Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.21.21  

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means.

Commentary runs down the card, and we've got a packed show.



Match 1: Ricky Starks vs Hangman Adam Page

Page tries to roll up Starks, Starks tries the same. Both men stand and get in the face of one another .Ricky swings and misses, Page hits the ropes, Starks hits a short clothesline, they hit the ropes, Starks hops up and Page catches and body slams him down. Page stomps Starks in the corner. Page tries to whip, Starks holds the ropes, right hand from Page. He sends Starks to the ropes, Starks flies over the top rope, ducks a right, but Page with a springboard clothesline sends him flying. Page hops off the apron onto Starks with a crossbody! Page with a deadlift pumphandle/half nelson. Nice! Bridge and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Starks just slaps the shit out of Page to break the pin. Nice. Starks turns, Page grabs, goes for a supelx, Starks hits a knee, Page hooks for a Uranage, elbows from Starks, Page rushes Starks and Starks grabs him and sends him neck first into the middle rope. Another hard whip to the corner. Starks to the apron. Springboard, but Page is there to clothesline the shit outta Starks! He lands awkwatdly on his ankle. Taz makes notice. Page hits a right, another, grabs Starks off the clothesline and hits a fallaway slam!

Page hooks the head, lifts Starks and hits a Brainbuster!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Starks up in the corner. Page rushes with a hard clothesline. He hits the ropes off the snapmare, goes for a clothesline, but Starks ducks out of it. Page grabs him out of the corner legs first, Starks lands on his fet, lifts with a powerbomb into a pin! 1..2…NO!!!

Starks tries to double underhook for another bomb, but Page shoves him to the corner, Starks kicks him away, hops to the top rope. Page with a right hand to the face. Hangman with a powerful clothesline! Ouch! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Page rolls to the apron. Page flips, looks for the Buck Shot. SPEAR! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!!! Starks starts to cry, stands up, ankle still hurting, hooks, wants the powerbomb, attacks the back, Gets Page up, but Page pushes for a Dead Eye, Starks reverses, Page hooks the chin in a bulldog choke!

Page grabs the ankle Starks had been favoring and hooks that along with the chin! Starks taps!!!

Winner: Hangman Adam Page

I knew it would be good; I didn’t know how good. I’ve been a fan of Starks for years, so the biased will undoubtedly show here, but he has IT, and this match just helped to prove it. A solid opener with a nice mix of numerous things. I loved it.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 8:52

Taz tells Page that he just got lucky. He needs to watch his back. Really watch it.

Hook with a chop block to Page from behind. Hook kicks Page over and over. Starks is up now, he grabs Page, high boot to Hook, kick from Starks Here comes Brian Cage! He grabs Page, calls for the end, looks for a powerbomb, but HERE COMES DARK ORDER!!!! They protect Page as Team Taz runs away.

WE ARE BACK, and The Elite are here with their own camera man and trailer outside.

PENTA IS HERE!!! His good friend Alex tells Best Friends, particularly Orange Cassidy, that if they get in his way, they will make him into Orange Juice.



Match 2: Trent? Vs Penta

Lockup, Penta with a go behind, works the arm, gets Trent down to the mat, lifts him and spins the arm. Trent rolls out of it, picks the ankle, side headlock. Leg scissors from Penta, and a kip up for the stalemate. Penta removes his gloves and throws it at Trent. 3M to the face! Trent with a right hand, chop to Penta, another chop, spinning kick from Penta, another 3M to the face, but Trent knocks him on his ass. Trent with a lock up from behind. Saito suplex. Penta roll out of the ring. Trent hits the ropes, but Penta pulls the leg out. What a mistake. Penta sends Trent into the barricade, he enters the ring and hits the ropes. Trent rolls in and hits a clothesline. Penta to the outside. Trent hits the ropes. He flies with a tope con giro! Back in the ring, Trent tries for a tornado DDT, but Penta escapes, hits a crossbody, slingblade off the ropes. Cover for 1…2..NO!!!! Penta wants a package piledriver, Trent escapes, hits a clothesline, Penta hits a superkick, too.

