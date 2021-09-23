AEW News: Announced Audience For Dynamite, Possible Plans to Return Next Year, Stars at Taping

– The announced audience for last night’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the announced sellout for the show was 20,144 fans, which is a new high for the company.

The site notes that the initial plan was for 17,000 with the ability to open up restricted view sections to go up to 19,000 if needed, and they ended up releasing additional sections that had been initially held for production.

– The site notes that there is discussion about them returning next year for another event in the venue, and that Arthur Ashe Stadium would be very happy to have them back sooner.

– Fabolous and Stephen Amell were at the taping, with Amell at ringside most of the night.