AEW Dynasty to be Available on TrillerTV

March 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynasty Image Credit: AEW

TrillerTV announced that the upcoming pay-per-view event, AEW Dynasty, will stream live in North America on the service next month. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 21. The livestream purchase is available for $49.99.

AEW Revolution was streamed on TrillerTV earlier this month due to technical issues ordering the pay-per-view via Bleacher Report. AEW Dynasty will be held at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

