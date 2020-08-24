wrestling / News
Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Did Not Plan Their NXT Takeover Match In Advance
August 24, 2020 | Posted by
Saturday’s NXT Takeover XXX event featured a match between Adam Cole and former football player Pat McAfee, with McAfee’s performance praised by several reviews. While it may seem the match would be planned out in advance due to a non-wrestler taking part, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio says that this wasn’t the case.
According to the report, McAfee and Cole did not rehearse anything prior to the match. They ‘just went in there and did it because they knew Pat was good and they know Adam is great.’
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young Acknowledges That SummerSlam Is Her ‘Last Hurrah’ With WWE
- Husband of Lacey Evans Gets Friend Requested by an Impostor
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Shawn Michaels Overselling In SummerSlam Match With Hulk Hogan, Hulk & Shawn Working Themselves Into Shoot
- WWE Transferred Two Trademarks To Chris Jericho Earlier This Month