AEW Dynamite Tops Over 1.1 Million Viewers, Draws Third Largest Audience to Date, Numbers Down

April 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. This marked the second week of the post-Wednesday Night Wars era, with AEW Dynamite not having to run head-to-head against NXT anymore. While Dynamite’s numbers saw visible drops from last week’s blockbuster comeback numbers, the show still managed to draw the third-largest audience to date for the program, averaging 1.104 million viewers for the evening for primetime cable networks Additionally, Dynamite was the No. 2 most-watched television show for Wednesday night.

Last week’s episode managed to draw 1.219 million viewers, which was the second-largest in Dynamite history, coming in behind only to Dynamite’s debut on TNT, which drew 1.4 million viewers. Additionally, the show last week also featured boxing legend Mike Tyson in a prominent role, who tends to help spike up AEW numbers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also down. Last night’s episode of Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating compared to last week’s rating of 0.44 in the same key demo. This is still the second-biggest rating of AEW for the year so far.

Obviously, a major ratings test for AEW will be the upcoming Blood & Guts episode for Dynamite, which will take place on May 5, which is also Cinco de Mayo. Blood & Guts was previously scheduled for last year, but it was ultimately delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. The matchup has been receiving major buildup, and the Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite will reportedly be a “one-match episode.”

Dynamite finished in the Top 5 of the Cable Top 150 again this week. The show ranked No. 2 for the second straight week. MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents topped the key demo ratings for the evening with a 0.58. The Five topped the viewership for the evening with 2.847 million viewers.

