AEW Dynamite Drops in TV Numbers for Fyter Fest Week 1, Tops Ratings Again This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings and TV numbers for last night’s Fyter Fest Week 1 edition of AEW Dynamite. Ratings and viewership numbers were overall down this week, but Dynamite still held the top of the cable TV programming on Wednesday.

AEW Dynamite drew an average audience of 942,000 viewers. The viewership fell slightly from last week’s show, which drew 979,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo, the Fyter Fest special drew an average 0.32 rating. The number fell from last week’s 0.36 rating. However, Dynamite did manage to once again top the key demo ratings for cable originals on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive week.

Including primetime programming, Dynamite ranked No. 7 overall for the night (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Meanwhile, Survivor on CBS was the most watched TV program on Wednesday. The Five on FNC topped cable programming for Wednesday with 3.282 million viewers.

AEW will continue its Fyter Fest theme into next week, with Eddie Kingston facing Chris Jericho in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Match. Also, Darby Allin will face Brody King.

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm): 942,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.32

📊 https://t.co/1SscdBkO2y pic.twitter.com/AgztczYALK — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 14, 2022