AEW News: Company Announces Canada Debut For October, Jungle Boy Cuts Promo On Christian Cage

– AEW is making its Canadian debut this coming fall. It was announced on Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite that the company will be in Toronto for events on October 12th and 13th in the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Tickets for the event, which is the company’s first in the country, go on sale on August 26th.

– Jungle Boy got fired up while addressing Christian Cage’s attack on him during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The AEW star appeared on tonight’s show and with Luchasaurus by his side and laid into Cage, taking aim at Cage not only for the attack on him last month after he and Luchasaurus lost the Tag Team Championships, but also his recent comments about Jungle Boy’s father Luke Perry and more. You can see clips from the promo below:

