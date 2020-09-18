wrestling / News
AEW Alum Pineapple Pete Appeared on Raw This Week
Pineapple Pete himself, Suge D, made an appeared on Raw this week. Suge D was used as an extra on WWE television per the WON. He worked as an enhancement talent for AEW this year and even had a brief program with Chris Jericho, but was not ultimately signed by the company. He last appeared for AEW on August 4th in a tag team loss on AEW Dark.
Suge posted to Twitter to9 comment on his appearance, as you can see below:
I came through trying to win some of @swerveconfident's money and ran into a different Shane. Go figure. 🤷🏿♂️#ShugeeSeason#PassingThru#RawUnderground pic.twitter.com/GvRVRAMdjD
— SUGE D as Pineapple Pete🍍™️ (@SugarDunkerton) September 15, 2020
You saw what you saw.
Wonder where I'll go next.
🙂
— SUGE D as Pineapple Pete🍍™️ (@SugarDunkerton) September 15, 2020
You know what….I think I'm gonna just pull up on another show before this month is over because I can.
This is your only warning.#HandsomeTraveler
— SUGE D as Pineapple Pete🍍™️ (@SugarDunkerton) September 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Thunder Rosa On The State Of AEW’s Women’s Division, Her Picks For Underrated Women’s Wrestlers Working With The Company
- Chris Jericho On Differences Between Working For Tony Khan And Vince McMahon, Khan’s Leadership Style In AEW
- Tessa Blanchard’s Image Seemingly Used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Photographer Comments
- NWA Women’s Title Match Reportedly Broke Down at AEW Dynamite, Reaction Backstage