WE ARE BACK, and Penta has Trent in the corner while Alex is yelling at people ringside. Penta hops over the back of Trent, looking for a bakstabber, but Trent holds on to the corner. Penta flies back, Trent turns. Half and Half suplex to Penta. Running knee strike from Trent! Trent to the corner. Penta with a surprise backstabber!!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Penta rolls Penta into the corner. Slams him down! 1..2…NO!!! Penta to the apron to grab Trent and underhook. Orange Cassidy is watching, which I did not see. Trent escapes, hits. Right, chop to Penta, chop to Trent, chop back and forth. Kick from Trent, hooks the head. PILEDRIVER ONTO THE APRON!!!

Trent looks to attack, but Orange Cassidy is nearby. Alex grabs a mic, tells Trent that his momma sucks. This distracts long enough for Penta to roll Trent into the ring.

Alex enters the ring. Orange is in, too. He looks to attack, but Penta superkicks him! Mic to the head of Trent while the ref was distracted. Package Piledriver! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Penta

A good enough match with a little bit over overbooking at the end to let us know Penta is a heel again this week. I am LOVING the presence of Alex.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:54

We get an interview with The Pinnacle by JR. MJF says he’s ben rockin Burberry since The Rosie O’Donnell show. There’s a new gift for MJF, and it’s a silk scarf. Wardlow says that his promo almost was perfect. Jericho is one of the best promos in the game; not quite as good as MJF. He cut a great promo till he got to Wardlow, he stumbled his words a little because the minute Wardlow came out of his mouth, Jericho knew he was doing something wrong.

MJF calls Jericho the GOAT, the leader of the industry for years until now. He stands around a bunch of Bs so he looks like an A and wrestles a bunch of As so he looks like a B. “The Jericho Rub” it doesn’t exist. He names some names, then brings up MJF. For 30 years, he’s outsmarted everyone…till he met MJF. He’s the one guy Jericho couldn’t outsmart or hold under his thumb. This is because he is MJF. He is not “Great for 25,” he is great period. Jericho was curtain jerkin on worldwide when he was 25. He is a Top Guy, and he hangs around Top Guys. He is a winner; undefeated, which is why it’s weird that he shouldn’t say he’s better than anyone. But he’s already beat Jericho. Where does that put him on the totem pole? That would make MJF better than Jericho.

So how about instead of sending out Tyson, send out his family, MJF sends out his, and they beat them. MJF will try and do the same. IF Jericho has one thing right; MJF is a mark. But he’s not a mark for Jericho, he’s a mark for Jericho’s spot, and on May 5, he’s going to take it. When you are in The Pinnacle, you’re always on top.

A video package for Shida vs Conti.



Match 3: Hikaru Shida vs Tay Conti

Handshake? Nah. They bow instead. Circle the ring. Lockup and Tay gets Shida to the ropes. They break, Tay ducks under a right hand, erasing the respect. Kick from Shida, Tay with a hard right to the face. Shida is all smiles. She hits one! They go back and forth with right hands for a bit. Knee to Tay. Shaid tries for a hip toss and a trip, but Tay blocks it and gets a side headlock. Wow. Nice. Tay with a takedown to Shida! Tay hits the ropes, hits them again, hits a knee right to the damned chin! ANOTHER KNEE!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Tay looks for an armbar, Shida rolls out, Tay with a lockup from behind. She wraps her legs around Shida, pulling on the arm from behind. Shida reaches the ropes to break the hold. Shida rolls to the outside. Tay to the apron, runs for a kick, misses, tries another, but Shida trips her up and Tay hits the apron with her face. Shida with a running knee lift! Shida sends Tay into the barricade. She tries to send Tay again, but Tay stops with a boot, turns, RIGHT INTO AN ENZIGURI!!!! Shida grabs Tay. BRAINBUSTER ON THE OUTSIDE!!!! Shida sends Tay into the ring.

Back in the ring, and Shida stomps the lower back of Tay. Again. She pulls back for a bow and arrow onto Shida. Shida drives the knees into the back, then turns it into a waist lock from behind. Shida reaches for the arms, pulls back on them, and locks the fingers! She puts the boots to the back, pulling on the arms, then releases one of the arms, and Tay flips onto her belly. Shida hops to her back and gets a chin lock! She slams Tay’s face into the mat a few times.

WE ARE BACK, and Shida has Tay hurting on the apron. Shida climbs the corner and locks the head of Tay.She brings Tay into the ring with a supelx, but Tay is up for a huge kick to Shida, then falls right back down to the mat. Both women down! Shida is up first. Tay is up next. Clothesline from Tay. Arm drag to Shida, another one, another one! Wasit lock and a GERMAN! Shida up in the corner. Runinng pump kick to the face of Shid!! ANOTHER ONE TO THE SIDE OF THE HEAD!!! Ripcord, misses a kick, Shida sends Tay into the corner. Right forearm. Running and Tay lifts, lands her on the ropes, kicks the gut, Tay hops to the top rope while Shida lays prone. SENTON ACROSS THE BACK OF SHIDA ON THE TOP ROPE!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!! Tay wants the DDT, so Shida rushes Tay into the corner. Tay hits a right, hits the ropes, knee strike from Shida!!! FALCON ARROW!!! 1..2….NO!!!! Shida up, tries to run, Tay grabs the leg to stop her! Shida grabs her and lifts Tay onto her back, then hangs her up on the corner. She flips Tay up, crawls up the corner. Right hand to Shida. Headbutt to Tay. Fireman’s to Tay. Shida stands on the 2nd rope! She lifts Tay and drops her with The Witch’s Shot! She just drops Tay onto her back onto the top ropes! Shida heads out to roll Tay back in the ring. She goes for a Kitana, but Tay rolls through! PUMP KICK!!! Tay with a TAYKO!!!! Cover for 1..2………….NO!!!!! Shida gets Tay onto her back and sits on her fucking head!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Tay with a right hand. Another. Another! Elbow strike to the head!!!

Tay goes for a kick, but Shida with a HUGE SLAP!!! Firemans to Tay! BACKBREAKER!! KITANA!! Cover for 1..2……3!!!

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Holy. Shit. Amazing.

Total Rating: ****1/2

Match Time: 12:17

Hikaru Shida stands tall and holds her title high.

The music of Dr. Britt Baker hits, and she comes out. She shows the rankings on the screen and shows that she is now…#1 Ranked. She’s calling Shida out. Britt leaves with a smile.

***

A Miro promo is here to talk about another week with no Kip. Miro say if you got a title, you got a problem. This company can put him through all the hoops they want, but they will not keep him from his destiny, so the real question is: which champion does he beat first?

***

TONY is in the ring to introduce The Inner Circle.

The Inner Circle is here, and they are back in black.

Jericho says who cares about The Pinnacle, he just heard The Inner Circle squad singing as loud as you can be on a Wednesday Night, baybay! There is a lot of energy here tonight, and that’s because on May 5th, it’s Blood and Guts. It will be violent and brutal. It will leave a trail of tears that goes all the way to the front door of The Pineapple, and that trail started last week with honorary member Tyson knocking Cash Wheeler’s teeth through his throat.

Hager says we have a presence for all of them. Hager tosses straws at the cam. He says when they are done, they’ll be sucking food through a straw.

Jericho says MJF is always yacking, and Wardlow spoke, but none of them said anything.

Santana says actually, they’ve been name dropping, calling thme out, want to wrestle the best, but then they wait till they have a crew to step to them. Smart on their part, but where they come from, they call those bitch moves. Now boys, they saw the color of The Pinnacle’s blood, but come May 5, they’ll see the size of their heart.

Jericho says yes, they’ve talked behind their back, but MJF never stops talking. Jericho just never feels any conviction. He still feels like MJF is delivering lines in high school drama. Jericho doesn’t FEEL what he’s saying. Is he still singing show-tunes? Jericho sings show-tunes, too. He wrote one about his jerkoff friend tonight, actually.

Jericho sings a little diddy.

Jericho says he washed his ass with MJF’s scarf before Tully gave it to him. The bottom line is this: It’s fun to make jokes, but Blood and Guts will be a lesson in violence that they never forget. What are the rules? Next week, face to face, The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will have an old fashioned parlay. Jericho has a battle plan. At Blood and Guts, he is going to beat the living hell out of MJF. If you think that’s a line from Drama Class, Oliver Twist, think again, because they are crazy.

Not nearly as good as MJF’s promo, especially Jericho calling him out on conviction, when MJF’s promo was very much full of just that.

Gunn attacks The Factory before they can fully make their entrance. QT hits the ring, and the bell sounds.



