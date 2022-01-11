AEW Battle of the Belts Special Finishes With Over 700,000 Viewers, Ranks No. 11 for Saturday

– Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has reported the updated numbers for last Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts special. The show aired live on TNT from 8-9 pm ET and was the first of four quarterly specials for AEW on TNT this year.

The show drew an average audience of 704,000 viewers and a key demo ratings of 0.27 (355,000 viewers). As noted, the latest episode of Rampage on TNT the night before drew 588,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating with 308,000 viewers. The show was taped and aired on TNT at 10:00 pm ET.

Earlier in the week, AEW’s debut edition of Dynamite on TBS drew an average audience of 1.010 million viewers and a 0.43 rating in the key demo.

Per Showbuzz Daily, AEW Battle of the Belts ranked at No. 11 for cable originals on Saturday. The show faced stiff competition with the NFL regular season game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles game and pre and post-game coverage dominating the charts for most of the evening.

The NFL on ESPN broadcast topped the ratings and viewership for the night with a 1.98 rating. The 4:28 pm ESPN NFL broadcast topped the viewership for Saturday with 6.534 million viewers.