AEW Rampage Ratings, Viewership Up For Last Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s AEW Rampage, which brought in 588,000 viewers on TNT. Perhaps unsurprisingly, that’s up significantly from the 453,000 viewers for the New Year’s Eve episode.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.24 rating with 308,000 viewers, and that’s up from the 0.19 rating for the previous edition.

Thurston notes that overall, Rampage was up 30 percent in total viewership and 25 percent in the key demo. The series had a 41 percent increase in the female 18 to 49 demo compared to the prior four weeks.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished No. 7 on cable, with the NBA doubleheader on ESPN leading the way.

Rampage featured Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas, Hook vs. Aaron Solo, and much more.