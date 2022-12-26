wrestling / News
AEW Battle of the Belts V To Air Live After January 6th Rampage
December 26, 2022 | Posted by
AEW Battle of the Belts V is set to air live after that night’s episode of Rampage. The schedule for TNT currently lists Battle of the Belts V as airing at 11 PM ET on January 6th, immediately after Rampage goes off the air.
Both shows will air live from Portland, Oregon on that night. No matches have yet been announced for the show.
