Barrett.

Everyone saw the clip. Last week, Judgment Day’s attempt at being the biggest group in all Sports-Entertainment. The numbers game is their weapon, but if there is one place where the odds weren’t in their favor, it’d be here. Tonight is about Sami and Kevin. We will watch Judgment Day rise and fall.

Shinsuke Nakamura gets a promo in Japanese and subtitles.

He says Seth acts as if he has it all, but he knows Seth. He knows his weaknesses. He told Seth “I know about your back.”

His back has been broken for many years. He lives in pain. This creates a void that nothing can fill. No matter how successful he is, when he hugs his wife, when he hugs his kid, he is in pain. Every day of his life is filled with pain, and now his worst fears are coming true. He can break Seth once and for all. He has a void too. They live by a code others do not. The code is on his back, the same back that is failing to hold him together, just like he is failing to live by that code. His body has crumbled under the pressure of his own vanity. How will Seth feel when he breaks him once and for all?

Shinsuke: “Watch your back.”

This has got to be one of the BEST usages of a different language in a promo I have ever seen.

It all seemed so much more sinister, and Shinsuke essentially created a program out of an “injury” that didn’t exist prior to tonight.

Fuck.

Yes.



Candice LeRae vs Rhea Ripley

Candice tries for a quick pin, gets a 1, then sends Rhea int othe corner shoulder first. Dom hops on the apron, but Indi pulls him off. LeRae flies, gets caught, and Rhea hits some knees, then flips her into a pump handle, only for Candice to hit a DDT off of that. Springboard moonsault to Rhea. Cover for 1..2.NO!!!

Right hands from Candice Rhea with a GOOZLE! Wheel barrorw, and LeRae tries to roll through, only for Rhea to lock in the Inverted Cloverleaf she sometimes uses, and Candice taps.

Winner: Rhea Ripley



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Like a minute

Raquel Rodriguez’s music hits and she comes out with a crutch. Rhe mocks her, hobbling up the ramp. Raquel tosses the crutch into Rhea, who catches it, and Raquel attacks!!!! She sends Rhea into the ring, hops on the apron, and Rhea kicks her. Raquel enters the ring andfights back with uppercuts to the mid section. She pulls Rhe to the center of the ring, misses a clothesline, then comes back with another, hitting this one. FALLAWAY SLAM TO RHEA!

Rhea is out and has no intentions of going back in. He rand Dom head up the ramp.

Raquel grabs a mic, tells her don’t go anywhere. She has been cleared for action, and she already spoke to Pearce. She has Rhea at Payback, and she’s taking that title.

The Miz is here to demonstrate his superior skills in the ring against an opponent of his choosing.

Tomasso Ciampa is backstage, and he is pissed. He lost while Gable won, and although he’s happy for Gable, he was *this* close. Let’s not forget Shinsuke, who is now facing Seth for the title. *this* close. He didn’t. come back to be *this* close. He isn’t here to play games, he is here to take over the game.

HES GOING TO ATTACK TRIPLE H!!!

Back to The Miz, who tells the crowd Maryse is from Montreal, and hates them.

He brings up LA Knight, and his loss on Friday. He says there is no use for excuses, things happen, champions know that. He is not a trend. He is a game changer, a trend setter, a Wrestlemania main eventer. We will remember LA Knight as a blip on the radar, the Hoobastank of WWE. LA Knight is not on his level, so he picked someone faster, stronger, bigger, and more dominant than anyone LA Knight has ever faced.

His opponent?

Akira Tozawa

The Miz asks Tozawa if this is the biggest match of his career.

HE says YEAH!

Miz ask him not to say that, Akira says WHAT, Miz says YEAH, Akira says YEAH, Miz says REALLY, Akira: YEAH!

Miz asks Akira if he thinks this is funny. He then kicks Akira in the face.

A ref slides in to get the match started.

The bell rings, and just as it does, LA Knight’s music hits.



The Miz vs Akira Tozawa

Akira with a dropkick to The Miz, sending him outside of the ring!!!

LA Knight walks around the ring. Miz enters the ring, Akira sends him outside, then dives sending Miz into the announce table.

We are back and Knight is on commentary.

Miz hops off with an axe handle to the head of Akira. Kick to the chest of Akira. Another. Another. He calls Knight “beanie babies.” Lol. Kick to Akira. Cover for 1..2.NO!!!

Akira on the apron, high kick to The Miz. Akira to the top rope. SENTON! BUT MIZ HAS THE KNEES UP!!!

Akira with the surprise win!



Winner: Akira Tozawa

That went longer than it had to, as an Akira win in less than five would have ben just as effective.

Total Rating: ½*

Match Time: 7:14

Backstage, Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre are choppin up. Drew tells Riddle he’s afraid this isn’t going to work out.

