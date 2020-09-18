wrestling / News

AEW Alum Pineapple Pete Appeared on Raw This Week

September 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pineapple Pete

Pineapple Pete himself, Suge D, made an appeared on Raw this week. Suge D was used as an extra on WWE television per the WON. He worked as an enhancement talent for AEW this year and even had a brief program with Chris Jericho, but was not ultimately signed by the company. He last appeared for AEW on August 4th in a tag team loss on AEW Dark.

Suge posted to Twitter to9 comment on his appearance, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Pineapple Pete, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading