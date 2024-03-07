– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday viewership and ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show featured the fallout from last Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. Last night’s show featured the debut of Kazuchika Okada as a newly signed member of the AEW roster.

Last night’s show saw an overall decrease in viewership, falling below 800,000 viewers. Dynamite averaged 779,000 viewers compared to 822,000 viewers for last week in a 5% decrease.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. AEW Dynamite drew an average 0.27 rating, decreasing from the 0.29 rating for last week’s show.

Rankings data for Wednesday cable original programming is not yet available.