AEW News: Baron Corbin Attends Worlds End, Best Of Dynamite In 2024, Rob Schamberger Paints Jay White

– The former Baron Corbin was in attendance at last night’s AEW Worlds End. PWInsider reports that Corbin was at last night’s show.

Corbin was released from WWE on November 1st and is still under a no-compete clause.

– AEW released the first part of their Best of AEW Dynamite in 2024 video:

– The latest video from Rob Schamberger has him painting Jay White: