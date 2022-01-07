AEW Files New Trademarks For The Term ‘Paragon’

Fightful reports that All Elite Wrestling filed for two new trademarks on January 3 for the term ‘Paragon’, which was used by Kyle O’Reilly on the December 29 edition of Dynamite. He used the word when referring to himself, Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, suggesting it could be the new name for the faction.

The trademark is for: “Logo: Mark For PARAGON trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the field(s) of wrestling; Providing an Internet website portal featuring entertainment news and information specifically in the field of wrestling; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers.

Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. The mark consists of the word PARAGON displayed within a fanciful design.

You can also see the logo for the potential group name below: