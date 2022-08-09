AEW Battle of the Belts III Draws Lowest Numbers for Series to Date

– Showbuzz Daily has the Saturday TV numbers for last weekend’s AEW Battle of the Belts III special. The show aired on tape delay on TNT on Saturday night.

The show drew the lowest numbers for the quarterly AEW TNT series to date. Saturday’s show drew an average audience of 437,000 viewers. That’s down from the 527,000 viewers for AEW Battle of the Belts II in April. The first edition of Battle of the Belts in January 2022 drew 704,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Battle of the Belts III drew a 0.12. That’s down from the 0.18 rating from the last special in April. The first Battle of the Belts in January drew a 0.27 rating.

The special was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH World Championship against Konosuke Takeshita. Also, Thunder Rosa defended her AEW Women’s World Title against Jamie Hayter, and Wardlow defended the TNT Title against Jay Lethal.

Battle of the Belts III finished at No. 12 in the rankings for cable originals on Saturday. The Premier League coverage of Chelsea vs. Everton on USA Network topped the ratings for Saturday with a 0.24. Fox & Friends Saturday topped the viewership for Saturday with 1.698 million viewers.