Match 4: Billy Gunn vs QT Marshall

Billy Gunn whips QT into the corner hard, and he flips over onto the apron. Billy with a right elbow and QT flies off and lands on the barricade. Billy sends QT to the barricade, then into the apron. Billy sends him back to the barricade, then lifts him and drops QT onto the apron. Billy enters the ring and mounts with some punches to QT. Billy with a huge toss to QT. QT rolls to the outside. Billy Gunn follows. He seesd the mountain man and Solow outside, and frightens them back before hitting a right hand to QT. Gunn with a right hand. Gunn sends QT into the barricade chest first. The ref is distracted, and mountain man shoves Billy Gunn from behind!

The Gunn Club are in the crowd, and they come flying out to fight Solow and Hillbilly Comoroto. They fight them up the driveway ramp as QT attacks Billy Gunn from behind. Kick from QT. PILEDRIVER to Billy Gunn!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! QT with a right hand. Another right hand. QT with a Suck It! To the crowd. Bily with a right. Another. Another. Whip to the ropes, he catches QT and slams him down hard. SUCK IT! FAMEAS-NO!!! CUTT—NO!!!! QT rolls to the outside. Billy follows. He sends QT back into the rin, but here’s Ogogo. Ref is checking on QT. Ogogo with a punch to the gut of Billy Gunn. QT drags Billy into the ring. Diamond Cutter. Pin for 1..2…3!!!!!

Winner: QT Marshall

Started off a little rough, and although I’m behind Ogogo’s punch being good enough to cripple a man, I would have liked QT to win one fair and square to give him just a bit more credibility than the typical heel with heel friends.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 5:12

Ogogo grabs a chair from under the ring, only it looks like something from a farm. QT looks to attack, but Dustin Rhodes runs out with a…bull rope? Sure. He attacks the mid-section of QT. After some tussling, Dustin hits a powerslam. He grabs the chair, but QT rolls to the outside. Ogogo hops on the apron, calling for a hit, but here is Comorado. Dustin slaps his head with the chair, but Comorado eats chairs for breakfast!!! Refs come out to stop the craziness.

***

WE HEAD TO the trailer of The Elite. Don says there has never been such an assembly of talent.

Matt says this group of individuals is the reason why business went up in Japan. This group is the reason there is a wrestling shirt in stores in America. They started All Elite Wrestling. It’s not called All Moxley/Kingston Wrestling. Matt says they know exactly where they are, come find them. Come on, tough guys.

Kenny wants to get serious. He wants to tell all the people that hate The Elite, what they stand for…

Before Kenny can get going, someone outside honks their horn over and over, cutting into the promo that Kenny is trying to cut. Gallows looks to the window. Don looks as well. They all head to the window as Kenny says to tell whoever it is to shut up.

We then go to Moxley and Kingston in a huge truck. They drive INTO the trailer! Lol. Kingston hops out of the car. Moxley has a pipe. He breaks the window of the trailer. Kingston enters the trailer, they’re not in there. Moxley comes back out, says they don’t really want it. Eddie is looking for their sneakers. Moxley is wondering where they are. Kingston calls them cowards. Jon says Bitch AF. They got nothing to worry about. Eddie is hungry.

While I LOVED the interaction and every word that came out of Moxley and Kingstons’ mouth, there were a few holes here; namely the lack of anyone actually in the trailer. Does that make the promo pre-recorded? And if so, how did they look out the window for the honks? Did they somehow escape within seconds?



Match 5: Christian vs Powerhouse Will Hobbs

Lockup and Willy backs Christian into the corner. Another lockup and Hobbs tosses Christian to the outside on the ramp. Cage enters the ring. Hobbs chases him to the outside, Cage back in, hits a right hand to Hobbs on the apron, another, Hobbs falls to the outside. Cage hits the ropes and runs though the ropes for a dropkick to Hobbs!! Hobbs just swats Christian down hard to the mat. Hobbs sends Christian into the barricade, then smashes his face into the bars of the barricade.

WE ARE BACK, and Cage slaps Hobbs hard. He goes for a Killswitch, but the power of Hobbs ain’t havin it. He tosses Christian aside like nothing, then grabs his chin and pulls back. Hobbs grabs the back of the neck and tosses Cage across the ring. Hobbs stands on Cage’s chest and looks for the peeps. He goes to the 2nd rope and flies off for a Swagger Bomb, but Cage has his foot up. Right hand from Cage. Another. Another. Another. Whip to Cage, into the corner, Christian dodges and swings up with a kick. Top rope and Cage flies off with an uppercut. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! SPINEBUSTER TO CHRISTIAN! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Cage hits a surprise powerbomb to Hobbs!! He flies to the top rope! FROG SPLASH! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Cage up in the corner. He runs. Hobbs with a freakin wall of a stance, dropping Cage hard. He sends Cage into the corner, then runs with a hip attack to the face. Hobbs covers for 1..2….NO!!!! Hobbs pulls Christian up. Cage with a surprise sleeper!

