Adam Cole Recalls Initially Meeting MJF, Knew He Was Going To Be Special

Adam Cole met MJF years ago, and he recently recalled that initial meeting and what his first impression was. The two AEW stars are set to compete for MJF’s World Championship at All Out, and Cole spoke with Under the Ring about their first encounter and more. You can check out the highlights below, Wrestling Inc:

On first meeting MJF: “I knew when I first met him …god, it had to be — it was like maybe 8 years ago, maybe 6 years ago, when he was just starting out. Like, brand new in the wrestling industry. I remember thinking, ‘Oh this guy has it’ from the very beginning. And I know a lot of people say that, but I really did feel that way. He could talk incredibly well. He was great in the ring. He carried himself very well. He was a sponge, wanting to learn as much as he possibly could.”

On MJF’s progress since then: “I knew he was going to be special. but I think he’s exceeded everyone’s — including himself — expectations as far as how great he’s really become. I mean, he’s so young, like in his mid-20s. He has his entire career ahead of him, and he’s proven time and time again how amazing he is in the ring, how amazing he is on the microphone. The guy eats, sleeps, and breathes pro wrestling. What’s wild to think is he’s not really in his prime yet, and he’s as good as he is.”