AEW Dynamite From Jericho Cruise Beats This Week’s NXT

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episodes of AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on the USA Network. While NXT did manage to close the gap somewhat against a taped episode of Dynamite, AEW still came out ahead in this week’s edition of the Wednesday Night Wars.

Overall, this week’s Dynamite drew 871,000 viewers. Meanwhile, NXT saw a 10 percent increase in viewership this week with 769,000 average viewers. In the key persons 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.35 rating. NXT drew an average 0.24 rating.

In comparison to last week, Dynamite saw a seven percent drop in viewership down from 940,000. Ratings also saw a slight drop for AEW, which was down from last week’s 0.38. NXT managed a 10 percent increase in viewership from last week’s 700,000 viewers. NXT ratings also increased in the key demo this week to 0.24, over 0.21 for last week’s episode.

In terms of rankings, Dynamite finished at No. 8 in the Cable Top 150. NXT managed No. 35. The NBA Pelican vs. Spurs game on ESPN topped the night for the ratings with a 1.01 rating and 2.357 million viewers. Hannity on FOX News topped the night in terms of viewership at 4.246 million viewers.

One possible takeaway or factor for this week’s AEW is that it was a taped show versus a live broadcast for NXT on the USA Network. Dynamite had to be taped since the show was held during the Jericho Cruise. NXT featured a main event of Keith Lee beating Roderick Strong to capture the NXT North American Championship for an overall strong show.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)