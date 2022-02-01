Adam Cole Almost Calls John Silver and Alex Reynolds ‘Friends’ On Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, and Adam Cole almost made quite the admission regarding John Silver and Alex Reynolds. You can see the video below, plus a recap:

* We open with the Young Bucks having sitting in their trailer. Matt says he knows they’re sitting there in silence, but that he wants to talk about something that’s been bugging him and driving him nuts. He says he’s been freaked out over Christopher Daniels’ antics as head of talent relations and talks about how creepy he is. Nick doesn’t believe him and thinks he’s overplaying it, but Matt says he’s creepy AF. Nick mockingly tries to summon him by chanting “Fallen Angel” in the mirror, and nothing happens at first. They prepare to go and Matt leaves, only to have Nick run into Daniels in the trailer. Daniels says he heard his name called and needs some help while being creepy. Nick comes up with an excuse for summoning him, asking for help with an expense report app which Daniels is very helpful with. Daniels leaves and Matt walks back in, with Nick saying maybe Matt was right about CD and apologizes for mocking him about it.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We get the Bucks arriving in Cleveland for AEW Beach Break, talking about how cold it is. Nick talks about how American Airlines can’t find his bag and Matt says it’s the coldest day of his life. They arrive at the car which has icicles under it.

* Ryan Nemeth is at Gold’s Gym again and starts into a PSA about plastic and recycling. Someone off-camera asks if he’s Brody King and he gets pissed at first until he realizes she’s flirting with him. He tries to apologize and fails at flirting, but she’s left already.

* The Dark Order are hanging out, but Anna Jay leaves when they start talking about dick sizes. It turns out that the dick is a banana, and John Silver says it’s Colt Cabana because he had to transfer Cabana’s soul into something that wouldn’t rot. Alex Reynolds points out that bananas do rot, but Silver doesn’t believe it. Mark Sterling walks up and says he faxed them some paperwork and will be suing him for their heinous attack on them and will be seeing them soon, but they no-sell it.

* We get a photo shoot montage with the Young Bucks next.

* Back to Gold’s Gym, where Nemeth is on his computer. He says he’s not sending emails; he’s replying to them. And he confirms that he’s Replying All. When his cameraman complains and says “Just Reply” because his mailbox is full, Nemeth says that he wants everyone to see all his emails.

* Adam Cole is backstage with a neck brace on after his fall during the Lights Out match at AEW Dynamite. Renyolds and Silver come up and ask how he’s doing, and say they got him a fortune cookie. Cole asks why they didn’t get him aspirin or an ice pack, but they said that’s all they had. He opens the fortune cookie and it says “Remember the birthday, but never the age.” He says the fortune cookie sucks, but points out the numbers correspond to his age and birthday. He says he’s going to have an awesome 2022, he’ll win all his matches, and he starts to say that he’ll become friends with Silver and Reynolds but stops himself (too late) and says they’ll tolerate each other. They tell him to eat the cookie for good luck, and Reynolds tries to help which just pisses Cole off. Cole says it’s disgusting, and Silver says they went rotten. He says to remember the fortune and Cole agrees. Cole eventually tells them to leave after Silver asks about seeing his toilet.

