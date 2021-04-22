wrestling / News

Blood and Guts Episode of Dynamite Will Be A One-Match Show

April 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

It was revealed on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite (and confirmed by the latest Wrestling Observer Radio) that the May 5th episode of the show will be a one-match show. That is the date for the Blood & Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle.

It’s expected that the match will be AEW’s equivalent of War Games, and those matches tend to run long, so it makes sense why it would make up the entire show. AEW will reveal the official rules next week during a ‘Parlay’ between the two factions.

