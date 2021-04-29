AEW Dynamite Numbers Drop Against President Joe Biden’s Address to Congress

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. After back-to-back weeks of the show breaking more than one million viewers, last night’s show fell well below that match, with the Wednesday night TNT broadcast averaging 889,000 viewers.

The significant drop from recent weeks can likely be attributed to the major coverage of President Joe Biden delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress yesterday. Coverage of Biden’s presidential address dominated the cable ratings and viewership for the evening. Also, an NBA game featuring the LA Lakers against the Washington Wizards was broadcast on ESPN.

Dynamite’s viewership of 889,000 is down from last week’s audience of 1.104 million viewers. However, next week’s episode will be a major test with the broadcast of the Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite, which has been receiving significant buildup for a while on AEW programming. The match was previously announced for last year, but it was postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Next week, fans will finally be able to see the War Games-esque matchup between The Pinnacle and the Inner Circle.

Ratings similarly dropped in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite dropped to a 0.33 rating, which is down from last week’s 0.37 rating in the same key demo.

Despite the drop in numbers, Dynamite was still able to rank in the Top 10 cable network shows for Wednesday night, coming in at No. 10. However, the show slid down from its No. 2 slot from last week. Most of the Top 10 was dominated by coverage of the President Biden congressional address. The CNN broadcast of the address topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.58 in the key demo. MSNBC’s coverage of the address topped the viewership for the evening with 4.116 million viewers.