Here comes The New Day to tell them they have good chemistry, and they appreciate Riddle and Drew. In fact, they have a name for them…McRiddle.

Next week, they got The Viking Raiders, but after that, if they want a rmatch, New Day are down. They all put hands in and New Day leaves.

Riddle tells Drew not to give up on them, and lets tag one more time. Drew doesn’t say yes, but he does leave.

More Judgment Day stuff as Priest tells Rhea Finn doesn’t trust him, she says he doesn’t trust Finn either. Rhea is upset, and says they’re doing things her way now.

Becky Lynch is here! She says she has Trish in a steel cage come Payback. Over the lsat few months of this, there has been a lot of talk about who is the best. It all comes down to legacy. What do you want your legacy to be? What are you in control of? How do you take lemons and turn them into lemonade.

She has come to realize that her legacy will not be defined by wins or losses, or titles, but by survival. You can beat her, put her on the shelf, brea her bones, but she will always come back and not because she is unbeatable, but because she is unstoppable, and she is unstoppable because she always fights.

This brings her back to Trish. Trish and her will enter a cage, but there is still business with Stark. So she talked to Pearce and…

Trish Stratus has heard enough. She is out with Zoey Stark.

Trish tries to get hometown love, saying it’s so nice to hear them. She is tired of dealing with the USA-holes. To be here in her home country, -sigh- .

Trish takes in some cheers, she should be saying thank you Quebec. She can’t tell them what it means to her to be here, in Quebec, because it means…absolutely NOTHING. This isn’t Montreal. They’re not even Toronto. At least the Leafs made the playoffs. She wouldn’t even be here if this sourpuss wasn’t running her mouth. She woulda made like Trudeau and split.

She will finally prove she is the greatest of all time when she beats Becky one-on-one.

Trish as proven herself. She is scared, but she will stand tall.

The crowd gets a chant going and Trish pretends she doesn’t understand them. She tells Lynch, survival and legacy is her. 23 years. She is still here. She finds herself having to prove herself to all of us, but she is sick and tired of doing this. When Becky steps into the cage with her, you’ll see a side of Trish she’s never seen before. Becky should be scared. She will not survive this one, bitch.

Becky mocks the fear then brings up zoey. In two weeks, it’ll be Trish v Becky, but next week it will be Becky vs Zoey in a FCA match.

Backstage, the new Women’s Tag Team Champions are standing by.

Chelsea Green wants to talk about how she had to authorize them being champions. She handled it, though, and now they will do what champions do. Their chemistry is off the charts.

Piper Niven tells Chelsea to move, and they head out to the ring.



Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

Green and Chance to start. Green ends Chance flying, dropkick to Green, Carter holds the legs of Green down from the outside as Chance drops some knees on her stomach. Green kicks Carter, clocks Chance off the apron, turns and ducks under then spins for a right hand to Carter. Right from Carter, and Piper gets a blind tag. Kick from Carter, she blocks a kick from Green, kicks her under the cin, tags to Chance. They both hit the corner, Chance hops onto the top rope, then Carter holds her up on her shoulder upside down and Chance drops with a splash to Green.

Piper still the legal woman, tho. She enters the ring, attacks Chance, hits a splash on the ground, covers for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

They had a point to make, and they made it, but it’ll take a hell of a lot more than this to make me care about these titles. Yes, I, a Sasha Banks fan, still hold some bias.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:36

Backstage, The Quebecers 2023 ready themselves for action.

Further backstage, Jackie is with Seth Rollins. He stops her, wants to give the crowd a second and let them sing.

He presumes she will be asking about his back. He tells her that Shinsuke caught him off guard when he brought up his back injury because it’s not really something he likes to talk about publicly, but the truth is he has two fractures in his lumbar spine, has been living with the injury for over four years, and although it gets worse yearly, he doesn’t know the end game. He doesn’t know how much longer he can do this at the level he is. That’s part of the gig, though. It’s also part of the gig that Shinsuke wants to dig up his injury and take cheap shots. He can question his character, it’s fine. If Shinsuke wants to bring his family into it, his wife and kid, and his livelihood, then he better be prepared to face him man to man.

But he isn’t. Shinsuke isn’t even here tonight. He is a thousand miles away, too afraid to face Seth, so here’s what he’ll do for Shin. Next week, he’ll give Shinsuke one more chance to play mindgames. Prove to the world that he is an honorable warrior, and he’ll repeat what he already told Shinsuke. He’s not hard to find.

Rhea sends Priest and Finn out to tag and face KO and Sami.

KO and Sami are in the ring already.

Finn and Priest rush the ring to meet their opponents. KO gets Priest outside and chops him across the barricade. Priest fights back until Sami runs up on him and sends Priest inside the ring. Sami slides in, and the ref calls for the bell.



Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs Finn Balor and Damien Priest

Rope work to start and Sami sends Preist over the top rope with. Clothesline. He follows and slams Priest into the announce table. Finn runs up and gets slammed too. Punches to Sami until Priest comes by to uppercut Sami. Priest rolls Sami into the ring and hits a huge right. Tag to Finn. Finn lokcs. The head but Sami hits a suplex first. Tag to KO. KO in to duck under and send Priest flying off the apron. Rights to Finn over and over. Stomps to Finn! Finn leaves the ring. KO slides out, runs to hit Finn with a fist, keeps running, right to Priest. KO to the apron, Finn in the ring. Right to Finn. Cannonball off the apron to Priest! KO to the top rope! SWANTON BOMB! KO waits, KICK! WHAM! No-! Slingblade from Finn!

Priest has his briefcase, but Sami flies off the steps onto Priest! Rhea is nearby, so is JD. He grabs the case, tosses it into the ring, but KO catches it and clocks Finn across the face! Ref calls for the DQ. Lol.

Winners: The Judgment Day

A means to an end, let’ hope the end is cool.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:32

Priest attacks KO from behind, then turns to yell at JD for touching his stuff. Sami attacks, but here comes Dominik to attack Sami!!! The whole of Judgment Day attacks KO and Sami with stomps!

A Cody chant starts, and here he comes with his big belt. He smacks Dom across the belly and clears the ring.

Gee, I wonder what’s gonna happen…

Cody makes the challenge and Pearce comes out to confirm.



Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens vs The Judgment Day

We come to the match with Cody punishing Dom in the corner. A tag to Sami has him hopping in with an axe handle to Dom. Dom with a knee. Right hand to Sami. Right hand to Sami, another, kick, whip, and Sami reverses. Back body drop to Dom. Smai locks the head, but Dom backs him into the corenr .Tag from Finn. He corners Sami and hits a bunch of right hands. Whip to the corner and Sami hits it hard but comes out with a clothesline. To the corner goes Finn. Tag to KO. Chop to Finn. Whip to the ropes, and KO hits a right hand. Side Russian Leg Sweep and a senton from KO. SUCK IT to Judgment Day.

KO turns into a knee. Tag from Dom. Dom with uppercuts. A knee. Right to the head, KOwith a right. They go back and forth. Dom with a cravat. KO gets sent to the outside. Dom dives off the apron, and KO hits a right to the gut. Elbow to Priest on the apron, right to Dom in the ring, an elbow to Finn, Dom hangs him up, Tag to Finn, and he trips KO up on the apron. Priest grabs KO and sends him into the barricade then Rhea comes up and BODY SLAMS KEVIN OWENS!!!!

Finn hops down from the apron and sends KO into the apron. Into the ring, and Balor jumps over the top rope onto KO’s chest with a stomp. Tag to Priest. KO with some rights, Priest with a clothesline. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

WE come back and KO and Fin ares trugling outside. KO is closest to the ring, he slides in, rolls for a pin, but Finn is closer to his partner and tags him in. Priest comes in, drops an axe to the back of KO. He locks the head of KO and backs into the corner. Tag from Finn who gets a kidney shot. Right hand. Snapmare from Finn. Elbow to the shoulder, then a cravat. KO turns into the hold, Finn locks the head, KO muscles him to the corenr, tries to tag, Finn snuffs him, KO is able to create some space, superick to Finn, he knocks Cody off the apron. Both men down. Tag to Sami! He knocks everyone off the apron, big elbow to the forehead of Priest! Sami ducks under, chop to the chest, TORNADO DDT OFF THE TOP ROPE! Cover! 1..2….NO!!! Sami to the top rope, Dom interferes, Rhea to the top, Finn distracts, and Rhea pulls Sami down into the buckle face first. GOOZLE From Priest! SOUTH OF HEAVEN! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! KO Stops the pin! Finn in, gets sent right back out. Kick from Priest to KO. Tag to Dom. DOM to the top rope. FROG SPLASH! KNEES ARE UP! Cody on the apron! TAG TO CODY! DISASTER KICK! IN comes Priest, a CUTTER FOR PRIEST AND DOM! Cover! 1…2..NO!!! CROSS RhOD—NO!!! Finn into the ring! Cody stops him short. CROSS RHODES TO FINN!!! ROLLUP FROM DOM! 1..2…NO!!!!

CROSS RHODES TO DOM!!! Dom in the corner. Cody stands. TAG TO SAMI! TAG TO KO! HELLUVA KICK! KICK! WHAM! STUNNER! COVER! 1…2….3!!!

Winners: Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens

A nice enough main event that hurt absolutely no one and let the crowd leave happy.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 14:23

Sami grabs a mic, tells Judgement Day better luck next time then sends the crowd home with some parting words.

End Show