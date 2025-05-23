wrestling / News
ACW Returning to New York In July With Fallout Show
Awesome Championship Wrestling is heading to Poughkeepsie, New York in July as they present their Fallout event. The company announced on Friday that ACW Fallout will take place on July 18th at the MJN Center. Tickets go on sale for the event on May 28th.
The announcement reads:
Just Announced: ACW: FALLOUT July 18th at MJN Center in Poughkeepsie, NY!
After the chaos and history-making moments of ACW: Aftershock, the Fallout is real—and the next chapter begins with a stacked lineup of champions, contenders, and surprises that only ACW can deliver.
Awesome Championship Wrestling Presents: FALLOUT
Friday, July 18
MJN Center, Poughkeepsie NY
Featuring:
– ACW Champion Richard Holliday
– Tag Team Champions Sent2Slaughter
– Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell
– ACW National Champion Real1
– Poughkeepsie’s own THE NOW
– And the return of the Original Bro — Matt Riddle!
…Plus many more to be announced soon!
EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALE for ACW followers starts Tuesday, May 27th at 10:00AM
Don’t wait—ACW: FALLOUT is expected to sell out quickly. This is your chance to be part of the next chapter in ACW’s rise and witness the fallout from one of the most unforgettable nights in independent wrestling. Join our email newsletter for exclusive access to the pre-sale code is coming soon, and this is your shot at first dibs on tickets before they go fast!
General on-sale begins Wednesday, May 28th at 10:00AM
Get tickets via Ticketmaster or MJN Center Box Office
