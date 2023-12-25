wrestling / News
AEW News: Billie Starkz’ Journey to Final Battle, Will Ospreay Speaks On Wrestle Kingdom
December 25, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW has released a new video looking at Billie Starkz’ journey to her match with Athena at ROH Final Battle 2023. The AEW Stories video is below and is described as follows:
Billie Starkz continues to make history in her young career in professional wrestling. On this episode of AEW Stories, we take a close look at her journey towards the main event at Ring Of Honor’s Final Battle 2023, as she challenges Athena for the Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship.
– NJPW has released a video in its Wrestle Kingdom 18 Interview series featuring Will Ospreay:
