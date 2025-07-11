wrestling / News
AEW News: Blake Christian Sings ‘Lovin On Me’ During Karaoke, Tony Khan On His Go-To Karaoke Song
July 11, 2025 | Posted by
– Blake Christian sang Jack Harlow’s “Lovin’ On Me” during karaoke night at Starrcast on Thursday night. As you can see below via @LyricWrestling, Harlow sang the song that he made go viral via an edit last year during the karakoe event:
Blake Christian did Vanilla Baby, I’m crying 😂 pic.twitter.com/YsuzF0YCYf
— Lyric ✨ (@LyricWrestling) July 11, 2025
– Speaking of karaoke, Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert asked Tony Khan on Twitter what his go-to karake song would be. Khan replied and said:
“Suspicious Minds by Elvis
We’re caught in a trap”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 11, 2025
