AEW Alum Pineapple Pete Appeared on Raw This Week

Pineapple Pete himself, Suge D, made an appeared on Raw this week. Suge D was used as an extra on WWE television per the WON. He worked as an enhancement talent for AEW this year and even had a brief program with Chris Jericho, but was not ultimately signed by the company. He last appeared for AEW on August 4th in a tag team loss on AEW Dark.

Suge posted to Twitter to9 comment on his appearance, as you can see below:

I came through trying to win some of @swerveconfident's money and ran into a different Shane. Go figure. 🤷🏿‍♂️#ShugeeSeason#PassingThru#RawUnderground pic.twitter.com/GvRVRAMdjD — SUGE D as Pineapple Pete🍍™️ (@SugarDunkerton) September 15, 2020

You saw what you saw. Wonder where I'll go next. 🙂 — SUGE D as Pineapple Pete🍍™️ (@SugarDunkerton) September 15, 2020