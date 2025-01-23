AEW News: Anthony Bowens Files New Trademark, Dynamite Dark Match Result

– Anthony Bowens has filed for a new trademark. Fightful reports that the AEW star filed a trademark application for “The Pride of Pro Wrestling” on January 21st. The description reads as follows:

Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer

– PWInsider reports that Serpentico defeated Crazzy Steve in a dark match before tonight’s Dynamite.