AEW Double Or Nothing Venue Shut Down Until Further Notice

It looks like the 2020 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view may not take place as originally scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. MGM Resorts International has announced that they are suspending operations at all of their Las Vegas properties until further notice. As of now, the company is not taking reservations for the properties before May 1st.

MGM Chairman & CEO Jim Murren said in the announcement, “It is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression. We will plan to reopen our resorts as soon as it (is) safe to do so and we will continue to support our employees, guests, and communities in every way that we can during this period of closure.”

Double or Nothing is set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena on May 23rd. While it is conceivable that it could be reopened in time, even if that happens the suspension still puts AEW in a difficult spot if they want to start ticket sales any time soon.