Hobbs pushes Cage up, looking for his finisher, but runs Cage into the post instead. Cage hops down onto his feet. KILLSWITCH! Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Christian Cage

Not a bad match by any means. Noticeable that Hobbs is still a little green, but no better place to look for growth in Christian.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 10:18

Ricky Starks hobbles out to check on his friend Hobbs. He stares down Christian, making sure there’s no attack.

***

Jade has a video package of managers all over AEW wanting to hire her. We even get Matt Hardy and Vickie Guerrero to co-sign.



Match 6: Darby Allin vs Jungle Boy

They go face to face in the center of the ring. Lockup and Darby gets JB to the corner. They lock fingers, Darby thinks twice and releases. Darby goes for it again, leg seep to JB and a pin for 1…NO!!! Crucifix Pin for 1….NO!!! Side headlock from Darby. He hits the ropes but won’t let go. Takedown. Jungle rolls into a pin for 1…NO! Whip to the ropes, Darby hops over the back, Jungle Boy with a side headlock takeover, rolls into a pin for 1…..NO! Arm lock. Darby stands, drops Jungle off his shoulders, Jungle hits the ropes and gets another takedown by the arm. JB is backed into the corner. Whip to JB into the corner, he flies over the back, Darby rushes, ANOTHER deep arm drag takedown into the submission. Darby prevents a pin. He stands, backs JB into the roeps, Darby with an arm drag, sending JB to the opposite side of the ring. JB shoots the legs, twists him, looks for a snare trap, but Darby gets to the bottom rope. Darby shoots the legs, mounts and punches. JB rolls to the outside. Chop from Darby. Darby flies into JB over the barricade!!

WE COME BACK and JB hits a hard right, then a belly to belly to Darby! GERMAN! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! JB with a tiger suplex into a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Darby floats over the head and hits a stunner and a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Darby with a running uppercut to the corner, a full on coffin splash for the second, and th third is blocked by JB. JB hops up, locks the legs around the waist, and slams Darby onto his head. Sick. JB hits the ropes. SUICIDE DIVE! Another from JB! A THIRD, this time he flies over the top rope with a flip! Darby is on the apron. JB grabs his head and pulls him up. Darby locks the head up against the ropes for four. He steps on the head and chokes up JB again til 4. Stomp to JB. Another stomp. Darby to the top rope. COFFIN DROP ON THE APRON!!!! The ref starts the count. Darby rolls into the ring. Lucha is here to motivate his homie. He gets him up and helps him to the ring. JB rolls inside at the count of 8. Lucha gets on the apron, and here’s Sting to call him out for the help. Lucha puts his hand on Sting. Sting with a right hand, a right ,another, Lucha with a slap. Kick from Sting, another kick Lucha no-sells. They fight through the tunnel to the back.

Darby with a whip, and JB flies back with a clothesline. BRAINBUSTAAAA!!!! JB hits the ropes, a running elbow to the back of the head! Cover for 1..2..NO!! Snare Trap from Jungle Boy! Darby reaches the ropes! JB locks the legs, claps the back, pulls back on the arm. Mexican Surfboard! JB rolls this hold and locks it in again! He releases. Another Snare Trap! Darby rakes the eyes, JB breaks the hold. JB with a hard slap to the ear, another, again, rights and lefts!

JB stands, grabs Darby, whips. Reversed, Sunset Flip, but Darby rolls through, THE LAST SUPPER! It’s a pin! 1…2….3!!!!

Winner: Darby Allin

I didn’t like the whole Sting thing; I just don’t see him being the one to be the winner in a battle against a dinosaur. Everything else was great, though. The true future of the AEW was in the ring, but perhaps even that is insulting, as these guy are VERY MUCH the present, and they’re killing it.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 14:41

Darby and JB lick their wounds until….Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky come in and attack!!!1 Ethan Page hits a Razor’s Edge on Darby! Sky looks to attak, but here comes Archer! He loosk for a Double Chokeslam, but we get a double low-blow!!! They attack Archer until Sting comes out with a baseball bat. Page and sky run away.

