Adam Cole Confirms Injury at AEW All In: Texas, Says He’s Going Away Due to Health Issues

As previously reported, Adam Cole was not cleared to wrestle for today’s AEW All In: Texas event and the TNT title was vacated. During the show, before the match to determine the next champion, Cole came to the ring to talk to the crowd about what’s going on.

Cole cried at multiple points during his speech, and noted that he’s not “in the right headspace” to say if he’s retiring or not. However, he will have to go away for a while due to health issues. He still wanted to talk to the fans in case he does have to leave wrestling. He said that he’s wanted to be a wrestler since he was nine years old and the fans supported him the entire time. He said he will love them forever, then thanked the audience again. Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong came to the ring and embraced Cole, before he left the TNT title in the ring. Daniel Garcia then came out for the TNT title match and also embraced Cole.