Adam Copeland Reflects On Bringing His Entrance Theme To AEW

Adam Copeland brought his entrance theme with him when he went to AEW, and he recently talked about how it felt to do so. Copeland used Alter Bridge’s “Metalingus” in WWE and the band has allowed him to use it in AEW, something he reflected on in an appearance on AEW Unrestricted. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On using the song in his AEW debut: “It felt really good. It was strange for sure. I mean, it was all very new to me because I had been used to one thing for so long. So, it was nice to be able to bring ‘Metalingus’ with me just to have that little bit of something familiar.”

On fans connecting the song to him: “It’s taken on a life of its own which is so cool. It’s so fun to have it be that interactive, I guess, and for me to connect with something and it feels like people over the years have really kind of actually paid attention to the lyrics and went, ‘Oh! Oh wow!'”