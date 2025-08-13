Adriana Rizzo Reveals How She Tore Her ACL

Adriana Rizzo has posted a new video revealing how she suffered a full ACL tear. As noted, the NXT star announced that she had suffered a torn ACL and meniscus injury over the weekend. She posted a video to TikTok in which she spoke about the injury, noting that she had been working with a partial tear for a year and a half.

“How I tore my leg?,” Rizzo began (per Fightful). “How I tore my knee? What happened? Why did it happen? I’ve gotten a lot of people speculating, ‘Oh, you were doing this, you were doing that…’ First of all, none of your business. But I’m gonna tell you anyway. I’m gonna tell you anyway because I’m sick of hearing — I’m sick of this speculation so here’s what happened: I had a partial tear. Partial, not fully. Partial tear on my ACL. A year and a half ago, I was doing a throw over my head and somebody pushed my knee in, partially tore my ACL. Whatever. I’m fine. I worked through it for a year and a half. Yes, I knew there was a chance it was gonna fully tear, but I wasn’t about to sit out for a year and a half because I got, you know, a splinter on my ACL. I’m gonna get surgery when the whole kabang goes.”

She continued, “So, I’m gonna go as long as I can until that happens. Yes, I knew it was a possibility. Yes, I made the decision. Yes, I’m still happy about my decision. So what happened was I was at practice, I was doing a drill, I’m running over to the corner and boom, my knee just, you know, bada bing, bada boom, explodes. I fall over, I lay on the floor for like four minutes because I knew. I knew my knee exploded and then I was like, well, sh*t, there it goes. There it goes. So, that’s the story of my knee. So everyone can stop making up their little fairytale rumors because that’s what happened. Alright, have a good day.”

Rizzo hasn’t been on NXT TV since the D’Angelo family had their last bow in a triple threat match that Tony D’Angelo won.